Weekly General astrology 24th February 2020 – Passion Power

Weekly General Astrology Forecast February 24 2020

It’s Leap Year week so February gets an extra day. What’s your proposal for the future this week? New choices are being laid before us as the universe proposes something more partner-centric. So no matter what kind of dynamic you are in this week, look to proposing something different when it comes to making love work.

Because it’s all about action, not about the talk now. It’s easy to protest that you love someone but then repeatedly let them down. Your words say one thing – your actions another. This week calls for consistency. To back up words with the appropriate actions. This especially applies to those who haven’t done that and have taken the attitude they could continue to get away with it. This especially applies to those in a leadership role in the big wide world. As Mars in Capricorn opposes the North Node in Cancer you had better be prepared to walk your talk. Or take a long walk away for good.

Venus planet of love, diplomacy and beauty sits in Mars’s ruling sign of Aries and opposes Juno in its ruling sign of Libra on the 25th. Juno rules marriage and promises we should not undertake lightly. In other words – proposals and lasting commitments of all kinds. The next day (26th) sees Venus tightly aspect Pluto also in Capricorn. This is when meaning it and making good on what you say or promise comes in. Pluto is the planet which hates hypocrisy. Saying one thing while doing something else or taking a ‘One rule for me and another for everyone else’ approach. Proposals therefore can transform something permanently via love, or failure to make good on commitments results in ending them.

That proposal could just mean you promising only to align yourself to those people who make good on theirs now. Love doesn’t need the talk to show it’s the real thing. It simply walks the walk this week.

In a nutshell: Leap Year has long been associated with women popping the question. But this week asks: just what question is that? No matter what your ‘Will you. . ?’ is, there are promises to keep this week.

25 Feb 2020 MARS IN CAPRICORN OPPOSITION NORTH NODE IN CANCER (Capricorn to Cancer)

25 Feb 2020 VENUS IN ARIES OPPOSITION JUNO IN LIBRA (Aries to Libra)

28 Feb 2020 VENUS IN ARIES SQUARE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Aries to Capricorn)