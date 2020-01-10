Jupiter in Capricorn 2020 Forecast for Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Jupiter in Capricorn 2020 Forecast for Sagittarius

2019 may have felt like heavy going for so many Sagittarians. Especially around matters to do with your income, assets, property, home, savings and earning power. Look forward to doors opening to increased abundance as well as an increased ability to direct your financial future, Sag!

Check your chart to see if you are one of those Sagittarians with planets in your next-door sign of Capricorn. Many of you will be simply due to the fact that the inner planets are never far from the Sun. If you have factors in Capricorn, then Jupiter’s entry into your 2nd of money, assets, income, self-worth and relationships you can literally ‘bank on’ will open doors to increased abundance wide in 2020. Even if you are one of those rare Sagi’s with no Capricorn aspects in play, Jupiter’s arrival in your 2nd should see your income increase with you handling larger than usual sums of money. When this arrives, aside from spending it on the usual Sagittarian pursuits of travel and experiences, you’ll be looking at ways to create financial freedom for yourself for the future.

A better paying job, second job or side hustle Solutions when it comes to money issues are often on offer with Jupiter in this house. As is access to ‘power’ money. Your sense of deservedness, the value you place on your time, skills and talents is set to expand. And this in turn increases your ability to attract more of the folding stuff.

Jupiter always offers solutions and in your 2nd, it’s about stretching up to reach for a higher one. This is all tied in with Pluto also in your 2nd house. Pluto is about owning your power and in here, about self-control and willpower too. It’s about being able to claim what you already own and knowing the true value of this rather than an advertising slogan or a power trip around money. You should not need a catch-phrase to tell you that you are worth it! This knowledge comes from deep within.

Jupiter will meet Pluto in here not once but three times during its year long stay. It’s telling you to bank on yourself and your ability to control your financial and self-worth journey. The first time this occurs will be on April 5. This could see some of you looking at access to the vault in the form of a pay rise, salary increase or handling a larger sum of money than usual. Understand that this is a reflection of the value you place on yourself and your skills. Pluto and Jupiter are asking you to state your worth – and know it.

Jupiter will spend a long period retrograde in here from May 11 until September 13. This combined with Jupiter’s meeting with the South Node in here on January 18, gives you the opportunity to look back at your financial history and beliefs around self-worth and adjust as necessary. If you have felt powerless when it comes to handling your resources or your finances, this is your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to author a new attitude when it comes to empowerment with your money. Have you inherited your family’s beliefs around money? That It is hard to come by, the root of all evil or else just for spending in the here and now?

The South Node is all about karma. Look back at the following periods if you were 18 or over at the time and therefore responsible for your own financial decisions – 2000 to 2001 and further back still to 1981. Also, it’s been 12 years since Jupiter was last in here so look back to 2008. That was the year of the global financial crisis. But many people thrived. Did you? Retrograde Jupiter will meet retrograde Pluto for the second time on June 30. This could see you looking back and going deep within yourself to re-set the value of your personal stock and start a new chapter when it comes to your finances, money and income – and what you do with it. Know your true worth now.

Jupiter rules higher learning and this not only includes universities, colleges and academia but simply the things we ourselves learn that expands our knowledge of the world in some way – in this house your ideas about money and what it buys you. You may find yourself reading more about investment, budgeting and money now – even if you have not been interested in this in the past. The FIRE (Financially Independent, Retire Early) approach may see you looking at how to attain this. As could reading books such as Rich Dad, Poor Dad.

Jupiter will meet Pluto for the final time on November 12. It’s now asking you what you value most. Freedom? Security? Success? Relationships? What’s the ‘price’ you put on these? Your 2nd is ruled by Venus which not only rules your bank account but your love life too. As I mentioned earlier, this house rules relationships that are assets to us – the people we can bank on in some way. One-way Jupiter and also Pluto can manifest during this transit is to deliver a relationship with someone who has both power and money. If so, it is asking you if you feel you have equality with them even if there is a disparity between your income or assets. Do you value them or yourself more or less depending on who has the most money? This person could be a lover or partner but they could just as easily be a boss or business partner. You’re working out with them what’s priceless – and stating your own worth in the process.

