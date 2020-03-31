General Astrology Forecast April 2020 – Gateway to Opportunity

By our astrologer Elena

Love is the new gold standard

Embrace the new sharing for the Now Age

Happy birthday, Taurus!

Let’s all get talking about love and aim for a higher, more spiritual vibe when relating to one another. What the world needs now – is love. There’s a cosmic ask to commit to this right at the start of the month when the Sun in go-to Aries opposes Juno, ruler of commitments in the sign of partnerships – Libra. We have a full Supermoon in Libra on the 8th while Venus, Libra’s ruling planet, arrives in Gemini on the 4th. As it does, it triggers universal love vibes with Saturn in Now Age Aquarius. Time to start conversations where we are on the same page as a collective. Share those feelings and thoughts on love. Look for where you and another are on the same page as opposed to focussing on differences. That’s the way to bring about love for the Now Age. Because the Now Age is asking for healing on a collective scale.

Since the end of March, Jupiter and Pluto have been up-close and personal in Capricorn. The 5th sees them form an exact conjunction. The first of three in fact. This is about harnessing the power of our own potential. It’s also about change at the very top and opportunities for those below to move on up. If they are prepared to act with authenticity and a new kind of power. Taking care of one another with open-handed generosity instead of the few keeping what they have to themselves. This cuts across all divisions from people at the top clinging to power or others simply hoarding what they have.

Mercury arrives in Aries on the 11th and on the 15th could bring about some incredible, impossible and downright amazing news which astounds us. Frankly improbable outcomes could just become the new normal. Which again is what the world needs. As could astounding and outrageous ideas or solutions which we embrace and then run with. Challenging accepted ideas and beliefs – and those who purport to speak for us is going to be part of this. The 16th – 18th sees the Sun in Aries show where change at the top needs to take place. It could also put alternatives to how we have tackled issues which affect all of us such as the climate crisis and current world events, on the table as it invites a new way of thinking in with Ceres in Aquarius on the 18th.

The Sun’s arrival in Taurus has all of us looking at our values especially around money and profit vs. people and the environment. We may begin to see a revolution taking place in banking and finance now as the Sun squares Saturn on the 21st. Caring, green initiatives and investment may replace old institutions and borrowing practices. Taureans are always comfortable in the material world. They love beauty, sensuality, the good things of live but above all, stability and peace. They put more value on those last two intangible assets than anything else. This month’s new Moon in Taurus falls very close to Uranus in here. It tells us we can all do a lot worse than adopting similar values for the Now Age. Taurus asks us: Is it really worth it? What are you selling out for and what does this really buy you? We are seeing this now and it’s a wake-up call.

Thanks to Taurus which rules bull markets and therefore ‘bullion’, we are all being asked to set our very own Gold Standard this April. To know what we will and won’t compromise or ‘sell out’ for. To state our price and also what is priceless to us. The 24th sees the arrival of Ceres in spiritual Pisces and it will trine the North Node in Cancer (home, homeland, family, planet) on the 24th. Take a stand on all those things money can’t buy you especially when the Sun meets Uranus on the 26th. This could show us the true cost of things which simply aren’t worth it in the long term. Especially if we have allowed people at the top to ‘sell us out’ as Pluto heads retrograde in Capricorn also on this day. Expect an accounting to take place.

Mercury’s arrival in Taurus on the 27th sees us all setting or talking about those values. Mercury rules trade and commerce. It will tightly aspect Saturn in Aquarius the following day. Instead of one person at the top setting the price or running the market, we could see people power taking over and millions state their updated terms. When we’re talking about what we value we may suddenly discover that the things we have been told are valuable are worthless in fact. I’m talking about commodities of course. This month could see a new value system emerging. And one where we don’t need to sell our souls or our planet. Set your own gold standard of the soul and stick to it. Love is the only answer as always.

In a nutshell: April asks us to look closely at what we value beyond price. To determine what is ‘worth it’ and to weigh up the costs. The Sun in Taurus highlights our relationship to the material world. Set your own gold standard this month. That’s the highest form of love beyond price.

2 Apr 2020 SUN IN ARIES OPPOSITION JUNO IN LIBRA (Aries to Libra)

4 Apr 2020 MERCURY AND NEPTUNE CONJUNCT IN PISCES (Pisces)

4 Apr 2020 VENUS ENTERS GEMINI (Gemini)

4 Apr 2020 VENUS IN GEMINI TRINE SATURN IN AQUARIUS (Gemini to Aquarius)

5 Apr 2020 JUPITER AND PLUTO CONJUNCT IN CAPRICORN – EXACT (Capricorn)

7 Apr 2020 MARS IN AQUARIUS SQUARE URANUS IN TAURUS (Aquarius to Taurus)

8 Apr 2020 FULL SUPERMOON IN LIBRA (Libra)

8 Apr 2020 MARS IN AQUARIUS TRINE VESTA IN GEMINI (Aquarius to Gemini)

11 Apr 2020 MERCURY ENTERS ARIES (Aries)

13 Apr 2020 VENUS CONJUNCT VESTA IN GEMINI (Gemini)

15 Apr 2020 MERCURY CONJUNCT CHIRON IN ARIES (Aries)

16 Apr 2020 SUN IN ARIES SQUARE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN (Aries to Capricorn)

18 Apr 2020 SUN IN ARIES SEXTILE CERES IN AQUARIUS (Aries to Aquarius)

20 Apr 2020 SUN ENTERS TAURUS (Taurus)

21 Apr 2020 SUN IN TAURUS SQUARE SATURN IN AQUARIUS (Taurus to Aquarius)

23 Apr 2020 NEW MOON IN TAURUS (Taurus) nb: Falls three degrees of Uranus

24 Apr 2020 CERES ENTERS PISCES (Pisces)

24 Apr 2020 CERES IN PISCES TRINE THE NORTH NODE IN CANCER (Pisces to Cancer)

26 Apr 2020 SUN AND URANUS CONJUNCT IN TAURUS (Taurus)

26 Apr 2020 PLUTO RETROGRADE IN CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

27 Apr 2020 MERCURY ENTERS TAURUS (Taurus)

28 Apr 2020 MERCURY IN TAURUS SQUARE SATURN IN AQUARIUS (Taurus to Aquarius)