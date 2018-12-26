Monthly General Astrology Forecast January 2019

Stop the show!

Take action on those dreams

Happy birthday, Aquarius

There’s a show-stopping, headlining vibe shining from the heavens this month. It’s time for us all to see ourselves as star turns as 2019 begins. Stars shine and on the earthly plane, if we want to become a star in our own sphere we need to take action to make it happen.

Mars enters its ruling sign of Aries on the 1st asking us all just what we need to do to ensure we stand out and this comes about. We can all benefit from one final image makeover, tweak or adjustment – a radical one if necessary, as the first week of January will see Uranus turn direct in Aries and prepare to exit this sign for good.

Uranus has offered us all the opportunity to revolutionise how we see ourselves and how others see us in turn during its seven-year stay in Aries. How do we want to be seen? Time to turn heads in all the right ways.

The day Uranus moves forward (6th) brings us a partial solar eclipse triggered by the new Moon in Capricorn.

This is the first of two eclipses we will see this month. Capricorn is the sign that rules those at the top. The ‘stars’ if you like of corporations, governments, banking and the establishment in general. By now you know eclipses point to a cover-up so look to these areas. Something or someone at the top is hiding something – no surprises there if one in a cynic. In our own lives this may involve our status, our career or reputation. This all brings to mind spin-doctoring which of course, those at the very top employ. We should however all guard our star quality and know what we stand for now. Watch what begins to emerge around the 11th when the Sun and Pluto meet in Capricorn and again a week later when Mercury and Pluto also meet in here.

On a far less serious note – love rules once more as Venus enters Sagittarius from the 7th and is now well and truly out of retroshadow times. In fact – we are poised for the biggest cosmic encounter in 12 years as Venus will meet Jupiter in its ruling sign on the 22nd – the day after we see a total eclipse of the full Supermoon in Leo. Both these occur after the Sun has entered the sign of the individual and the future, Aquarius. Get ready for something bigger. A wider, wilder more expansive love, a way to explore and express our passion – perhaps from being true to ourselves. But this can also indicate even bigger revelations are waiting in the wings to be exposed involving someone very much in the public eye. Watch this space!

As the month ends we have Mars and Jupiter both in their ruling signs, aligning to set luck in motion for all of us if we have the courage to take the first step. Again, this has not occurred in 12 years. Please, whatever it is you want to do, see, experience or achieve, delay no longer.

Our wider connections, online lives, groups, clubs, organisations and above all, our goals, receive a boost when Mercury meets the Sun in Aquarius. What do we have to say that is different to everyone else? The month ends with a chance to showcase and celebrate our individuality – and not just for the birthday sign. You’ve been busy making that star for the entire month – now send it skyward.

In a nutshell: Is there a star lurking in the wings? This month asks us all to showcase our star quality. No more lurking in the shadows. Time to head directly to our dreams.

1 Jan 2019 MARS ENTERING ARIES (Aries)

2 Jan 2019 SUN CONJUNCTION SATURN (Capricorn)

5 Jan 2019 MERCURY ENTERS CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

6 Jan 2019 NEW MOON ECLIPSE OF SUN – Partial solar eclipse (Capricorn)

6 Jan 2019URANUS TURNS DIRECT (Aries)

7 Jan 2019 VENUS ENTERS SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

11 Jan 2019 SUN CONJUNCTION PLUTO (Capricorn)

13 Jan 2019 MERCURY CONJUNCTION SATURN (Capricorn)

13 Jan 2019, JUPITER SQUARE NEPTUNE (Sagittarius to Pisces)

18 Jan 2019 VENUS TRINE MARS (Sagittarius to Aries)

18 Jan 2019 MERCURY CONJUNCTION PLUTO (Capricorn)

20 Jan 2019 SUN ENTERING AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

21 Jan 2019 TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE – SUPERMOON (Leo)

22 Jan 2019 VENUS CONJUNCTION JUPITER (Sagittarius)

24 Jan 2019 MERCURY ENTERS AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

25 Jan 2019 MARS TRINE JUPITER (Aries to Sagittarius)

30 Jan 2019 SUN CONJUNCT MERCURY (Aquarius)