No matter what you have or earn, you should find your money going further with Jupiter in here. Jupiter can deliver big deals and bargains. Just exercise that control to avoid a common Jupiter trap which is acting or rather spending, like the good times will continue to roll rather than focussing on investing for the future. That being said, if you have been struggling with debt, a little discipline can go a long way now. Show what you have learned and Jupiter can open doors where you can literally pay your way into a new way of handling your money which frees you. Jupiter in your 2nd can hand you the ability to earn more but the message is: Be a high flyer in 2020 but create a financial safety net, Sag!

Your Special Tarot Message for Jupiter in the 2nd: King of Pentacles. Here’s a little astrological secret, Sag. Take it and utilise it as one of your best assets for this coming cycle. The secret to true balanced success for you in both love and money is earth energy. Your second house is of course an earth sign. The King of Pentacles is the embodiment of this house. Someone who has achieved not only worldly and material success but gained immense knowledge on the journey. They are now in a position to share this. Pay close attention if someone crosses your path during the next 12 month who evokes the energy of this card. They are here to teach and help you. If this card does not herald the arrival of an actual person, it always shows the arrival of a new cycle of abundance and prosperity. After money matters being such hard work over the past two years or so, gains and forward progress can be made. Set achievable goals and you’ll experience a new definition of what success can be in 2020.

2 Dec 2019 Jupiter enters Capricorn (2nd)

27 Dec 2019 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Capricorn (2nd)

2 Jan 2020 Mercury conjunct Jupiter in Capricorn (2nd)

18 Jan 2020 Jupiter conjunct the South Node in Capricorn (2nd)

5 Apr 2020 Jupiter conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (2nd)

11 May 2020 Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn until September 13 (2nd)

30 June 2020 Retrograde Jupiter conjunct Retrograde Pluto in Capricorn (2nd– 2nd time)

12 Nov 2020 Jupiter conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (2nd –3rd time)

19 Dec 2020 Jupiter enters Aquarius (3rd)

Jupiter in Capricorn 2020 Forecast for Capricorn

All eyes are on your sign -and you in 2020, Capricorn! After a 12-year absence, Jupiter enters your 1st on December 2, 2019. It’s time to show the world a new vision of yourself. This cycle is going to be all about how others see you and that look, style, brand, image, appearance, personal message or even your job title! What’s in a name? Everything now, Capricorn.

Expect rebirth, relaunches and rebranding as Jupiter’s arrival in your 1st heralds the time of a brand new you, Capricorn. A bigger, bolder, brighter, updated version of you is set to enhance your reputation and give you an Access All Areas pass to places you never imagined you would enter.

What’s to focus on now? Well, your CV, personal message in the form of that blog, Twitter feed, website, Wiki entry, style, title, approach and yes, your outer packaging in general. Do you have worries about how you look or your appearance? Anything from your weight to your face, teeth, hair or wardrobe? Jupiter especially when combined with transits of Venus in your 5th which occurs in March, provides you with beautiful and lasting solutions. Time to dress, look and speak to impress. Yes, we all know the saying you can’t judge a book by it’s cover. And this is true. But there is another saying that you ever get a second chance to make a first impression. Jupiter in your 1st is all about handing you the opportunity to make your very best one, Capricorn.

You may feel the desire to begin the process as early as the end of 2019 – especially when the Sun in your 1st meets Jupiter on Dec 27. That new you that you may have been planning as part of those New Year resolutions may not be able to wait. If you were over 18 the last time Jupiter was in here which was 2008, think back to any changes you made around your image – and this includes your professional one, back then. How were you received by the world at large? Time to work that brand even better this time around.

