Weekly General Astrology Dec 30th 2019 – Embrace the decade!

Who or what is your Lode Star?

Replace resolutions with a new value system

There’s more than one kind of success story to be achieved

Set your True North as 2019 draws to a close and 2020 begins. Where is that? Just like magnetic north or even the North Star, it’s what we truly value that we need to use as our guide for the year ahead. Very often this isn’t what we earn or own – although it can be very much about how we expect to be treated or rewarded by the world at large. And when we take care of what we have, we show we value it. However, this isn’t about our stuff or consumerism either. Very often what we value is something money can’t buy. Love, freedom and yes, the planet we live on. Call them your lodestones or Lode Stars for the year ahead.

So, set a price on what you are and what you are not prepared to trade, give up or sacrifice. And as you do this, you’ll define your destiny. Or for some, redefine it. The 30th sees the Sun meet the driver of what goes around, comes around – the South Node in Capricorn. For some this may mean discovering success or ‘having it all’ has too high a price ticket on it. Others who have learned what matters most, could see rewards manifest. Mercury in the sign of those at the top – Capricorn, trines Uranus in the sign of money, assets and values, Taurus on the same day. This could see many of us setting not New Year Resolutions – but New Decade Values instead. Watch for new value systems emerging both within you and in the world at large as Mercury then conjuncts the South Node on the 3rd. Is this news all too familiar? We have the power to change the headlines in our life if we reach for a higher, soul value solution.

January 3 has Mars arrive in the sign of foreigners, travel, mass media and beyond borders, Sagittarius. It can ignite the spirit of exploration within us to see or learn more. Or to simply go boldly. Or it can signify crossing lines and conflicts around other countries or issues around immigration. A new style of commitment in love is possible as Venus in Aquarius trines Juno in Venus’s ruling sign of Libra. This can usher in a more universal attitude to love if we let it. It’s what the world needs now.

In a nutshell: Time to set New Decade Values around what is priceless to our souls. Not just New Year’s Resolutions. Some things money just can’t buy. Author a new kind of success story in 2020!

30 Dec 2019 SUN CONJUNCT THE SOUTH NODE IN CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

30 Dec 2019 MERCURY IN CAPRICORN TRINE URANUS IN TAURUS (Capricorn to Taurus)

3 Jan 2020 MARS ENTERS SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

3 Jan 2020 JUNO IN LIBRA TRINE VENUS IN AQUARIUS (Libra to Aquarius)

3 Jan 2020 MERCURY IN CAPRICORN OPPOSITION NORTH NODE IN CANCER (Capricorn to Cancer)