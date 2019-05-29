Weekly General Astrology May 27 2019 – Nobody succeeds alone

Weekly General Astrology Forecast May 27 2019

Nobody succeeds alone

Where does your soul compass point to?

Complete your vision

No matter the somewhat strange but electric astro-weather we may be experiencing at present, there’s a touch of the optimistic surging across the skies this week. Think of this like the needle on a compass, pointing us in the direction of our own true north. Now, where or what this is will be different for everyone out there. Your internal compass knows when you tune into it. We are all heading into an exciting cycle which is going to involve us ‘needing people’ and being part of collaborations, compromises and doing business in new ways.

Think about it. Nobody achieves anything alone. If you write a book you need agents, editors and publishers to make it happen. If you post a blog, you need that web hosting and to share it to get people following you. No-one is an island and this week’s opposition between the Sun in Gemini – sign of ideas and commerce, to Ceres – planet of planting and compromise in the sign of big ideas, mass media and global thinking, will give us a heads-up where our true north lies. As well as showing us how this cycle may play out for us.

Chances are we may already have set the wheels in motion as Mercury also opposes Jupiter (retro) in its ruling sign of Sag on the 30th. Look at what is already showing signs of future growth or even what emerges from something planted in the past. Mercury is details, Jupiter is big picture thinking. We can combine the two for a complete vision and this may in many cases involve two of more people coming together who represent both sides of this dynamic. One who brings the details, the other the broader vision. Double acts may even feature in the media. Look to these for inspiration.

This could involve us letting something go or a compromise in order to end up with so much more. The whole being greater than the sum of the individual parts. There is also a fabulous angle of understanding occurring between Venus and Saturn this week. Both planets are in their ruling signs – Venus in Taurus and Saturn in Capricorn. Usually we would say that these two planets have zero in common. But this is a May/December romance happening if there ever was one. Remember, the planets can play out their stories quite literally in the real world – don’t be surprised again if you read about or see a couple in the news this week where one partner is significantly younger than the other. For the rest of us, hearts and heads are aligned to one purpose and love proves to be the ultimate authority which moves mountains. Head for your true north this week. The needle on the compass points to love and success.

In a nutshell: Events align us to our own True North. But who is going with us on our quest? This week is also about aligning to souls on a similar path. Connect and collaborate now.

29 MAY 2019 SUN IN GEMINI OPPOSITION CERES IN SAGITTARIUS (Gemini to Sagittarius)

30 MAY 2019 MERCURY IN GEMINI OPPOSITION JUPITER (RETRO) IN SAGITTARIUS (Gemini to Sagittarius)

31 MAY 2019 VENUS IN TAURUS TRINE SATURN IN CAPRICORN (Taurus to Capricorn)