Weekly General Astrology January 6th 2020 – Saturn conjunct Pluto

Weekly General Astrology Forecast January 6 2020

By our astrology Elena

Opportunities are created by choosing the high ground

Freedom from the past comes from choosing something different

Welcome to the Now Age

‘Fasten your seatbelts. It’s going to be a bumpy night’ – Bette Davis: All About Eve

This week is all about taking the higher path and reaching for a solution that is for the highest good. For those people in positions of power and influence who have operated out of greed or selfishness, this week could provide a reckoning. What I will say is that we have not experienced a planetary line up such as this in over 500 years. And we won’t again. We are looking at highly unusual events taking place asking us to actively seek out different solution to what we have relied on in the past thanks to a tine between Mars in Sagittarius and Chiron in Aries.

The quote from All About Eve is also reflected by the Mercury in Capricorn trine Vesta in Taurus trine. This may expose more issues around gender equality and pay. The real bumps may begin to show themselves now in the banking and financial markets especially as Uranus in the sign of Taurus which rules this, heads direct from the 11th.

We have Jupiter conjunct the South Node on the 7th which is what reaching for that higher aim is all about to step free of an old karmic cycle and initiate a new. Are we prepared to do this despite any bumps? The full Moon in its ruling sign of Cancer can make us over-protective around what we believe is ours. These could not be real worries simply beliefs as this full Moon is eclipsed. 90% of it will be in shadow. So, we may believe what is ours is under threat or we may cling on to old ways of doing things simply because they make us feel secure. Not whether they still work or not. Or even whether or not there is any actual threat. So, take care not to jump to conclusions or believe there is a threat or you are under emotional siege when the reality may be somewhat different.

You would have had to have been living on well – Pluto, to have missed the fact that on January 12, for the first time in yes, 500 years, Saturn and Pluto meet in Capricorn, Saturn’s ruling sign which governs those at the top. Not only that, Mercury and Ceres are in the mix too. Previous encounters between Saturn and Pluto in here have led to the fall of the Roman Empire and last time around, set in motion the Protestant Reformation deposing the Catholic Church as the main power in Europe. For those at the top who have abused their positions – it’s going to be more than a bumpy night. For the rest of us, we can use the energy to author ourselves a new kind of achievement cycle based on a personal definition of success and a new set of values. We’ve gone from the New Age which defined the nineties and then the noughties, to the Now Age which says the future lies in the choices we make in the present. Choose different this week. What goes around does not need to come around again.

In a nutshell: Unique aspects ask us all to transform by reaching for a higher solution to what we have chosen in the past. The Saturn/Pluto meeting in Capricorn is a soul call to rewrite our karma.

6 Jan 2020 MERCURY IN CAPRICORN TRINE VESTA IN TAURUS (Capricorn to Taurus)

7 Jan 2020 MARS IN SAGITTARIUS TRINE CHIRON IN ARIES (Sagittarius to Aries)

7 Jan 2020 URANUS IN TAURUS QUINCUNX MARS IN SAGITTARIUS (Taurus to Sagittarius)

7 Jan 2020 JUPITER IN CAPRICORN OPPOSITION NORTH NODE IN CANCER (Capricorn to Cancer)

10 Jan 2020 FULL MOON IN CANCER (Cancer) – Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

10 Jan 2020 SUN AND MERCURY CONJUNCT IN CAPRICORN OPPOSITION FULL MOON IN CANCER (Capricorn to Cancer)

11 Jan 2020 URANUS DIRECT IN TAURUS (Taurus)

12 Jan 2020 MERCURY, SATURN, PLUTO AND CERES CONJUNCT IN CAPRICORN (Capricorn)