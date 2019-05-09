Weekly General Astrology Forecast May 20th 2019 – Get struck by the power of ideas

WEEKLY GENERAL ASTROLOGY FORECAST MAY 20th 2019

Ideas are a bit like lightning in a bottle this week. In fact, I’m going to have a bit to say about lightning – or the metaphor of capturing lightning. It’s the start of Gemini’s birthday season as the Sun arrives in the quicksilver sign on the 21st. Gemini is the sign of the twins and therefore duality. The same day sees Gemini’s ruling planet Mercury zoom in here. It’s fast-moving, quick thinking, being in several places at once, the excitement of an idea and where it can take us. Mercury rules commerce and communication and short distance travel – either short in terms of distance or duration. This is why there are so many snafus with both transport and business when Mercury retrogrades.

If you have an idea – especially if you are a Gemini or have third house planets – look at your chart or talk to one of our astrologers, trapped in that bottle, now could be the time to release it. Or you could be the lightning rod that attracts ideas and work and commercial possibilities now. The planet most associated with lightning and electricity – Uranus, which is now in Taurus the sign of money, angles to Mars in Cancer, the sign of family, home and security. Expect upheavals and new ideas around just what or how much we need to feel ‘secure’ on a personal level. On a collective note, securities, the housing market, stocks and shares could be volatile or looked at another way, subject to lightning strikes. Ah-ha! Moments feature when it comes to evolving our lifestyles or living arrangements. As with any Uranus aspect, flexibility and freedom to accept the new, radical or untried is the key to making the most of it.

Mercury will opposes Ceres in its opposite sign of Sagittarius this week and when it comes to bottled lightning, this is all about our ability to compromise on our ideas. Very often this involves change or collaboration with others. If we can arrive at this point we are not giving anything away, but in fact gaining more – as are they. This is when we get a win/win solution. People who need people are the luckiest people in the world. If you have an idea, or want a new job, to make more money or do business, you need people. And they bring their own ideas to the table to enable ours to grow. What this actually says is freedom doesn’t involve going it alone. So be lucky, share your ideas with someone else this week and let lightning strike you!

21 MAY 2019 SUN ENTERS GEMINI (Gemini)

21 MAY 2019 MERCURY ENTERS GEMINI (Gemini)

22 MAY 2019 URANUS IN TAURUS SEXTILE MARS IN CANCER (Taurus to Cancer)

25 MAY 2019 MERCURY IN GEMINI OPPOSITION CERES IN SAGITTARIUS (Gemini to Sagittarius)