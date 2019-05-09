Weekly General Astrology Forecast May 13th 2019 – Love demands a follow-through

Weekly General Astrology Forecast May 13th 2019

The work is worth the wait

Love demands a follow-through

Freedom, truth, beauty, love – these are our values

Slow and steady wins the race this week. A Grand Earth Trine between the Sun in Taurus, Moon in Virgo and Pluto in Capricorn could mark the culmination of a long process or the beginning of a major transformation. This is about grounded ambition, delayed gratification and being willing to commit to the long haul. There’s also a need to stay focused and practical in whatever we do. This aspect says: bring it on home. It’s not about dreaming, it’s about having a plan to get it done and long term success stories as oppose to overnight sensations. This trine tells us there are no short cuts, magic bullets (or beans), or get-rich-quick schemes. Just a willingness to do the work.

Venus in fiery Aries this week makes a bold and sexy angle to Mars in ideas-driven Gemini. This is attraction, creativity but above all – follow through. Talk is cheap, flirtation is fun but actions speak louder than words when it comes to love. Or ideas to fall in love with. Weave a compelling pitch for someone to fall in love with now.

Venus enters its ruling sign of Taurus on the 15th. This visit is going to be like no other as for the first time in our lifetimes, Venus will encounter Uranus in here. Freedom, truth, beauty, love – this is all about our relationship to the material, physical world. It’s about more than money can buy us in other words. What we value, what we are willing to pay for something, give up –or not, could change or be radically up-ended now. Venus conjunct Uranus in Taurus says the greatest freedom we have is to express ourselves. Don’t sell out.

Those feelings around how powerful we feel emotionally when it comes to money and the material world are highlighted by the full Moon in Scorpio on the 18th. What we value, what we fear letting go of or losing, what we cling to that we don’t need to – an idea, possessions, ‘stuff’ – this is when attachments get personal. Under the searchlight, we can look at how we function with our finances. This is the day when Venus bumps into Uranus – one of the most electric meetings we’ll see this year. Our ability to attract and also adapt when it comes to what resources we have is more important now that the actual amount of money or assets at our disposal. Mercury also in Taurus represents commercial transactions and communication and makes a highly charged angle to power money Pluto in the sign of those at the top – Capricorn. It’s time to push forward with those long term visions I mentioned but at the same time, embrace a willingness to adapt them if necessary, all the whole keeping our eye on our ultimate prize. What does that need to be in this fast-changing world we’re entering now? Just an awareness of how we need to be working – and living, to live with meaning. Stay focussed, be adaptable. Evolve. And treat whatever assets you have at your disposal – including your talents, like a living thing now.

In a nutshell: This week asks we keep our eyes on our ultimate prize. But have a plan we’re willing to adapt. Money and assets need love to grow. Treat what you have like a living thing now.

14 MAY 2019 GRAND EARTH TRINE SUN IN TAURUS TRINE MOON IN VIRGO TRINE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN TRINE SUN IN TAURUS (Taurus to Virgo to Capricorn to Taurus)

14 MAY 2019 VENUS IN ARIES SEXTILE MARS IN GEMINI (Aries to Gemini)

15 MAY 2019 VENUS ENTERS TAURUS (Taurus)

16 MAY 2019 MARS ENTERS CANCER (Cancer)

17 MAY 2019 MERCURY IN TAURUS TRINE SATURN IN CAPRICORN (Taurus to Capricorn)

18 MAY 2019 FULL MOON IN SCORPIO (Scorpio)

18 MAY 2019 VENUS CONJUNCT URANUS IN TAURUS (Taurus)

18 MAY 2019 MERCURY IN TAURUS TRINE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Taurus to Capricorn)