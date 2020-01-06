Our Secret 2020 Vision Survival Guide: Saturn and Pluto Conjunct in Capricorn Part 3

You want to take that evolutionary step from controlled whether by others, your fears and/or your circumstances, and to be re-born into your full empowered potential. To ditch those indecisions which stall you and hold you back. Above all – you want to avoid the worst of the scary Saturn/Pluto once-upon-a-500 year zombie apocalypse conjunction that everyone is telling you is the end of the world as you know it! But wait – if you’ve already read Parts 1 and 2 of your Saturn/Pluto 2020 Vision Survival Guide then you already got this transit crushed.

But like the infomercial says: There’s more! Let’s talk about the other aspects of the January 12 2020 Saturn/Pluto conjunction and look at where it gets up close and personal. In Parts 1 and 2 we looked at the implications of this out there in the big wide world at large. Especially for those people at the top (which Capricorn rules) who have abused their position. We also dived into some of the soul transformation tools this meeting between these two power players hands us. The chance to cut those fears down to size and to step into our personal power. Now, in part 3 we are going to get even jiggier with the elements of opportunity and freedom that form a key element of all of this.

Have you seen the movie The Big Short? There are three interwoven storylines in the film but for those who have yet to watch it, it centres around how the US sub-prime mortgage market triggered the 2007 – 2008 global financial crisis. Note: This was right when Pluto first entered Capricorn. Yes, astrology works. In the film, hedge fund manager Michael Burry (Christian Bale) sees how unstable the US mortgage market is and ‘shorts’ it – in other words, bets against it. He was flying in the face of accepted financial forecasts and his bet or ‘short’ was USD$1 billion. Although some of his investors became unhappy, he held his position and when the market finally collapsed just as he predicted, his fund increased in value by 489%. What I am saying here is that what was a disaster for some was an opportunity of a lifetime for others. So, no matter what is happening in the world at large, remember that there are opportunities all around you at this time just like any other.

So, just where are they? First of all, for the first time in 12 years Jupiter, planet of open handed generosity and bare-faced luck, is back in Capricorn at the time the Saturn/Pluto meeting happens. Jupiter is about taking a chance and when we work with that energy, it usually hands us results beyond our expectations! So, when we take the themes of facing our fears and limitations and pushing through them – in other words, taking that chance Jupiter is pushing us towards, what we get is opportunity. Just like in The Big Short we use far-sighted vision (which Jupiter also rules) to use what is happening to our advantage. Remember, while Jupiter rules last-minute rescues and strokes of good fortune, we do have to act on our own behalf and not leave everything entirely up to it!

The other fabulous part of your 2020 visionary plan is Ceres. Now, remember your mythology here. Mythology is what guides us towards astrological interpretation – especially when it comes to how transits will play out in our lives on a personal level. Ceres also forms part of this Saturn/Pluto conjunction. In mythology, Ceres was Pluto’s mother-in-law. When Pluto abducted her daughter, Ceres laid the world to waste – nothing grew until a compromise was reached. This was of course that her daughter spend six months of the year with Pluto in Hades and the remaining half with her mother. So, Ceres has come to represent a different kind of power to Pluto – but one just as potent. And also it represents a new world and the Art of the Deal. In other words – how we are prepared to compromise to get what we want. Soul power which we are all being asked to work with now is not seeing things is terms of winning or losing, but in forging a new deal in order to have what we value. This is backed by Uranus in that other earth sign – Taurus. Uranus in here is redefining our values both on a collective and a personal level. It’s about knowing that very often, nobody gets things all their own way. What matters is we emerge with what we value. And the concessions we are prepared to give in order to have that. Operating within our full power and potential means we are secure enough to give concessions away when we see we will emerge with what we want – maybe slightly altered but where both parties can live with it. If we remain stubborn however –we end up with nothing.

Secure enough to know when to say ‘The buck stops here’ and also when to allow the other party to have what they want? That’s true power. January 2020 says a new world is being forged and calls for generosity, open-handedness and a willingness to allow our world to transform on some level. It’s all about being willing to adapt to the present but just like that Big Short story – have an eye on your future. So, don’t let your fears hold you back now – or rather the fears you may have around any of these themes. Step into a brave new world of empowerment. Who’s afraid of 2020? Not you. Not when you embrace the full power of your 2020 vision.