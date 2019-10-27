Weekly General Astrology Forecast October 28th 2019 – New Moon in Scorpio

Weekly General Astrology Forecast October 28 2019

Look beyond the message for the truth

Reclaim your lost power

Say it again – with love

We’re in Mercury retroshadow weather this week with the planet of movement and communication about to retrograde in Scorpio. This occurs on the 1st. Mercury retrogrades rule all words that start with ‘re’ so start to reimagine these. As well as adhering to the usual Retro Rules.

This week’s new Moon in Scorpio appears opposite Uranus in Taurus. Both these signs are concerned in their own way with money and assets. One what we have, the other what we share or is shared with us in return. Scorpio and the 8th house also rule transformation, rebirth (there’s that ‘re’ word!) and our fears. Fear of not having enough, fear of someone who has more than us, fear of losing what we have. These fears can push our buttons and throughout time have been used to manipulate and power propaganda. Or in the modern era, fake news. (Mercury retrograde loves disinformation!). So, don’t be surprised if all these fears surface out there in the big, scary, world.

However, that reimagining Mercury retro favours, includes seeing our fears for what they are – nothing but a distraction from our true power! Both Uranus and Mercury rule the internet. So, question everything you read and probe beyond it to find the truth this week. On a soul level all of us are being asked to reconnect to our soul values under this new Moon. Uranus is the planet which sets our future in motion. Mercury retroshadow or fully retroactive asks us to look back. Reclaiming true self-worth or reimagining a future where what truly matters to us is our priority connects us to our source. Especially when we see ways to accomplish this. When this happens it’s like a magic wand was waved and we yelled ‘Expelliarmus!’ at those insecurities and fears.

Mercury and Venus meet in Scorpio on the 30th – just prior to Venus entering freedom loving Sagittarius on the 1st. Sagittarius rules amongst other things airlines, mass transportation and what we consider ‘foreign’. Foreign affairs may feature in the headlines. Venus rules diplomacy so this is an opportunity to say it again – and with love this time. Remember, travel plans may be subject to delays, strikes and cancellations and even to the weather. However, re-visiting or returning to somewhere you have travelled to in the past – and this includes those thoughts, ideas and values, could see us all looking at the world in a whole new way.

In a nutshell: Do you come from love or from lack? This week’s new Moon can stir up our fears – or plug us into the power of love. Time for a re-think when it comes to what we have – and value.

28 Oct 2019 NEW MOON IN SCORPIO (Scorpio)

28 Oct 2019 SUN AND NEW MOON IN SCORPIO OPPOSITION URANUS IN TAURUS (Scorpio to Taurus)

30 Oct 2019 MERCURY AND VENUS CONJUNCT IN SCORPIO (Scorpio)

1 NOV 2019 MERCURY RETROGRADE IN SCORPIO (Scorpio)

1 NOV 2019 VENUS ENTERS SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)