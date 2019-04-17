Have a This is Me epiphany! Weekly General Astrology Forecast April 15 2019 

Weekly General Astrology Forecast April 15 2019

Embrace love the second time around

Have a This is Me epiphany

Happy birthday, Taurus!

Blasts from the past could feature this week – especially if they are from long ago and far, far away. Jupiter presently retrograde in ruling Sag of all things big and foreign flavoured, is caught tight in Venus’s (very much direct) alluring siren call in Pisces. With these two planets, any angle they make between them – even ones we would normally consider hard or challenging, is infused with good vibes. Pisces and the 12th house is all about the past. This can even be a past opportunity or a past life benefit. A past lover or love of something big returning, could be heralded. There’s a saying that if you have the opportunity to have whatever makes you happy – especially if it’s a second-time-around chance, then risk it. Life is too short and happiness too rare not to. Go on, take that chance. Venus’s entry into bold, passionate, self-assertive Aries from the 21st means we may all be in the mood to risk it for love. Or the love of something we love to do.

Mercury enters Aries from the 17th and meets with Chiron on the 19th. Embrace the healing power of your inner muse or rock star. Expressing yourself authentically leads to wholeness and also incredible self-empowerment. We can end up believing we will be rejected if we follow that inner voice when the reverse is actually true. Embrace acceptance by being unapologetically and creatively YOU under the light of a full ‘blue’ Moon in Libra on the same day. This is the second full Moon in this sign in a lunar month – following on from last month’s Supermoon in here. Partnering with others and bringing balance to your relationships begins with being in a true partnership with ourselves. Taking action on our ideas to set ourselves free and reclaim lost power is what Mars in Gemini opposing Ceres in Sagittarius wants us to do.

The Sun arrives in Taurus this week and Taureans in particular are set for a birthday cycle like no other. Expect excitement, thrills, surprises and to set the future in motion now. All of us will be following Taurus’s lead when it comes to setting our price and determining what is most important to us. For many of us now, this adds up to being able to be free to be us – in a way that unites all the missing and fragmented pieces of our souls. Unite these and discover just what makes you so magical, unique and powerful this week. This is your This is Me moment.

In a nutshell: Taurus leads the way when it comes to us all looking at what we truly value now. This could be a fresh appreciation of what makes us unique. Be free to be who you want to be this week.

16 APR 2019 JUPITER IN SAGITTARIUS (retrograde) SQUARE VENUS IN PISCES (Sagittarius to Pisces)

17 APR 2019 MERCURY ENTERS ARIES (Aries)

19 APR 2019 MERCURY CONJUNCT CHIRON IN ARIES (Aries)

19 ARR 2019 FULL ‘BLUE’ MOON IN LIBRA (Libra)

20 APR 2019 SUN ENTERS TAURUS (Taurus)

21 APR 2019 VENUS ENTERS ARIES (Aries)

21 APR 2019 MARS IN GEMINI OPPOSITION CERES IN SAGITTARIUS (Gemini to Sagittarius)