Who do you want to be now, Capricorn? The same old you or someone new? Because the world truly is watching now. Especially those who matter to you or whom you want to impress. Because our ‘message’ is about more than just how we look although this is an important part of our personal story. It’s about what we say and how we act too. If you have studied either acting or screenwriting, then you will know the rule: action is character. So, the impression you make on others depends on the actions you take. Such as keeping things congruent – following up what you say with the appropriate action. Taking yourself seriously because if you don’t then you can’t expect anyone else to.

Making a serious investment in your appearance is one possibility with Jupiter in here. A new wardrobe, hairstyle, orthodontic work, make-up, fillers, cosmetic surgery, losing weight – this isn’t vanity. It’s ensuring the outer you reflects how you feel inside accurately. You don’t have to be a reality TV star or have a million Instagram followers to work that brand – or make it work better for you. Jupiter always boosts our self-confidence. You have an extra va-va-voom factor coming your way when it comes to having the confidence to go for it in March when Mars and Jupiter meet in your 1st. Hot? Lava hot now Capricorn!

The world will validate this and show you it wants you or whatever it is you are selling. This all adds up to attracting in new people and opportunities. When we feel good about ourselves, we radiate. And attract back who or what is on our ‘vibration’. The Power of You is something you will be exploring during 2020. If you have any personal regrets about who you should have been, you’ll get a second or even third chance to explore missed opportunities thanks to Jupiter meeting Pluto in here not once, but three times during it’s 12 month stay. Time for reinvention and to step into the full force of that person power are April 5 when Jupiter meets Pluto for the first time.

You also have a date with personal destiny thanks to Jupiter opposing the North Node in your 7th on January 18th. Often Jupiter in our 1st is better for love and partnerships than Jupiter in our 7th. Simply because we are feeling at our best. This is a wonderful year to bring a new love or partnership opportunity in to your life. To make babies or to make bold, new beginnings. Barriers between you and others dissolve. You’re more open than you may have been for a long time. That confidence translates into approachability and while you may be taking yourself seriously, you’re light-hearted and playful when it comes to love. March 26 sees Venus in your 5th trine Jupiter making this a wonderful period to attract romance, fun and opportunities to shine. You could find yourself becoming well known for something during this cycle. You’ll grab the spotlight and the attention. Rubbing shoulders with VIP’s or others who are well known for what they do is likely now. You have serious entrée now into higher circles. If you find yourself in elevated company now, it’s because you belong up there, Capricorn.

Jupiter will spend an extended period retrograde from May 11 until September 13. During this time it will engage with retrograde Pluto in here on June 30. This period could even revive a past relationship for some especially as the Sun and Venus in Venus’s ruling 7th will oppose Jupiter during its retro cycle. Others may make adjustments to changes they have been making to how they look.

Putting yourself out there, daring to venture into places you would have hesitated to before, making the first approach whether it is in business or for purely personal reasons, ignite destiny and put fresh opportunities in your path. You’re becoming aware of how you have changed within and also how this affects your relationship. While you are radiating more and relating more honestly and openly, just be aware that while Jupiter will enhance your connections and how people see you, it won’t fix a relationship if you come to the conclusion that you have changed – but the other person hasn’t. Jupiter always aims to hand us more freedom and opportunities for growth. Sometimes this may mean leaving someone behind if they cannot make the journey with us. The Sun and then Venus will oppose Jupiter from your 7th on July 14 and August 25. This could draw a new partnership opportunity towards you for some.

Travel with Jupiter in your 1st especially the long-distance kind, is on the cards for 2020 and perhaps even as early as the start of January for some of you when Mercury and Jupiter meet in your 1st. September brings you fabulous aspects which support travel, big opportunities and play highlight these for September and October. September 8th Grand Earth Trine between Jupiter, the Sun in Jupiter’s 9th and Moon in your 5th promise freedom, a release into something bigger or even possibly love. By the time Jupiter and Pluto meet in your 1st for the third and final time on November 12 you will have experienced the full Power of You. Be all you can be in 2020, Capricorn.

