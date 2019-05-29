Weekly General Astrology Forecast June 3rd 2019 – Wild women rising

Weekly General Astrology Forecast June 3rd 2019

Let’s talk about sex – or rather gender

The goddess is rising – all the way to the top

This week’s new Moon in Gemini brings us ideas and provides conversation starters. There’s openings for all of us to be explored now especially when it comes to commerce, business and our money. There’s also a different kind of feminine vibe emerging now which is all about power sharing and equality that adds up to room at the top. Venus in its ruling sign of Taurus makes an angle of change to Pluto in Capricorn, sign of the establishment. This may not only shake up the money market but shake down those who have been unwilling to share the power with others. Corporate structures may be in for a major reshuffle or just tumble if those in charge refuse to make way.

This is echoed by Ceres in Sagittarius which trines Chiron in Aries and Juno in Cancer opposing Pluto on the 6th. Vesta, who has to first submit to the rules of the patriarchy before being granted autonomy, enters Taurus – sign of money and banking on the 9th. Stand by for the start of a new world order that may just see the demise of the whole ‘old boys club’ cultures that have dominated not just business, but every aspect of society for far too long. This includes the impact on our environment, medicine, what we eat and what we hear and are told. Sisters are doing it for themselves and what’s more – they no longer need anyone’s permission.

Venus is also on the move into Gemini on the 9th which allows us to seek creative solutions and to add that touch of diplomacy to any interaction. Venus is all about saying it with love – but that does not mean love is a pushover. Mercury leaves its ruling sign of Gemini and heads off into Cancer – sign of home and also nurturing, motherhood, family and what sustains us. Mercury is an androgynous planet. By that I mean it takes on the energy of the sign it finds itself in. So, in Cancer which is ruled by the Moon, we see a more feminine, intuitive and receptive side of Mercury. But once again, this does not equate to not being taken seriously or being dismissed or disregarded.

This week offers a new take on what is the role of women, women’s rights and power sharing (and this boils down to sharing the chores in our personal relationships). It’s about those roles that get assigned solely on the basis of gender – and the ones that are withheld for the same reason. The Sun in Gemini squares Neptune in its ruling sign of Pisces on the 9th. Neptune rules secrets and things that are hidden – agendas, secret societies, cabals, the old boys’ network rule book, plausible deniability, secret handshakes, Wikileaks, whistleblowers and yes, that glass ceiling. Don’t be surprised if a few secrets especially to do with the establishment and discrimination, come tumbling out this week. The long dismissed power of feminine wisdom and intuition could be set to make a mainstream comeback. Use yours to best effect now.

In a nutshell: Get a fresh serving of goddess power this week. New takes on the role of women, gender bias and pay could shake and remake the business world. In your personal world – own it!

3 Jun 2019 NEW MOON IN GEMINI (Gemini)

3 Jun 2019 VENUS TRINE PLUTO (Taurus to Capricorn)

4 Jun 2019 MERCURY ENTERS CANCER (Cancer)

6 Jun 2019 CHIRON IN ARIES TRINE CERES IN SAGITTARIUS (Aries to Sagittarius)

6 Jun 2019 JUNO IN CANCER OPPOSITION PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Cancer to Capricorn)

9 Jun 2019 VENUS ENTERS GEMINI (Gemini)

9 Jun 2019 VESTA ENTERS TAURUS (Taurus)

9 Jun 2019 SUN IN GEMINI SQUARE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Gemini to Pisces)

Written by our astrologer and psychic Helen