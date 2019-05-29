Monthly General Astrology Forecast June 2019 – Just Do It!

Monthly General Astrology Forecast June 2019

Establish equality

Don’t get caught up in the talk – have the experience

Just Do It

All of us can plant the seeds of our long term future this June. The new Moon in quick-thinking, fast talking Gemini can see us all swept up in the idea of the new. The question is: can we carry it through? There’s a need for focus and constructive action this month otherwise all that may happen is we talk about what we’re going to do – but don’t follow through on it. Talk is cheap and actions speak louder than words. We all know the ‘someday’ individual who talks a good game but never actually brings one. Don’t be that person everybody has met at some point or another. The one with the grand plan (this may always be changing), which centres around them leaving the fulfilment centre at Amalgamated Nuts & Grommets the day they launch their business/finish that manuscript/land that better job/enrol on that course/sell that idea. And we all know where we will find them five years down the track. That’s right. Still at Amalgamated Nuts & Grommets and decidedly unfulfilled and still talking about their someday plans.

The reason I use this example is that while the new Moon in Gemini hands us ideas where can use to create the future, there’s a distinct possibility that unless we remain focussed we won’t get past the talking stage. And even talks could become deadlocked. What we all need is a daring, bold approach to those future visions which Chiron in Aries is trying to give us while Ceres in Sagittarius is about compromise or control to obtain freedom. There is a price for freedom and yes, for those plans. Ahead of the Mutable Grand Cross – an extremely rare event on the 10th/11th depending on your time zone. We need to maintain control but know when to compromise. Otherwise all that will happen is we talk about what we will do ‘someday’. In the outer world, this Grand Cross between the Sun in Gemini, Moon in Virgo, Jupiter in Sagittarius and Neptune in Pisces could see deadlocks in discussions, confusion and lack of direction happening. Don’t get lost in your future fantasy – take the necessary steps to live it. And this means having a plan.

Mars in Cancer is set to oppose both Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn this month while Mercury and Mars meet in Cancer on the 18th. Mars in Cancer can create intense emotional energy which if not directed into an activity, can literally result in explosions. Mars is ruler of Aries – a fire sign, while Cancer is a water sign. What do we get when we mix fire and water? That’s right – steam. Steam powered the first engines but we also talk about ‘letting off steam’. All energy has to go somewhere.

The full Moon in Sagittarius on the 17th can bring out the restless spirit in even the most dedicated homebody (again, a Cancer metaphor). We may all chafe against anyone or anything which we perceive as restricting us or holding us back. So ensure that energy is channelled to power the engine that propels you forward to those dreams otherwise once Mars opposes Pluto in the sign of authority – Capricorn, this may literally come to a head.

Mercury retroshadow – the period immediately before a retrograde when Mercury still direct travels through the area of the sky it will later backtrack, begins on the 20th. This is what I like to call Retrograde Lite when we may begin to feel the effects of what is to come and when we need to start to bring business and communication projects to a conclusion if we can, and get those important papers signed.

The 21st brings the Summer Solstice and the longest day in the Northern hemisphere as the Sun enters Cancer. And of course the shortest one in the Southern. The year pivots on this day no matter whether we’re above or below the equator. It is always a productive time to look at what we have achieved so far and to make a fresh commitment to what we want to attain or experience in the remaining six months of 2019. The 23rd sees Venus in Gemini oppose Jupiter in Sagittarius.

Don’t just talk about love – experience it. This day also sees Vesta and Uranus meet in Taurus which is a Venus ruled sign. The other more subtle hidden theme of this month is gender bias at the top – especially in the ‘established’ professions – especially banking, finance and Fortune 500 companies. There may be fresh demands to share power and for more equality. Others could quite literally be dealing with this closer to home and asking whether housework , childcare and other responsibilities are shared equally or if one party is expected to do more than the other purely based on their gender or perceived role within the family. This can include the unmarried sibling who is therefore expected to take on more than their fair share of looking after an elderly parent purely on the basis they have no partner and/or children. Establish a new kind of power sharing and equality now. And not one based on roles or gender.

Mercury’s entry into Leo on the 27th could break any deadlocks and deliver creative solutions to issues dusted with a dash of romance and passionate intent. Just remember – the planet of communication is in retroshadow. The promise is there but like those ideas, it has to be kept to become real. Our words are our intentions this June. Follow through to create your future.

In a nutshell: June offers us all the chance to kickstart our future. But to create it we need to do more than just dream or talk it up. We need to take action. Just Do It, this June.

3 Jun 2019 NEW MOON IN GEMINI (Gemini)

3 Jun 2019 VENUS TRINE PLUTO (Taurus to Capricorn)

4 Jun 2019 MERCURY ENTERS CANCER (Cancer)

6 Jun 2019 CHIRON IN ARIES TRINE CERES IN SAGITTARIUS (Aries to Sagittarius)

6 Jun 2019 JUNO IN CANCER OPPOSITION PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Cancer to Capricorn)

9 Jun 2019 VENUS ENTERS GEMINI (Gemini)

9 Jun 2019 VESTA ENTERS TAURUS (Taurus)

9 Jun 2019 SUN IN GEMINI SQUARE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Gemini to Pisces)

11 Jun 2019 SUN OPPOSITION JUPITER (Gemini to Sagittarius)

10/11 Jun 2019 MUTABLE GRAND CROSS – SUN IN GEMINI SQUARE MOON IN VIRGO SQUARE JUPITER IN SAGITTARIUS (RETRO) SQUARE NEPTUNE IN PISCES SQUARE SUN IN GEMINI. SUN IN GEMINI OPPOSITION JUPITER IN SAGITTARIUS. MOON IN VIRGO OPPOSITION NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Gemini to Virgo to Sagittarius to Pisces to Gemini. Gemini to Sagittarius. Virgo to Pisces)

12 Jun 2019 VENUS IN GEMINI OPPOSITION CERES IN SAGITTARIUS (Gemini to Sagittarius)

14 Jun 2019 MARS TRINE NEPTUNE (Cancer to Pisces)

14 Jun 2019 MARS OPPOSITION SATURN (Cancer to Capricorn)

16 Jun 2019 MERCURY OPPOSITION SATURN (Cancer to Capricorn)

16 Jun 2019 MERCURY TRINE NEPTUNE (Cancer to Pisces)

16 Jun 2019 JUPITER SQUARE NEPTUNE (Sagittarius to Pisces)

17 Jun 2019 FULL MOON IN SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

18 Jun 2019, MERCURY CONJUNCTION MARS (Cancer)

19 Jun 2019 MERCURY OPPOSITION PLUTO (Cancer to Capricorn)

20 Jun 2019 MARS OPPOSITION PLUTO (Cancer to Capricorn)

20 Jun 2019 MERCURY RETROSHADOW BEGINS (Cancer)

21 Jun 2019, NEPTUNE RETROGRADE until 27 Nov 2019 (Pisces)

21 Jun 2019 JUNO ENTERS LEO (Leo)

21 Jun 2019 SUN ENTERS CANCER (Cancer) Summer Solstice Northern Hemisphere. Winter Solstice in Southern

23 Jun 2019 VENUS OPPOSITION JUPITER (Gemini to Sagittarius)

23 Jun 2019 VESTA AND URANUS CONJUNCT IN TAURUS (Taurus)

24 Jun 2019 VENUS IN GEMINI SQUARE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Gemini to Pisces)

27 Jun 2019 MERCURY ENTERS LEO (Leo)