Your Special Tarot Message for Jupiter in your 1st: Judgement: You want to begin something new. Above all, you don’t want others to look at you the way they may have done in the past. In fact, you crave the fresh, new and exciting. You’re willing to begin on a new footing however if you believe something is worth your continued investment. New love, business ventures, assistance and complete changes are associated with this card. As is something you thought done and dusted coming alive again. Is this your soul on a deep inner level? You are being awakened to your full potential during this cycle. There’s no more ‘settling’ for just what you thought was available. You now want to explore new possibilities. If you feel stuck meditating on this card brings in possibilities and also optimism for your future. The universe is going to course correct for you if you just let it. Meditate on this card to reawaken faith in the future – and your own power to create big, bold, bright new beginnings in work and love. And a brand new you in the process.

2 Dec 2019 Jupiter enters Capricorn (1st)

27 Dec 2019 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Capricorn (1st)

2 Jan 2020 Mercury conjunct Jupiter in Capricorn (1st)

18 Jan 2020 Jupiter in Capricorn opposition the North Node in Cancer (1st to 7th)

19 March 2020 MARS AND JUPITER CONJUNCT IN CAPRICORN (1st)

26 March 2020 VENUS IN TAURUS TRINE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN (5th to 1st)

5 Apr 2020 Jupiter conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (1st)

11 May 2020 Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn until September 13 (1st)

30 June 2020 Retrograde Jupiter conjunct Retrograde Pluto in Capricorn (1st – 2nd time)

14 Jul 2020 SUN IN CANCER OPPOSITION RETROGRADE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN (7th to 1st)

25 Aug 2020 VENUS IN CANCER OPPOSITION RETROGRADE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN (7th to 1st)

8 Sept 2020 GRAND EARTH TRINE: Sun in Virgo trine Jupiter in Capricorn trine Moon in Taurus trine Sun in Virgo (9th to 1st to 5th to 9th)

19 Oct 2020 VENUS IN VIRGO TRINE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN (9th to 1st)

12 Nov 2020 Jupiter conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (1st –3rd time)

19 Dec 2020 Jupiter enters Aquarius (2nd)

Jupiter in Capricorn 2020 Forecast for Aquarius

Ask your angels and explore the magical, mystical workings of destiny as Jupiter arrives in your mysterious 12th on December 2. You’re a soul traveller for the next 12 months, Aquarius. Delving deep into mysteries. Tarot, psychic studies, astrology or psychology could reveal the inner workings of your soul – and the plan the universe has for you.

Fate is destiny. Destiny is fate. Delve deep into the divine plan that is mapped out for you now Jupiter arrives in your 12th house. Jupiter rules higher learning and also long-distance travel. The universe, the multiverse, other dimensions and the quantum realm may be yours to explore now. And provide you with not just a map to the stars – but answers from them. Esoteric subjects, alternative healing and even areas such as theoretical physics may fascinate you now. You are looking for answers and explanations to the deeper meaning behind the events in your life. If you go looking for them and are open to the truth, rest assured you will receive them.

This is very much an Eat, Pray, Love cycle with Jupiter in here rather than a transit of material success. For you, success may take on a new meaning. Helping others, increased inner wisdom, understanding the meaning of life may become more important to you than worldly rewards. You’ll experience the truth around the saying that there is more to heaven and earth than you have dreamt of before. If you want answers of guidance during this time, rest assured the teacher or the means to discover them, will appear.

Jupiter in here will big up your psychic abilities. Don’t ignore the messages coming your way. Following can literally put you in the right place at the right time for a fated encounter. Or simply stop you from going further down a path that leads nowhere. You need to lead with your gut instincts now. If it is telling you someone or something is ‘off’ – don’t dismiss this. Instead, probe deeper, ask questions and act on your instinct.

You have the heaviest planetary line up in your 12th as this cycle begins than you have ever experienced or will again in your lifetime. But you need to think of the planets in here and also the South Node, as your angels and your compass of destiny. Both are guiding you towards something previous and also better. Your 12th house contains all the secrets of your past – and your past lives. Jupiter always brings us benefits. One sign that Jupiter is active for you during this cycle is that it can bring into your life people who simply just seem to want to open doors for you or assist you in some way with no agenda in mind other than simply to help. If someone like this appears, take it that you have helped them in the same way in the past.

