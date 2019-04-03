Monthly General Astrology Overview April 2019 – Reclaiming our true path!

Monthly General Astrology Overview April 2019

Release your inner muse!

Establish your values

Self-authorship leads to freedom

We’re in confusion lite as April begins. Working with what I like to refer to residue left over from last month’s Mercury retrograde. Mercury will remain in retroshadow until mid-month and until then, has one more encounter with Neptune in its ruling sign of Pisces. That feeling of going backwards and forwards, of mind-and-game changing or of not being copied in on what is going on, persists. Nothing is set in stone at this point. Venus and Neptune also meet on the 10th and while this opens a portal towards our highest love potential, it can also leave us trying to fathom just where someone is coming from.

The Sun and a new Moon in Aries (5th) gives all of us a bold, gung-ho quality. We want to initiate something, to embrace self-actualisation and yes, perhaps disrupt the status quo. Kicking the hornet’s nest may seem like a good idea, but when it comes to what we initiate now, we need to work within existing structures and with an eye on the long term implications of our actions as the Sun squares Saturn in its ruling sign of Capricorn (10th) and then Pluto (13th). Where we have given away power and authority in our lives, may be apparent now. There’s a call for self-authorship – the ability to write our own story in other words, rather than allow others to pen it for us. We’re being asked to push – but not to push those in authority too far. To work within a structure for change requires self-disciplined action. In other words, embracing the power of self-authorship for change.

We may be about to step out of Mercury retroshadow, but from the 11th, Jupiter will retrograde in its ruling sign of Sagittarius and on the 12th, we could experience real disruption and confusion with long haul travel, outages or even extreme weather as Jupiter will square Mercury. If you are travelling, then please check ahead before departing. This includes checking how things are at your destination as well as your departure point. Legal matters, studying, training – all may stall or slide to a halt. Because Jupiter rules airlines, foreign affairs of all kinds and long distance travel, I should not need to tell you to try to avoid booking or taking that long haul trip while it remains in backwards motion unless you are returning to somewhere you have visited in the past. The same goes for any project linked to the mass media or mass communications which are also ruled by Jupiter and Sagittarius. Unless this is a sequel – or a conclusion, such as Avengers: End Game which is released this month, try to delay. And if you are thinking of buying a horse – ruled by Jupiter and its sign of Sag which is of course, half-horse, again, delay if you can until after Jupiter is direct once again in August unless you have enquired about it previously.

If you have been dissatisfied with the level of education you received, Jupiter retro favours returning to higher learning now. For some of us, missed opportunities could reappear through the gateway opened up by the Grand Fire Trine of the 14th when the Sun in Aries, Moon in Leo and Jupiter in Sag all reopen a portal to potential. The past could return in a shimmering form thanks to a tight angle between Jupiter and Venus in Pisces which is asking us all: How much do you really want this?

Walking our talk, getting close to the edge and letting loose that inner muse – no matter how extreme, is what Mercury exiting retroshadow and encountering Chiron in Aries on the 19th. This is the day when a ‘blue’ Moon appears in Libra – the second full Moon in this sign in a month. Divine collaborations can be brought into being under this combined influence. If you have a vision, find someone to share it with. Venus adds the power of love to this as it arrives in Aries from the 21st.

The Sun’s entry into Taurus on the 20th marks the start of us all forging a new relationship with our money and most importantly, our values. Not just for the birthday sign. We will now all be looking within at why we have been smitten with the desire to shake things up and to determine our priorities, to take control of a key area of our lives that has been the major theme this month. For Taureans, this marks the start of a birthday season like no other as the Sun encounters newly arrived Uranus in here for just the second time in your lifetime, on the 22nd. The first was last year – and then Uranus exited your sign again. But now feel the lasting impact of defining what cannot be bought or sold out for at any price.

Are we chained to a karmic wheel, constantly repeating the past, or able to learn from it and step free? Where we have placed or even mis-placed our values, or handed over authority over our own lives and perhaps to those who should not have been given it, is about to become all too apparent now as Saturn in its ruling sign off Capricorn, turns retrograde opposition the North Node in Cancer, and conjunct the South in Capricorn – just days after Pluto also retrogrades in Capricorn on the 25th. Establish values that cannot be shaken by outer events now. And follow the urgings of that inner muse towards reclaiming self-authorship. And creating some brand new karma for ourselves in the process. Don’t let anyone write your story for you. That’s the message April has for all of us.

In a nutshell: April asks us to look at where we have allowed others to write our life story for us. Reclaiming our true path (and our voices) allows us to step free of the past. Create some new karma this month.

2 APR 2019 MERCURY DIRECT CONJUNCT NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Pisces)

4 APR 2019 SUN IN ARIES TRINE CERES IN SAGITTARIUS (Aries to Sagittarius)

5 APR 2019 NEW MOON IN ARIES (Aries)

10 APR 2019 SUN IN ARIES SQUARE SATURN IN CAPRICORN (Aries to Capricorn)

10 APR 2019 VENUS AND NEPTUNE CONJUNCT IN PISCES (Pisces)

11 APR 2019 JUPITER RETROGRADE IN SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

12 APR 2019 JUPITER RETROGRADE IN SAGITTARIUS SQUARE MERCURY IN PISCES (Sagittarius to Pisces)

13 APR 2019 SUN IN ARIES SQUARE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Aries to Capricorn)

14 APR 2019 GRAND FIRE TRINE SUN IN ARIES TRINE MOON IN LEO TRINE RETROGRADE JUPITER IN SAGITTARIUS TRINE SUN IN ARIES (Aries to Leo to Sagittarius to Aries)

16 APR 2019 JUPITER IN SAGITTARIUS (retrograde) SQUARE VENUS IN PISCES (Sagittarius to Pisces)

17 APR 2019 MERCURY ENTERS ARIES (Aries)

19 APR 2019 MERCURY CONJUNCT CHIRON IN ARIES (Aries)

19 ARR 2019 FULL ‘BLUE’ MOON IN LIBRA (Libra)

20 APR 2019 SUN ENTERS TAURUS (Taurus)

21 APR 2019 VENUS ENTERS ARIES (Aries)

21 APR 2019 MARS IN GEMINI OPPOSITION CERES IN SAGITTARIUS (Gemini to Sagittarius)

22 APR 2019 SUN CONJUNCT URANUS IN TAURUS (Taurus)

24 APR 2019 MERCURY CONJUNCT VESTA IN ARIES (Aries)

25 APR 2019 PLUTO RETROGRADE IN CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

27 APR 2019 MARS IN GEMINI SQUARE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Gemini to Pisces)

29 APR 2019 SATURN IN CAPRICORN OPPOSITION NORTH NODE IN CANCER (Capricorn to Cancer)

30 APR 2019 SATURN RETROGRADE IN CAPRICORN (Capricorn)