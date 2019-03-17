Weekly General Astrology Forecast March 18th 2019

Weekly General Astrology Forecast March 18 2019

20 Mar 2019 MARS TRINE PLUTO (Taurus to Capricorn)

20 Mar 2019 SUN ENTERING ARIES (Aries)

21 Mar 2019 FULL SUPERMOON IN LIBRA (Libra)

23 Mar 2019 MOON OPPOSITION URANUS (Scorpio to Taurus)

Set your values

Look to that reflection

Happy birthday, Aries!

What we value, hold on to or even what we consider unshakable may undergo upheavals this week. It all depends quite literally where, who and on what, we bank on. Once we have clearly defined inner values, these are the bedrock which can quite literally withstand any shocks. Where’s the smart money this week? Looking closely at what we have emotionally invested in as well as our attachment to the material world. If all we have been after is money for its own sake, we may be in for shocks and surprises. Above all, this week asks us to ensure it’s worth it.

Mars in Taurus points to head down and refusing to budge but this week seeks it align with Pluto in Capricorn pointing to a transformation and change – especially for those at the top. Large corporations, big business, the establishment and those fat cats who have been skimming off the cream – in other words, the plutocracy, may not like the results of this. Especially if they hold on to what they have for grim death.

This week sees the Sun enters Mars’s ruling sign of Aries on the 20th with Aries beginning the new dawn of a new era which affects their money, assets, property, charity and income like no other they have experienced before. The following day sees a full Supermoon in Aries’ opposite sign of Libra. 2019 has already been highly unusual as we have had three Supermoons in a row since the year began. In the sign of partnerships, checks and balances, this one is going to be all about what is opposite us and reflecting back. Look very closely now as this Supermoon is a mirror and it’s not so much about the other person – or even an event or ‘thing’ as an aspect of ourselves. Perhaps one that needs to be brought back into better balance within. Love that reflection? Then you’re relating well.

The Moon will move on into Scorpio which is when we will be put in touch with those values I spoke of as it opposes Uranus in Taurus. If your emotional truth and values are set in spiritual bedrock, then you’ll know instinctively what matters. Those who have been ‘selling their souls’ or ‘selling out’ may have some serious thinking to do as what they valued turns out now to be worthless. Look to the message the world, the person ‘opposite’ you, and even your money, reflect back at you this week. This says everything you need to know about what you value.

In a nutshell: Happy birthday, Aries! Step into a brave, bold new world when it comes to your money. For the rest of us, this week asks us to look at what the world reflects back at us as it’s an aspect of ourselves.