Because the heavy planetary weather in here will increase your sensitivity and compassion, when it comes to you paying this forward, please ensure that the recipient deserves this. Jupiter in your 12th not only brings you help and assistance if you ask for it, but during the next 12 months, can put you in a position where you can help others in turn. When this happens, please listen closely to that wise inner Jupiter that is your Guardian Angel at this time. Your 12th rules hidden enemies – sometimes the enemy within which is the cycles we perpetuate in our lives. Jupiter wants to uncover these and give you the learning to free yourself from them. This can include feeling you have to ‘rescue’ someone or continuing to draw a certain kind of relationship dynamic into your life. Someone who has problems with addiction, mental health issues or simply stumbles from one drama to the next in a self-perpetuating cycle for example. Ensure before you step in that they truly want to change – and will. And if this seems all too familiar, then understand sometimes the best way we can help others and ourselves is simply to say ‘No’. Watch what comes around at the start of the New Year when Jupiter will meet the South Node in here on January 18. You can change fate for both yourself and the other party by the answer you give now or the choice you make. Choose different based on your inner guidance.

Psychics, astrologers, psychologists, shamen, mediums, therapists, healers, meditation, yoga or even physicists could have a role to play in the coming year. They are there to act as teachers or guides for you to unlock answers to those questions. The long-distance journey you undertake now could involve study or even send you on an actual trip to a retreat or ashram, a holiday overseas where you volunteer to help others especially wildlife, or visiting somewhere you have been in the past – or a past life!

Whether you realise it or not you are plugged into the engine of change now. Stepping out of your comfort zone and going to places where you would dared not have venture before – especially your inner world, leads to release and a new purpose. You’ll have a totally fearless approach to this even if you have shied away from this kind of soul work in the past in March when Mars and Jupiter meet on the 19th. Jupiter will also co-join with Pluto in here during the coming year – not once but three times. The first on April 5, the second when both planets are retrograde on June 30 and the final one in this lifetime on November 12. Expect deep insights and a letting go of the past on some level on these dates. You’ll also do whatever needs to be done to accomplish this. If endings occur during these periods, keep a universal outlook. They are destined to do so now so take a higher perspective on this. What begins or ends is for your benefit and designed to free you into something bigger and better.

This could even usher in an unexpected move or career opportunity which sets you on a new path for 2020 thanks to a door opening angle between ruler Uranus in your 4th and Jupiter on December 15, 2019. Again, if this occurs it is designed to put you in the right place or on the right path destiny has mapped out for you. Be ready to say yes if this happens. It may ask you to leave something familiar behind and step into the unknown. But know if the offer appears this is a sign you are ready to take this step.

Be open at this time to signs, synchronicities, dreams and omens. During the Jupiter retrograde cycle which runs from 11 May until September 13, you will be especially attuned to these. You may know what is about to happen before it does. Especially when it comes to unfinished business with the past. This can take the form of someone from your past who reappears or a missed path you didn’t take. What will you do with this second chance? Your higher self has the answer so please tune in. Past loves can reappear. When it comes to love and relationships during this time, you need to connect on a deeper level with someone than the mere physical. You crave that spiritual connection and the entwining of souls. If your present partner cannot provide this, you may attract one who does. They may not take the form of a lover but a close soul connection with whom you resonate deeply and can jointly explore the mysteries of the path you are on. However, ensure your relationship is grounded in the real world as well as the one you want to explore!

Jupiter will enter your 1st on December 12, 2020. You’ve come a long way in the last 12 months, baby. The inner journey ends and an outer one begins. Showcase those changes now.

