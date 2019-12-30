Monthly General Astrology January 2020 – WOW!

Monthly General Astrology Forecast January 2020

Become a soul warrior for compassion, inspiration and love

Reach for a different and higher solution

Once in a lifetime events define our true purpose

Mars in Sagittarius at the start of the New Year wants us to explore. Countries, ideas, beliefs and ‘what’s out there’. We can either embrace openness and turn into explorer/philosophers who understand that different beliefs are exciting and mind-opening. Or we can start to have problems with people ‘over there’ – wherever ‘there’ happens to be. Or the mass media tells us.

Time to reach for a different way of thinking and also a higher solution to the one we usually fall back on. Jupiter in Capricorn opposes the North Node in Cancer on the 7th. Which means it is conjunct the South. This is our cue to seek out something higher. We may feel insecure, threatened or emotionally vulnerable around the 10th when the full Moon appears in its ruling sign of Cancer. Please try not to make any big decisions around this time. It’s so much better to simply admit you feel emotional than to do something you later regret because of this. Especially if your choice has long term repercussions.

You’ll see what I mean just days later. If you are a regular visitor to this site then you will have been reading about the importance of the Saturn/Pluto meeting in Capricorn since 2019. The last time this occurred was 500 years ago. We have not experienced anything like this in our lifetimes – nor will we again. The 10th turns up the heat – especially on those at the top (which Capricorn rules) as the Sun and Mercury meet. And oppose the full Moon in Cancer. Saturn, Pluto, Mercury and also Ceres all meet on the 12th. Issues around power – who has it, how powerful we feel and also how power is used (or abused), surface. Do we come from core wisdom or fear? That’s where reaching for a higher solution comes in.

Uranus heads direct in Taurus which rules our money, assets, stocks, shares etc also on the 11th. Expect sudden revelations, upheavals and shocks to ripple across the money markets tied to those at the top. The 13th offers an opportunity to move forward with clarity instead of confusion as the Sun now joins the super conjunction in Capricorn.

This day also sees Venus enter peace loving and compassionate Pisces. This is now all about showing a higher love and working with empathy to bring about balance and reconcile the past on some level. We’re now moving away from the intense heavy weather and on into what I like to call the Now Age of Aquarius. This is going to be about people power rather than just power residing with just a few. This will especially apply to assets, money and the earth’s resources. Mercury enters the sign of the individual revolutionary on the 16th. While the Sun follows on the 20th. We have a new Moon in here pointing to group endeavours and new parties and concepts of sharing emerging. Ceres arrival in here on the last day of the month says: Power to the people!

Venus, Neptune and the Moon meanwhile all meet in Pisces and as they tightly angle to Mars in Sagittarius it’s time for us to become Warriors for Compassion and Universal Love. To work with a combination of wisdom gained from what worked in the past – and what didn’t; and a vision of something better for the future. We may be stirred by events or people faraway but now feel the connection to them on a soul level. It tells us we are all one. Reach as high as you can for the inspired solution with soul and spirit. That’s the opportunity for permanent change this exceptional January brings us.

In a nutshell: Once in a lifetime events in the sky call on us to reach for a higher solution to the one we have relied on in the past. If we can – love, compassion and soul power redefine our future.

3 Jan 2020 MARS ENTERS SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

3 Jan 2020 JUNO IN LIBRA TRINE VENUS IN AQUARIUS (Libra to Aquarius)

3 Jan 2020 MERCURY IN CAPRICORN OPPOSITION NORTH NODE IN CANCER (Capricorn to Cancer)

6 Jan 2020 MERCURY IN CAPRICORN TRINE VESTA IN TAURUS (Capricorn to Taurus)

7 Jan 2020 MARS IN SAGITTARIUS TRINE CHIRON IN ARIES (Sagittarius to Aries)

7 Jan 2020 URANUS IN TAURUS QUINCUNX MARS IN SAGITTARIUS (Taurus to Sagittarius)

7 Jan 2020 JUPITER IN CAPRICORN OPPOSITION NORTH NODE IN CANCER (Capricorn to Cancer)

10 Jan 2020 FULL MOON IN CANCER (Cancer)

10 Jan 2020 SUN AND MERCURY CONJUNCT IN CAPRICORN OPPOSITION FULL MOON IN CANCER (Capricorn to Cancer)

11 Jan 2020 SATURN, PLUTO AND CERES CONJUNCT IN CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

11 Jan 2020 URANUS DIRECT IN TAURUS (Taurus)

12 Jan 2020 MERCURY, SATURN, PLUTO AND CERES CONJUNCT IN CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

13 Jan 2020 SUN, SATURN, PLUTO AND CERES CONJUNCT IN CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

13 Jan 2020 VENUS ENTERS PISCES (Pisces)

16 Jan 2020 MERCURY ENTERS AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

20 Jan 2020 VENUS IN PISCES TRINE NORTH NODE IN CANCER (Pisces to Cancer)

20 Jan 2020 SUN ENTERS AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

23 Jan 2020 JUPITER IN CAPRICORN SEXTILE VENUS IN PISCES (Capricorn to Pisces)

24 Jan 2020 NEW MOON IN AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

25 Jan 2020 MARS IN SAGITTARIUS SQUARE VENUS IN PISCES (Sagittarius to Pisces)

27 Jan 2020 VENUS AND NEPTUNE CONJUNCT IN PISCES SQUARE MARS IN SAGITTARIUS (Pisces to Sagittarius)

28 Jan 2020 MOON, VENUS AND NEPTUNE CONJUNCT IN PISCES SQUARE MARS IN SAGITTARIUS (Pisces to Sagittarius)

31 Jan 2020 CERES ENTERS AQUARIUS (Aquarius)