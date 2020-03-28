Weekly General Astrology Forecast March 30th 2020 – Inner Magic

Weekly General Astrology Forecast March 30 2020 Draft 2

If you want to view paradise

Simply look around and view it

Anything you want to, do it

Wanna change the world?

There’s nothing

To it

Pure Imagination: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Where can we go when we can’t actually go anywhere? The answer is within of course. There’s treasure to be discovered there. This week we’re seeing the effects of Saturn in Aquarius. Saturn’s rings symbolise restrictions. But finding ways to work within these. Aquarius is the sign of the collective, innovation, invention and being a part of something but at the same time apart from it. Both the individual and the group experience in other words.

Saturn rules time. It tells us not just ‘Time’s up’ but also marks a time out. Stepping back to realign ourselves and discover what we need to do to change our worlds. And changing the world ‘out there’ always begins with us.

Mars and Saturn meeting in Aquarius on the 31st gives us all the opportunity to have the courage to do this all-important inner work to change our world for the future. Aquarius and the 11th house is where our future resides and is set in motion. If we’re not going anywhere, then this allows us to get up close and personal to what we truly need – and what we need to do – without any distractions.

To unlock your world of pure imagination explore meditation, the Tarot, astrology or creative visualisation. Who knows, you could just be the torch bearer of an idea which has the capacity to change the world – or our own individual little part of it. Do you see yourself as a beacon – a ray of light perhaps? We don’t need a big role to make a massive difference to our lives or the lives of those around us. Just a personal vision and a commitment to it. The opposition between the Sun in Aries and Juno in Libra points to big commitments – not just between people although it can take this form. But to a course of action, an idea, a plan or simply a group vision.

The 4th sees Mercury and Neptune meet in Pisces and Venus enters Gemini. This is about the higher realm of ideas – philosophy, psychic development and ripples out into inspired creativity we can work on – art, writing, music, performance as well as any subject that requires a leap of the mind – think theoretical physics and math. Imagination and intellect can now work perfectly together. It’s all about our minds and how we see and perceive the world. Focus on the beautiful and the arcane. This is a wonderful time to study any of the mystic arts – especially astrology or embark on a long term yet inspired project involving writing, publishing or the internet as Venus trines Saturn also on the 4th. Explore the realm of pure imagination and change your world.

In a nutshell: A higher path, inspired ideas, better opportunities and solutions. Intuition points us in the direction where these can be found this week. Once you know what direction you need to go in to experience them – commit to it.

30 March 2020 MERCURY RETROSHADOW ENDS IN PISCES (Pisces)

30 March 2020 MARS ENTERS AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

31 March 2020 MARS AND SATURN CONJUNCT IN AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

2 Apr 2020 SUN IN ARIES OPPOSITION JUNO IN LIBRA (Aries to Libra

4 Apr 2020 MERCURY AND NEPTUNE CONJUNCT IN PISCES (Pisces)

4 Apr 2020 VENUS ENTERS GEMINI (Gemini)

4 Apr 2020 VENUS IN GEMINI TRINE SATURN IN AQUARIUS (Gemini to Aquarius)

5 Apr 2020 JUPITER AND PLUTO CONJUNCT IN CAPRICORN (Capricorn)