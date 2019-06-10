Weekly General Astrology Overview June 10 2019

Agendas won’t stay hidden

Choose words with care

Control your response – control the world



Don’t be surprised if confusion reigns supreme this week. Is it a Mercury retrograde? No. It’s a Mutable Grand Cross between the Sun in Gemini, Moon in Virgo, Jupiter in Sagittarius and Neptune in Pisces. Delays, deadlocks and dead ends may feature as a result around the 10th -11th. People may get so bogged down in minutiae they are unable to move forward as they insist I’s are dotted and T’s crossed. Or they may have their own reasons for wanting to derail matters which have yet to come to light (they will if this is the case).

Others may find deals are reneged on, travel plans unravel or major misunderstandings or mistakes get made. Or else it just adds up to all talk and no action whatsoever – endless meetings and conversations that go around in circles with no-one coming to any kind of conclusion. If you work in the corporate sector or any area where you have to deal with decision making via committee you may be especially prone to this kind of situation. And the frustration it creates. Keeping our cool may be a challenge this week as Mars opposes Saturn on the 14th and Mercury on the 16th. The temptation to say exactly what’s on our minds – especially to someone who insists on grandstanding or pontificating, may be hard to resist. Mars’s trine to Neptune also on the 14th and Jupiter’s square to the planet of secrets on the 16th means that if we do have that feeling someone is not laying all their cards on the table, we have the means to find out the truth.

If all of this sounds snarky and confrontational, take heart as it doesn’t need to be. We may not be able to control others, and certainly we can’t press the mute button if they continue to talk past the point where anyone is listening. But we can control our reactions to what we hear, see, say or are told. This week is all about self-authorship and control. And s/he who has that controls the world. Or their little part of it. Losing control and saying what’s on our minds without first editing it, could see us losing the chance to bring about a better outcome or deal thanks to the Venus/Ceres opposition on the 12th. Very often the person who says the least or at least chooses their words carefully, is the one with the upper hand – and the one others look to. This week could see someone prominent who has said the wrong thing get called to account over it. Choose your words wisely this week. And react to those that are said to you with wisdom.

In a nutshell: This week allows us to take control of the universe. Or at least our little part of it. How? By taking charge of our reactions to what we hear or are told. And waiting for the facts to emerge.

10- 11 Jun 2019 SUN OPPOSITION JUPITER (Gemini to Sagittarius)

10- 11 Jun 2019 MUTABLE GRAND CROSS – SUN IN GEMINI SQUARE MOON IN VIRGO SQUARE JUPITER IN SAGITTARIUS (RETRO) SQUARE NEPTUNE IN PISCES SQUARE SUN IN GEMINI. SUN IN GEMINI OPPOSITION JUPITER IN SAGITTARIUS. MOON IN VIRGO OPPOSITION NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Gemini to Virgo to Sagittarius to Pisces to Gemini. Gemini to Sagittarius. Virgo to Pisces)

12 Jun 2019 VENUS IN GEMINI OPPOSITION CERES IN SAGITTARIUS (Gemini to Sagittarius)

14 Jun 2019 MARS TRINE NEPTUNE (Cancer to Pisces)

14 Jun 2019 MARS OPPOSITION SATURN (Cancer to Capricorn)

16 Jun 2019 MERCURY OPPOSITION SATURN (Cancer to Capricorn)

16 Jun 2019 MERCURY TRINE NEPTUNE (Cancer to Pisces)

16 Jun 2019 JUPITER SQUARE NEPTUNE (Sagittarius to Pisces

By our astrologer Helen