Weekly General Astrology Forecast December 17th 2018

Weekly General Astrology Forecast December 17

Happy birthday, Capricorn

Get ready to initiate plans

Give the gift that keeps on giving

Start your engines! We have just one more week remaining of the Mercury Retrograde Shadow in Sagittarius. Mercury will move out of this on December 24. This is a week where the year pivots as we are headed to a special solstice which not only sees the Sun enter Capricorn but delivers us a full Moon on December 22nd in nurturing Cancer.

The Sun in Sagittarius will make one final call to freedom when it angles across to Uranus making its final visit to Aries. This is a moment to define what freedom means to us individually. Note that this angle will not occur again in our lifetimes. Whatever direction is calling you – follow it.

On the day the Sun enters Capricorn, Mercury and Jupiter meet in Sagittarius. Yes, Mercury is still in that retro shadow but this does not mean that the news is not big nor loses its potential. Watch for themes around travel, airlines, transportation, the world wide web and mass media as well as overseas and foreign affairs. This could for some of us, mark the start of a very big journey – if not in the literal sense, then certainly the metaphorical one.

Capricorns will enjoy the second birthday season where they can enjoy the presence of their ruler as well as the Sun in their 1st house. Get serious about what you want. All of us could be spending this holiday season looking seriously at our values, money and spending. Seriously – what does this time mean for you?

The full Moon in Cancer wants to connect us to the true spirit of the season. One of my favourite films for the holidays is It’s a Wonderful Life. The lives we touch and the people who touch our own life are the real spirit of giving and this full Moon asks us to look to who or what, we truly value. It asks to give the gift of ourselves and to tap into the generosity of giving our love, our time and our ability to listen. These are the gifts beyond price which just keep on giving. No matter what you are thinking of giving this holiday season, the full Moon of the 22nd says you can give generously when it comes to gifting something of value.

In a nutshell: Happy solstice! This week asks us to define what freedom means for us – and also to look at what we have to give. We all have access to gifts to share beyond price this week.

17 Dec 2018 MARS SEXTILE PLUTO (Pisces to Capricorn)

19 Dec 2018 SUN SQUARE HYGEIA (Sagittarius to Pisces)

19 Dec 2018 SUN SQUARE CHIRON (Sagittarius to Pisces)

20 Dec 2018 SUN TRINE URANUS (Sagittarius to Aries)

21 Dec 2018 VENUS TRINE NEPTUNE (Scorpio to Pisces)

21 Dec 2018 MARS CONJUNCTION ASTRAEA (Pisces)

21 Dec 2018 SUN ENTERING CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

21 Dec 2018 MERCURY CONJUNCTION JUPITER (Scorpio)

22 Dec 2018 Full Moon in Cancer (Cancer) on Winter Solstice

22 Dec 2018 JUPITER SEXTILE VESTA (Sagittarius to Aquarius)

23 Dec 2018 CHIRON TRINE NORTH NODE (Pisces to Cancer)