Your Special Tarot Message for Jupiter in your 12th: The Hermit. This card does not mean you will be spending this cycle alone. But it does tell you that time spent by yourself will provide you with insight and the answers you seek. When you feel the call to unplug yourself during the coming year – don’t resist it. The Hermit is shown holding a lamp. This represents the light of spiritual and inner wisdom. That ‘Ah-ha!’ moment that changes your perspective forever. That’s the kind of treasure you’ll discover thanks to Jupiter in your 12th if you go with the flow of your intuition. Candle meditation with this card will prove to be especially beneficial during this cycle. You’ll see the answers are all within you. This card tells you that you are reaching the peak or pinnacle in one or more areas of your life. And are being guided into a new one. 2020 and this card represents your first step towards fresh success. Even if you can’t see it yet. Have faith in a higher power.

2 Dec 2019 Jupiter enters Capricorn (12th)

15 Dec 2019 Uranus in Taurus trine Jupiter in Capricorn (4th to 12th)

27 Dec 2019 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Capricorn (12th)

2 Jan 2020 Mercury conjunct Jupiter in Capricorn (12th)

18 Jan 2020 Jupiter conjunct the Sorth Node in Capricorn (12th)

19 March 2020 MARS AND JUPITER CONJUNCT IN CAPRICORN (12t)

5 Apr 2020 Jupiter conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (12th)

11 May 2020 Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn until September 13 (12th)

30 June 2020 Retrograde Jupiter conjunct Retrograde Pluto in Capricorn (12th – 2nd time)

12 Nov 2020 Jupiter conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (12th –3rd time)

19 Dec 2020 Jupiter enters Aquarius (1st)

Jupiter in Capricorn 2020 Forecast for Pisces

Ancient ruler Jupiter arrives in your 11th of friends – and your future, on December 2, 2019. The ancient rulerships still apply. Friends, groups, clubs, bands, networks and associations of all descriptions bring benefits. Your circle is expanding now, Pisces. As is your ability to realise your goals!

It’s been 12 years since your old ruler Jupiter last paid a visit to your 11th house. Over 18 in 2008? Who crossed your path? What did you join in? Who did you meet back then – perhaps from a very different country, background, culture or belief system to yours? And what benefits came your way through your connections? It’s not what you know in this cycle, but who. Luck and opportunity enter your life via your contacts. Destiny has a role to play especially around January 18 when Jupiter meets the South Node. Your paths are meant to cross. Or perhaps even re-cross. Be open to unexpected invitations, last minute changes of plan or events which take you to places outside your usual circles as these are where your future could be forged. Above all now, do not say ‘That’s not my scene’. Who or what you are seeking will be found where you least expect them or it to be. It’s time to be open to the new, innovative and different. And this includes potential friends – and possibly also lovers.

Be a joiner now. Sign up for that class, gyn, group, activity or club such as Toastmasters for example. Time to put yourself ‘out there’. If your social life has contracted, become dull or lacklustre, Jupiter in here will big it up -but you have to make the effort. Be on the look out for Sagittarian/Jupiter types. Outgoing, carefree, generous, adventurous with their own optimistic outlook on life and their own philosophy on it. They may have foreign connections, be well travelled or have connections to academia, the law, mass media, the travel industry, sports or the outdoors. If someone like this crosses your path, understand they are destined to impact on its future in a big way. If you are drawn to any kind of pursuits which are linked to Sagittarius – any kind of sport or activity which puts you in the outdoors but especially horse riding or archery, the people you meet and the benefits you receive from this may exceed your wildest dreams and ignite your full potential.

Usually your 11th house is about the love of like-minded friends rather than romantic love. You are the exception during this cycle however. Yes, I did say this is your house of goals and dreams. Does your goal revolve around finding love in 2020? If so, Jupiter and Venus which rules your love life, are working for you. Key dates to be out and about and looking for love – and this includes on-line as your 11th rules the internet, are January 23rd when Jupiter and Venus now in your 1st make an alignment of attraction for you. Your other key period is September 8 when a Grand Earth Trine between Jupiter, the Sun in your partnership sector and the Moon in your 3rd open doors to flirtation and romance. And October 19 when Venus now in its ruling 7th trines Jupiter.

