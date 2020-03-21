Weekly General Astrology March 23 2020 – A Rollercoaster

Weekly General Astrology Forecast March 23 2020

Reach for the bigger and outrageous solution

Be daring

Take affirmative action on your own behalf

Beautiful solutions and opportunities are being offered to old issues thanks to open handed Jupiter and Venus engaged in a magical trine on the 26th. Venus is in its ruling sign of Taurus while Jupiter sits in Capricorn – the sign of high climbing success. Don’t forget we are now in the Now Age of Aquarius. Making our mark on the world or succeeding new embraces a dynamic where we look to how our individual success story benefits others or the bigger picture. It’s about how we contribute as well as how we ourselves are rewarded. Of course, material success isn’t off the table. Just that we are becoming more mindful of how we can inspire others and give something back when we do succeed. Changes ripple down from the top as those who have not worked with altruism in mind may fall from their perches to make way for the new guard as Mars and Pluto meet in Capricorn on the 23rd. Are you ready to step up and take your place? All of us are being asked to act with integrity and authority even if only in our own lives now.

This week’s new Moon in Aries doesn’t just mark the official start of those born under the sign of the ram’s new cycle. For all of us, it’s a call to dare to try something different or take a radically new approach to anything we are trying to do or achieve. Time to let that inner rock star out as this new Moon falls conjunct Chiron in here. Chiron should not exist – either in mythology or for that matter, in the cosmos. It represents the daring, the inexplicable, the fusion of things which shouldn’t work but somehow do, the radical change we all sometimes need to implement. Chiron is simply unique and outrageous all at the same time. As well as inspiring, muse-creating and its own success story.

How you personally embody Chiron now and what you do to show the world your uniqueness will be entirely personal. But dare to do it and let go of what others may think. Allow your inner genius out to play. And above all, let go of worries about what others may think. Chiron tells us to be simply who we are. And allow this to shine especially around the 25th when the Sun and Chiron meet in Aries. It’s not an act. It’s who you are.

Once the Moon reaches Taurus it will meet with Venus in here on the 28th and both trine Pluto in Capricorn. Deeply resonant emotional transformations occur around what and who we value now. Giving ourselves permission to allow our inner rock star out to perform results in enhanced self-esteem and also focusses us on what it most important to us. As Venus is in its ruling sign, it’s about the love, not the money now. What or who we feel most connected to and want to work for or towards. Love was always the answer. But this week it’s also the road to success.

In a nutshell: Love in all its forms is the answer – and the road to success this week. It begins with self-love and giving ourselves permission to showcase who and what we are. Do this, and send outrageous fortune spinning in your direction!

Note from Michele – Mars and Pluto conjunction on the 23rd will get a bit hairy. These powerful, dominant war Gods are creating a huge reaction. Expect drama and dramatic world news. Thankfully when Venus trines Jupiter a big does of healing is delivered.

23 March 2020 MARS AND PLUTO CONJUNCT IN CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

24 March 2020 NEW MOON IN ARIES (Aries)

24 March 2020 NEW MOON IN ARIES CONJUNCT CHIRON (Aries)

25 March 2020 SUN CONJUNCT CHIRON IN ARIES (Aries)

26 March 2020 VENUS IN TAURUS TRINE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN (Taurus to Capricorn)

28 March 2020 VENUS AND MOON CONJUNCT IN TAURUS TRINE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Taurus to Capricorn)