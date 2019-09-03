Monthly General Astrology Forecast September 2019 – Inspiration, dedication, self-belief

Are you ready for audacious fortune?

Make that body beautiful your love priority

Happy birthday, Libra!

It doesn’t matter what sign you are. You’re going to be influenced by the massive planetary work-out in Virgo. We start the month with five heavenly bodies in here – the Sun, Mercury which rules this sign, Venus, Mars and Juno. Virgo is all about the details, our day job or daily responsibilities and our health and wellbeing. In other words, the body electric. It’s our link – our Avatar if you like via which we experience this material plane. So, body issues and what they mean to us personally are going to be forefront in our minds. As if that body is not working properly, it limits our capacity for enjoyment. The message is: old, young, fat, thin, tall or short – worship it and care for it as it’s the only one you’ve got.

Virgo rules routines so the first two to three weeks of September could see many of us changing up our diet, exercise and mindfulness routines. As the astral gym members move through Virgo they will create change-making and possibly permanent angles between Saturn which rules bones, teeth and structure in its ruling sign of Capricorn. And also Pluto in here which rules transformation. So, if you’ve been seeking to make lasting adjustments to any area of your health or wellbeing, this is your opportunity.

As the planets move through Virgo they will oppose Neptune in its ruling sign of Pisces adding a touch of inspiration to all of this. The effects of how we have been treating our bodies and our attitude to our environment in general, could be highlighted when the full Moon appear in Pisces on the 14th. This is the day when the planets start to shift – out of Virgo and on into Libra, the sign of balance in all things and particularly in relationships. Mercury and Venus arrive in here on this day in what is, Venus’s ruling sign. Balance in our relationship with ourselves and our bodies, leads to balanced relationships with others.

The 23rd sees the Sun arrive in Libra and for all you Librans out there, look forward to a focus on living arrangements, home, family or where you feel most at home in the upcoming year. Property dealings are highlighted as could be moving to a larger home or even relocating entirely! The world’s your oyster and you’re the pearl in the upcoming year. So just where is that oyster shell located for you?

For the rest of us, Chiron in Aries is all about audacious moves. For Libra it’s going to be about a bolder approach in love. If you are an Aries, then expressing your true self forms part of the journey. Venus and the Sun will both oppose Chiron this month asking us all to reach for who we truly are or what we have to teach others when it comes to relating and being ourselves. Are you ready? Chiron is a bit of a rock god. Like an astral Steven Tyler, it struts its stuff and asks us just how far we can push our own envelope to get the result we want. In love or anything else. Tap into your own daring now and see what you can get away with in the area of life Chiron is highlighting for you.

The new Supermoon in Libra on the 28th says it’s time for that new balancing act. Strike a new deal between yourself and your body for starters. Then extend this between playing by the rules and knowing when to rock out and be a little bit more audacious. Outrageous fortune could just follow. But no matter what, this month tells you to love the skin you’re in to love life just that little bit more!

In a nutshell: Explore that mind/body/spiritual link and step into a new way of relating to the world around you. Getting the love we want starts with loving the body we’re in.

1 Sept 2019 MERCURY IN VIRGO TRINE URANUS IN TAURUS (Virgo to Taurus)

2 Sept 2019 VENUS IN VIRGO TRINE SATURN IN CAPRICORN (Virgo to Capricorn)

3 Sept 2019 SUN, MERCURY & MARS CONJUNCT IN VIRGO (Virgo) – 5 Planet Stellium in Virgo – Sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars & Juno

3 Sept 2019 VENUS IN VIRGO SQUARE JUPITER IN SAGITTARIUS (Virgo to Sagittarius)

4 Sept 2019 VENUS IN VIRGO OPPOSITION NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Virgo to Pisces)

5 Sept 2019 MERCURY IN VIRGO TRINE SATURN IN CAPRICORN (Virgo to Capricorn)

6 Sept 2019 MERCURY IN VIRGO SQUARE JUPITER IN SAGITTARIUS (Virgo to Sagittarius)

7 Sept 2019 SUN IN VIRGO TRINE SATURN IN CAPRICORN (Virgo to Capricorn)

7 Sept 2019 URANUS IN TAURUS TRINE JUNO IN VIRGO (Taurus to Virgo)

7 Sept 2019 VENUS IN VIRGO TRINE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Virgo to Capricorn)

7 Sept 2019 MERCURY IN VIRGO OPPOSITION NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Virgo to Pisces)

8 Sept 2019 SUN IN VIRGO SQUARE JUPITER IN SAGITTARIUS (Virgo to Sagittarius)

8 Sept 2019 MARS IN VIRGO TRINE SATURN IN CAPRICORN (Virgo to Capricorn)

9 Sept 2019 MERCURY IN VIRGO TRINE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Virgo to Capricorn)

9 Sept 2019 JUNO IN VIRGO SQUARE CERES IN SAGITTARIUS (Virgo to Sagittarius)

10 Sept 2019 SUN IN VIRGO OPPOSITION NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Virgo to Pisces)

11 Sept 2019 MARS IN VIRGO SQUARE JUPITER IN SAGITTARIUS (Virgo to Sagittarius)

12 Sept 2019 MERCURY AND VENUS IN VIRGO TRINE VESTA IN TAURUS (Virgo to Taurus)

13 Sept 2019 SUN IN VIRGO TRINE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Virgo to Capricorn)

13 Sept 2019 MERCURY AND VENUS CONJUNCT IN VIRGO (Virgo)

14 Sept 2019 MARS IN VIRGO OPPOSITION NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Virgo to Pisces)

14 Sept 2019 MERCURY ENTERS LIBRA (Libra)

14 Sept 2019 VENUS ENTERS LIBRA (Libra)

14 Sept 2019 FULL MOON IN PISCES (Pisces)

18 Sept 2019 VENUS IN LIBRA OPPOSITION CHIRON IN ARIES (Libra to Aries)

18 Sept 2019 SATURN DIRECT IN CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

19 Sept 2019 GRAND EARTH TRINE – MOON IN TAURUS TRINE MARS IN VIRGO TRINE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN TRINE MOON IN TAURUS (Taurus to Virgo to Capricorn to Taurus)

19 Sept 2019 MARS IN VIRGO TRINE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Virgo to Capricorn)

23 Sept 2019 SUN ENTERS LIBRA (Libra)

24 Sept 2019 VENUS IN LIBRA SEXTILE CERES IN SAGITTARIUS (Libra to Sagittarius)

26 Sept 2019 SUN IN LIBRA OPPOSITION CHIRON IN ARIES (Libra to Aries)

28 Sept 2019 NEW SUPERMOON IN LIBRA (Libra)

28 Sept 2019 VENUS IN LIBRA SEXTILE JUPITER IN SAGITTARIUS (Libra to Sagittarius)

30 Sept 2019 JUNO IN VIRGO OPPOSITION NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Virgo to Pisces)