Jupiter offers solutions, benefits and opportunities and in this house, they get delivered via the people you know and meet now. Circulate and above all, when you meet people, tell them about who you are and what you want to achieve. Don’t keep those dreams to yourself. Because those who cross your path will be in a position to help you or open doors to those goals. Rich, influential or powerful friendships can be forged now due to Jupiter meeting up with Pluto not once but three times during 2020. The first occurs on April 5. The second will be when both planets are retrograde on June 30. You could hear from or reconnect with a potentially game changing contact. The final meeting is on November 12 which could see you being given entrée by someone to higher or influential circles. Remember, Jupiter rules luck in your horoscope. In your 11th it’s all about right place, right time and right person. Don’t be shy in starting that conversation. Keep all business cards or contact details you are given as you will be using them. If your job doesn’t provide you with a business card, consider having your own printed up because you are going to be in a position where you will be handing these out. Good reading about just how to make the most of this cycle can be found in Paul Wiseman’s book Luck. It perfectly illustrates how we can create our own luck during a Jupiter in the 11th transit – although of course Paul writes from the psychological perspective.

Keep in touch, socialise and circulate during 2020. Strike up conversations. Spend less time checking your phone and more making eye contact or saying ‘Hello’. You will be amazed at the people and opportunities which come your way if you do. Above all, venture out into new areas and fresh social scenes. You’ll also be looking closely at existing friendships and at the people who support your hopes and dreams. Simply put, you won’t tolerate negativity or energy vampires now. Jupiter in here tells you that if friendships end, they should simply fall away without any bad feeling as you move off towards people who share your optimism and your vision. Travelling with a like minded companion or group travel where you all go to enjoy the same experience, festivals and attending large events are favoured with Jupiter in here.

I always tell people who have Jupiter visiting their 11th to make three wishes at the start of the cycle. And to expect at least one to manifest for you during this time. Jupiter in here says if your dream is not coming true perhaps it is because you need a bigger dream to aim for? Does this strike a chord? Just bear in mind that Jupiter in here is not a mixture of your Fairy Godfather and Santa. Simply aiming high but doing nothing will not make that goal manifest. You must take action to claim it. If you do, Jupiter will magically place the people or opportunities in your path to help make it happen. So take that step towards your dreams in 2020, Pisces. And show others how to live luck for real!

Your Special Tarot Message for Jupiter in your 11th: 3 of Cups. This is the classic image of having something to celebrate with friends or like-minded people. It also speaks of good times, parties and gatherings. It’s a card of success and shows you will share this with people you care about and love. Perhaps even the person who has been instrumental in your success. Happiness, fun, romance and a carefree social life are part of the promise of this card. It also tells you that if you are seeking success in any area it’s time to take some kind of chance to reach that goal. This may mean making the first move to initiate a contact or join in on some level. This card tells you that 2020 is going to be a celebration of life – yours!

2 Dec 2019 Jupiter enters Capricorn (11th)

27 Dec 2019 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Capricorn (11th)

2 Jan 2020 Mercury conjunct Jupiter in Capricorn (11th)

18 Jan 2020 Jupiter conjunct the South Node in Capricorn (11th)

23 Jan 2020 JUPITER IN CAPRICORN SEXTILE VENUS IN PISCES (11th to 1st)

5 Apr 2020 Jupiter conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (11th)

11 May 2020 Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn until September 13 (11th)

30 June 2020 Retrograde Jupiter conjunct Retrograde Pluto in Capricorn (11th – 2nd time)

8 Sept 2020 GRAND EARTH TRINE: Sun in Virgo trine Jupiter in Capricorn trine Moon in Taurus trine Sun in Virgo (7th to 11th to 3rd to 7th)

19 Oct 2020 VENUS IN VIRGO TRINE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN (7th to 11th)

12 Nov 2020 Jupiter conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (11th –3rd time)

19 Dec 2020 Jupiter enters Aquarius (12th)