Weekly General Astrology Forecast December 10th 2018

12 Dec 2018 MERCURY ENTERING SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

13 Dec 2018 SUN SQUARE ASTRAEA (Sagittarius to Pisces)

14 Dec 2018 NEPTUNE TRINE CERES (Pisces to Scorpio)

15 Dec 2018 SUN TRINE ERIS (Sagittarius to Aries)

16 Dec 2018 VENUS SEXTILE SATURN (Scorpio to Capricorn)

Get ready for opening night

Revise, review, rehearse

Perfect those plans

Now direct once more Mercury, re-enters the sign of Sagittarius this week. Remember – Mercury is still in what we call ‘Retrograde Shadow’. Strangely enough, although the retrograde is over, this can be a time where we work through what I like to call ‘Retrograde Residue’. In Sagittarius which rules the hips and thighs, Mercury can appear to turn around and bite us on the glutes. We think the retrograde is behind is but it appears to return. Or we experience a strange two steps forward, one step back dance.

It’s not over until it’s over – which will occur on December 24 when Mercury finally passes out of the shadow zone. Until then – if you have a major trip planned as Sag rules long distance travel, you still need that Plan B thru to possibly D. I am not saying things will go wrong – simply that they still have the capacity to. Big decisions? Sagittarius’ ruling planet Jupiter presently back in the sign after a 12 year hiatus, rules SIZE. The bigger the decision you have to make – such as doing a major deal or making that big, bold move, the more it has the capacity to stall or need renegotiating now. If you can put it off until after Dec 24, do so.

The weather is both unpredictable yet strangely electrifying and exciting. Yes, plans are subject to change but they are also subject to perfection too. The shadow period is a time to get things right. Mercury retrograde favours all the ‘re’ words you can think of – revision, revisiting, refining and rehearsal. See this time as a unique opportunity to go back over plans and get things right. This is your dress rehearsal for that big idea. Get it right now and opening night’s a breeze.

In a nutshell: It’s the shadow dance as Mercury re-enters Sagittarius this week. What is retrograde shadow? Your chance to rehearse those plans to perfection!