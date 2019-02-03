Monthly General Astrology Forecast February 2019

Put a ring on it

Passion pulls us in a new direction

Happy birthday to all dreamer/magicians

Believe it or not February brings us a month where not one single planet in the sky is retrograde and neither are there any eclipses performing a grand cosmic cover-up. Green lights flicker on around us and the momentum we felt at the start of the year continues now.

This month allows us to bring what we started down to earth. This includes love as Venus enters earthly Capricorn on the 3rd. Time to get serious be it around our career, what we want to achieve or any kind of relationship. Capricorn is the sign of the mountain goat that no matter what, finds a path to the top where no one else can see it.

The fact is, all the roads we can take involve experience but Venus in here asks us to look for a more elegant route when it comes to us and achievement. It’s there – we just need to adjust our focus no matter how rocky the road looks at first glance.

Venus will meet Saturn in here on the 18th. Remember, this is Saturn’s ruling sign. Again, this is all about our commitment and intention. Saturn asks us how serious we are and says ‘Put a ring on it’ – or not. Venus will then move on to meet Pluto in here on the 23rd – at which point we’ll know if we or someone else is serious – or not.

Mars is on the move this month, entering earthy Taurus on Valentine’s Day and putting us in touch with our values, stirring up passion (this is Venus’s ruling sign) and sending us off in pursuit of love or cash – or maybe both. Again, this is about what we want and what we are prepared to sell out for – or not, as Mars rules our boundaries. For some this could add up to a sizzling hot Valentine’s Day date. Before Mars arrives in here it will meet Uranus in its ruling sign of Aries for one final time for us in our adult lifetimes. If it’s not right, if it’s not serious, then this combined with the new Moon of individuation in Aquarius on the 4th could see some of us depart in a radical new direction. Have we been true to our paths and true to ourselves? That’s the question posed by this new Moon and Mars and Uranus will provide the break free moment based on our answers.

Mercury arrives in intuitive and mystical Pisces on the 10th – ahead of the Sun’s entry in here on the 18th. Mercury links us to the knowledge of the multiverse, to inspired ideas and to hidden truths. Once the Sun arrives in here we all have a light thrown on the latter. Pisces is the sign of the dreamer magician, the soul traveller.

How far can a dream take us? The 19th sees Mercury and Pisces ruling planet Neptune meet in here on the same day we have a full Supermoon in Mercury’s ruling sign of Virgo. We can bring those dreams and ideas down to earth now as this Moon lights the steps we need to take to achieve this. Pisces gives us the big picture, Virgo delivers the details we need to pay attention to in order to make that dream a reality. It’s the perfect combination of fantasy and practical magic. Weave it, breathe it, make it happen this February.

In a nutshell: No retrogrades, no eclipses. The planets move us forward this month and ask us all to embrace the dreamer/magician within to create our future and brings dreams down to earth!

2 Feb 2019 MARS SQUARE PLUTO (Aries to Capricorn)

3 Feb 2019 VENUS ENTERS CAPRICORN

4 Feb 2019 NEW MOON IN AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

10 Feb 2019 MERCURY ENTERS PISCES (Pisces)

13 Feb 2019 MARS CONJUNCTION URANUS (Aries)

14 Feb 2019 MARS ENTERS TAURUS

18 Feb 2019, VENUS CONJUNCTION SATURN (Capricorn)

18 Feb 2019 SUN ENTERING PISCES (Pisces)

19 Feb 2019 MERCURY CONJUNCTION NEPTUNE (Pisces)

19 Feb 2019 FULL SUPERMOON IN VIRGO

23 Feb 2019, VENUS CONJUNCTION PLUTO (Capricorn)