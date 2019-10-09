Weekly General Astrology Forecast October 7 2019 – A deeper love

Weekly General Astrology Forecast October 7 2019

State your values

Know your worth

Love is what you deserve – just the way you are

Our values will be in focus this week. This includes not just what we consider valuable or precious materially. But also our soul values which determine what we will and won’t compromise or ‘sell our souls’ for. And self-worth which translates to how we expect to be treated by others.

Mercury in Scorpio is joined by Venus which rules our bank accounts as well as our love lives this week. Both are going to oppose Uranus in Taurus (Venus’s ruling sign). Mercury in the 8th house hands many an innate understanding of financial machinations. It can also see people keeping their financial dealings to themselves. With Uranus in the mix however it’s going to be about how attached we are to money, ‘stuff’, possessions and assets. Issues around personal security, deservedness and how we expect to be treated by others – both in personal and financial dealings, may see us ‘stating our worth’.

Out in the big wide world, people who have taken risks with other people’s money in the financial world, may be called to account. As could those who have amassed money for money’s sake at the expense of others or the planet.

Mars is in Libra the sign of partnership and balance and opposes Chiron in its ruling sign of Aries on the 9th. This may also have a direct impact on our feeling of self-worth and what makes us unique. We’re all reaching for a new kind of self-love now which says we deserve to be accepted just the way we are. Why hide? None of us should be doing that as this week’s full Moon appears in Aries on the 13th. Show your best face to the world and if anyone has a problem with who you really are – that’s theirs and certainly not yours.

New deals and partnership dynamics which free us to be well – us, are promised as the Sun still in Libra makes an enlightening angle to Ceres in reach for the stars Sagittarius. The release we can all feel may simply be giving ourselves permission to be just that. Or to head towards a connection where both parties value what the other has to offer even if they are radically different. This week in fact says look at how you compliment one another, not your differences. That’s what adds true value to your life.

In a nutshell: What do we value? What is priceless to us? This week poses all those questions. Hopefully your answer is what makes you truly unique. Love yourself just the way you are.

7 Oct 2019 MERCURY IN SCORPIO OPPOSITION URANUS IN TAURUS (Scorpio to Taurus)

8 Oct 2019 VENUS ENTERS SCORPIO (Scorpio)

9 Oct 2019 MARS IN LIBRA OPPOSITION CHIRON IN ARIES (Libra to Aries)

11 Oct 2019 SUN IN LIBRA SEXTILE CERES IN SAGITTARIUS (Libra to Sagittarius)

13 Oct 2019 VENUS IN SCORPIO OPPOSITION URANUS IN TAURUS (Scorpio to Taurus)

13 Oct 2019 FULL MOON IN ARIES (Aries)