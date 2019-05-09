Weekly General Astrology Forecast May 6th 2019 – Succeed on your own terms

Weekly General Astrology Forecast May 6 2019

Be the big idea whose time has come

Succeed on your own terms

Make that soul journey one worth living – and working for

Mercury in Taurus gets us talking about finances this week as well as bringing commerce and commercial dealings to the fore. Buying, selling and trading feature as well could new ideas around banking, people doing business with people and your personal bank account, credit card or loan. The 8th will see Mercury meet with Uranus in here and what could transpire could revolutionise the banking and financial industries as well as how we ourselves handle our money, possessions and assets. Wait until later this month when Venus which rules Taurus, arrives in here for a radical overhaul of what we value and a new and different way of relating to the material world. Never forget we are spirits in this, on a soul journey, and that money and all that other stuff that goes along with it, is not in itself bad. Dealing with this forms part of our soul evolution here. It is the pursuit of it for its own sake that runs contradictory to this.

Ideas we can initiate which allow us the freedom to live the way we want could be ignited thanks to Mars in Mercury’s ruling sign, Gemini, opposing retro-active Jupiter in its ruling sign of Sagittarius. Jupiter rules size. From big ideas, to the mass media, mass communication and big business. So don’t be surprised if these feature too. This week could see the big idea whose time has come, a big boom or a big bust. Whatever it is – it’s too large to miss it. On the 11th, Venus in Aries boosts our confidence as it aligns to that retro Jupiter in Sagittarius asking us to revive something – possibly that big dream and making us dare to reach for more than what we have just ‘settled’ for in the past.

The following day the Sun in Taurus aligns to Saturn in its ruling sign of Capricorn illuminating those at the top and also showing us how far we are able to climb now. Suddenly we may see there’s always room at the top. It’s up to us to do whatever it takes to get ourselves there. The confidence to do just that could be ours as a Grand Fire Trine asks us all what trail we want to blaze next? Above all, this week asks us to aim for our own definition of success – not what others think it may look like. In fact, the next few weeks may see us all redefining this as we discover that certain kinds of success comes at too big a cost. What the world needs now are visionaries with ambitions that if they don’t exactly change the world, reshape their own personal one when it comes to what’s important and what makes their soul journey worth living. That’s the kind of success paradigm we can all be a part of now.

In a nutshell: Success needs to be self-defined to be meaningful. This week has us looking at how worldly ambition can be fused with soul purpose. There’s room at the top for visionaries like you.

6 MAY 2019 MERCURY ENTERS TAURUS (Taurus)

7 MAY 2019 MARS IN GEMINI OPPOSITION JUPITER (RETRO) IN SAGITTARIUS (Gemini to Sagittarius)

8 MAY 2019 MERCURY CONJUNCT URANUS IN TAURUS (Taurus)

10 MAY 2019 VENUS IN ARIES TRINE JUPITER (RETRO) IN SAGITTARIUS (Aries to Sagittarius)

11 MAY 2019 SUN IN TAURUS TRINE SATURN IN CAPRICORN (Taurus to Capricorn)

12 MAY 2019 GRAND FIRE TRINE VENUS IN ARIES TRINE MOON IN LEO TRINE JUPITER (RETRO) IN SAGITTARIUS TRINE VENUS IN ARIES (Aries to Leo to Sagittarius to Aries)