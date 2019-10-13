Weekly General Astrology Forecast October 14th 2019 – Win Win!

Walk like a winner

Reach for the best version of you

Step into a bigger, bolder version of soul freedom

Wonderful opportunities to step into a world of better understanding, compromise and freedom light up the week thanks to the Sun in the sign of balance and partnerships – Libra, angling Jupiter in its ruling sign of Sagittarius. This could bring about win/win scenarios where both sides end up getting what they want – or can move forward into a new dynamic. It’s a time to embrace a new world order – or begin to design it ahead of 2020. Those who are unwilling to compromise could find things heavy going as the same day as the Sun squares Pluto in Capricorn highlighting who or what refuses to budge or clings to the old, imbalanced way of doing things. There’s a soul call happening to embrace a new philosophy, break down barriers and open up to our highest potential and bigger possibilities. Step into something bigger and bolder which offers freedom as a result.

Jupiter always wants to open doors. It’s generous and open-handed. If people are saying ‘No room at the top’ or ‘It’s all mine!’, this goes against Jupiter’s abundant vibe. Pluto rules power – ‘plutocrat’. It’s also strangely a planet that tends to uncover misuses of power. Especially sexual misconduct. So, those who do just that, refuse to share, or abuse their position, are likely to find themselves exposed this week.

Mercury and Venus in Pluto’s ruling sign of Scorpio point to changes as they will both trine Neptune in its ruling sign of Pisces. This is not only about compassion, empathy and higher spiritual love (or lack thereof). This is also the sign that rules secrets, cover-ups, spies and clandestine affairs of all descriptions. So, out there in the media, we could see certain prominent figures exposed as what they have really been up to comes to light.

Reaching for our higher selves, a higher love, coming from a place of sharing, empathy and compassion is the way to write ourselves a new success story this week. Simply put – being the best version of us that we can possibly be is probably the highest goal we can aim for. How’s that for a new definition of winning?

In a nutshell: What’s your definition of a success story? This week hands us all the opportunity to redefine what it is to win by living our highest potential. Doors open to possibilities. Walk through.

14 Oct 2019 SUN IN LIBRA SEXTILE JUPITER IN SAGITTARIUS (Libra to Sagittarius)

14 Oct 2019 SUN IN LIBRA SQUARE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Libra to Capricorn)

16 Oct 2019 MERCURY IN SCORPIO TRINE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Scorpio to Pisces)

19 Oct 2019 VENUS IN SCORPIO TRINE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Scorpio to Pisces)