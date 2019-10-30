Monthly General Astrology November 2019 – Wild, wild wild!

MONTHLY GENERAL ASTROLOGY FORECAST NOVEMBER 2019 by our astrologer Elena

Dream the impossible dream

Make equality your outcome

Happy birthday to all Sagittarians – blaze that trail!

How open we are to renegotiating deals, terms, conditions, agreements and what we share with someone else could see buttons being pushed this November. Mercury turns retrograde in Scorpio the sign of transformation, power, control, endings, rebirth and yes, sex. This house also contains our fears and this includes fear of letting go or losing control. We’re all beginning to look towards January 2020 when Saturn and Pluto meet in Capricorn – the sign which rules those at the top. This month could offer a sneak preview as to how events may unfold. Especially when it comes to men at the top who have abused their position and power.

Mars in the sign of justice and balance, Libra will square Pluto in Capricorn on the 5th. So, in the big wide world this adds up to fireworks and not just the bonfire night kind. We have a full Moon in Taurus which rules money and the material world on the 12th. And this full Moon falls conjunct Vesta the asteroid closely associated with sexism and gender politics. Juno, another feminine archetype which is associated with marriage, contracts and commitments as well as the less happily-ever-after aspects of these arrangements such as ‘The Good Wife’ situations and ‘golden handcuffs’ enters Libra from the 4th Out there in the big wide world we may see a prominent marriage disintegrate with the wife citing these themes as the reason. There’s a call for new flexibility and renegotiation happening. The question is: will it happen?

If you identify with the female gender this month is all about showing the world that women are far, far more than mere partners. Yes, wanting love is a HUMAN issue, not a gender one. We all crave that. It’s about the balance between our needs as women and human beings in general and what we want to achieve in the world. Venus in freedom and mind expanding Sagittarius offers this to all of us – no matter which gender we identify with.

Mercury retro trine Neptune in Pisces is set to remind us we are music makers and dreamers of dreams. Or should be. And need to reawaken this as that is when we live our highest purpose and ditch the need for control.

Sagittarius – this isn’t meant to be oh-so-serious. It is after all, your birthday and you as the explorer of the zodiac, blaze a trail towards the freedom of higher truth for all of us when the Sun arrives in your sign on the 22nd. While Venus and Sagittarius’s ruler Jupiter align for a massive cosmic love-in on the 24th. For all of us this offers an opportunity to expand our horizons on some level. For Sag in particular – this could add up to a birthday surprise like no other.

The change engine continues to turn with that 2020 preview showcasing once Mars enters ancient ruling Scorpio on the 19th and moving to oppose Uranus. However, when it comes to a heads-up on what January 2020 may deliver, watch Ceres which exits Sag and arrives in Capricorn from the 16th. Ceres rules compromise, win/win scenarios and the Art of the Deal. The 25th – 30th will show us who is able to do this as Ceres trines Uranus, Venus enters Capricorn on the 26th and trines Uranus in Venus’s ruling sign of Taurus on the 28th while Venus and Ceres meet on the 30th. If justice and balance can preview there could be a whole new deal on the table that’s fairer and more equal for all. For those unable to accomplish that – to quote Bette Davis: ‘Hang on, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.’

Sagittarius is however the sign of the optimist. November asks us to step into a new world as the new Moon appears in Sag on the 26th. Mercury heads direct in Scorpio from the 21st and negotiations and deals may swing back and forth for the next three weeks while it is in retroshadow. The outcome this November isn’t yet set. But what we can set are our intentions. This isn’t false optimism either. It’s the basis for everything that’s win/win when we simply want the best for ourselves – and others.

In a nutshell: Happy birthday, Sagittarius. You are tasked with blazing a trail for every sign this month when it comes to showing that win/win situations aren’t an impossible dream. If anyone can do it – it’s you!

1 NOV 2019 MERCURY RETROGRADE IN SCORPIO (Scorpio)

1 NOV 2019 VENUS ENTERS SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

4 NOV 2019 JUNO ENTERS LIBRA (Libra)

5 NOV 2019 MARS IN LIBRA SQUARE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Libra to Capricorn)

9 NOV 2019 CHIRON IN ARIES OPPOSITION JUNO IN LIBRA (Aries to Libra)

9 NOV 2019 SUN IN SCROPIO TRINE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Scorpio to Pisces)

12 NOV 2019 FULL MOON IN TAURUS (Taurus)

12 NOV 2019 FULL MOON CONJUNCT VESTA IN TAURUS (Taurus)

12 NOV 2019 SUN IN SCORPIO OPPOSITION VESTA CONJUNCT FULL MOON IN TAURUS (Scorpio to Taurus)

14 NOV 2019 RETROGRADE MERCURY IN SCORPIO TRINE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Scorpio to Pisces)

16 NOV 2019 CERES ENTERS CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

19 NOV 2019 MARS ENTERS SCORPIO (Scorpio)

21 NOV 2019 MERCURY DIRECT IN SCORPIO (Scorpio)

22 NOV 2019 SUN ENTERS SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

24 NOV 2019 VENUS AND JUPITER CONJUNCT IN SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

24 NOV 2019 MARS IN SCORPIO OPPOSITION URANUS IN TAURUS (Scorpio to Taurus)

25 NOV 2019 CERES IN CAPRICORN TRINE URANUS IN TAURUS (Capricorn to Taurus)

26 NOV 2019 NEW MOON IN SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

26 NOV 2019 VENUS ENTERS CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

28 NOV 2019 VENUS IN CAPRICORN TRINE URANUS IN TAURUS (Capricorn to Taurus)

28 NOV 2019 NEPTUNE DIRECT IN PISCES (Pisces)

30 NOV 2019 VENUS AND CERES CONJUNCT IN CAPRICORN (Capricorn)