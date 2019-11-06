Weekly General Astrology Forecast November 11 2019 – Equality rules!

Hear the soul call towards a new equality for all

Demand a new deal

Win/win scenarios offer entrée into a better way of relating

This week’s full Moon in Taurus highlights the need for equality and a new deal. It falls conjunct Vesta in here. Vesta is all about gender politics and with the Sun in Scorpio, expect the spotlight to be thrown on who has the power and how they have used or abused it. Expect themes around equal pay, power – especially powerful men who have exploited theirs, to be front and centre now. Mercury retrograde also in Scorpio trines Neptune in its ruling sign of Pisces. Secrets those in power have tried to suppress or hide, will be dragged up again. This time – they won’t go away.

For all of us on a personal level, this calls us to remove any blocks or hesitation around demanding equal treatment – be it at work, in our relationships, or by society in general. How things are shared – where and how wealth is distributed – in other words the 1%, and how their money is used, could also be headlines this week.

Ceres arrives in Capricorn on the 16th – the sign of ambition and those at the very top, on the 16th. Ceres represents power and also compromise. A new and better deal on the table. Something both sides can live with and the win/win scenario. Ceres says: Power must be shared. There can be no extremes. Ceres is moving to conjunct the South Node in Capricorn next month. If power and position have been kept to a few and not shared – or abused, as in cases of the male ego where Vesta is involved. Ceres invites us to create a world based on equality and balance. Honesty, tolerance and compassion can replace manipulation and game-playing. Expect gender politics to be front and centre this week. How equal do you feel?

In a nutshell: An important full Moon in Taurus highlights gender politics, power and equality. It’s time to call out for balance. And equal treatment. Don’t hesitate to demand it, this week.

12 NOV 2019 FULL MOON IN TAURUS (Taurus)

12 NOV 2019 FULL MOON CONJUNCT VESTA IN TAURUS (Taurus)

12 NOV 2019 SUN IN SCORPIO OPPOSITION VESTA CONJUNCT FULL MOON IN TAURUS (Scorpio to Taurus)

14 NOV 2019 RETROGRADE MERCURY IN SCORPIO TRINE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Scorpio to Pisces)

16 NOV 2019 CERES ENTERS CAPRICORN (Capricorn)