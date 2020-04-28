Monthly General Astrology May 2020 – The Wheel Turns

Monthly General Astrology Forecast May 2020

The world is our neighbourhood

Reclaim those lost but still bright loves

Happy birthday, Gemini!

The Nodes are linked to 19-year cycles and our karma. What goes around comes around. And repeats until we step free of it. The ancients knew all about the nodes as they are linked to Stonehenge here in the UK. We could be delving deep into the mysteries of this cycle and what it means not just for us – but for those closest to us and what is ‘reborn’ or ends thanks to the depth delving full Moon in Scorpio which appear on the 7th – the night after the North Node arrives in Gemini.

This of course puts the South Node in Sagittarius – sign of the philosopher/explorer. All of us could therefore be examining themes centered around the Gemini/Sag axis – for more insight on this read about these signs and also the 3rd and 9th houses. If you were born with your Nodes in either sign, then 19-year themes are going to feature. If you are old enough – as in you were an adult 19 years ago, look at what themes return now and repeat. What draws you back in other words. Also, jump back in further 19-year increments – in your own life and in your family history. Watch what repeats now especially around travelling, learning, publishing, communicating, foreigners, long distance travel, the outdoors, the law and big animals as well as your siblings if you have them. Gemini and the 3rd house is all about our neighbourhood, short journeys and immediate surroundings. The world is our neighbourhood this month and everyone is therefore our neighbour. We need to remember this during the intense retro cycle we are now heading into. As well as the current Covid conditions.

Looking back and the past is going to be a theme across the entire month. As well as looking at where we find ourselves and also, what we want the future to look like once we can move forward into it. Saturn retrogrades in Aquarius from the 11th – same day as Mercury enters its ruling sign of Gemini. Just two days later we have an ultra-rare retrograde of Venus also in Gemini. Yes, new love is now on hold. But old loves may reappear. As could reconnecting to true values we have let go from the past – and really shouldn’t have. The heavy retrograde feel to the month is amplified by Jupiter heading backwards in Capricorn. International affairs, cross border activity – yes, that includes the current lockdown, may continue or if relaxed, then put back in place again. Again, this may be about staying close to home and connected while apart.

The Sun enters Gemini on the 20th which gives us the Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Vesta and North Node all in Gemini. This is busy, quicksilver, ideas-driven weather. Ideas whose time has come or which come back into favour could feature as could how we communicate and get these ‘out there’. The internet being the obvious platform under current conditions. We need to make it very clear that we say what we mean and mean what we say. It could be easy for messages to get lost in translation. But it is also an opportunity to send out a new message or reframe ones we have sent out in the past. The new Moon in Gemini on the 22nd is about the birth of a new idea. Or taking that old one and running with it. On a personal level, can we say it better this time and with love as the Sun and New Moon trine retro Saturn on this day. The 22nd also sees Mercury and retrograde Venus align to Neptune in Pisces. It’s all about communicating from a place of higher love now. And letting go of resentment, anger and old issues. Whether this is on a personal or international scale.

Ready to say ‘We are all one’? In the collective, we may see gender politics and more women entering the decision making process and new, more balanced voices being heard thanks to the meeting between Mars and Ceres in Pisces on the 24th and Mercury and Vesta meet in Gemini on the 26th. Mercury meets the North Node in Gemini on the 28th – look back 19 years now at the headlines and themes that repeat themselves. Dare to do better this time round.

Mercury enters Cancer, sign of home, family, country, homeland and what and where you feel you belong to. With the planet of international affairs, the planet of love and the planet of structure all backwards, it’s important we remember we are all citizens of one planet and as such, there are no borders between souls. Those people ‘over there’ want the same as anyone ‘over here’. This month could see the return of love if we allow it in, and allow us to see the world is in fact, our neighbourhood. Even while we keep our distance and respect each other.

In a nutshell: Happy birthday, Gemini! You’re leading a back-to-the-future movement this month as we reclaim elements of our past – including past loves. Does that flame still burn bright? Reignite it this month!

6 May 2020 VENUS IN GEMINI SQUARE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Gemini to Pisces)

6 May 2020 VENUS AND VESTA CONJUNCT IN GEMINI (Gemini)

6 May 2020 NORTH NODE ENTERS GEMINI (Gemini)

7 May 2020 FULL MOON IN SCORPIO (Scorpio)

9 May 2020 MERCURY IN TAURUS TRINE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Taurus to Capricorn)

10 May 2020 MERCURY IN TAURUS TRINE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN (Taurus to Capricorn)

11 May 2020 MERCURY ENTERS GEMINI (Gemini)

11 May 2020 SATURN RETROGRADE IN AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

12 May 2020 MERCURY IN GEMINI TRINE SATURN RETROGRADE IN AQUARIUS (Gemini to Aquarius)

13 May 2020 MARS ENTERS PISCES (Pisces)

13 May 2020 VENUS RETROGRADE IN GEMINI (Gemini)

14 May 2020 SUN IN TAURUS TRINE PLUTO RETROGRADE IN CAPRICORN (Taurus to Capricorn)

15 May 2020 JUPITER RETROGRADE IN CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

17 May 2020 SUN IN TAURUS TRINE JUPITER RETROGRADE IN CAPRICORN (Taurus to Capricorn)

20 May 2020 SUN ENTERS GEMINI (Gemini) Note: Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Vesta and North Node all in Gemini

20 May 2020 URANUS IN TAURUS SEXTILE CERES IN PISCES (Taurus to Pisces)

22 May 2020 NEW MOON IN GEMINI (Gemini)

22 May 2020 SUN AND NEW MOON IN GEMINI TRINE RETROGRADE SATURN IN AQUARIUS (Gemini to Aquarius)

22 May 2020 MERCURY AND RETROGRADE VENUS CONJUNCT IN GEMINI SQUARE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Gemini to Pisces)

24 May 2020 MARS AND CERES CONJUNCT IN PISCES (Pisces)

25 May 2020 MARS AND CERES CONJUNCT IN PISCES SEXTILE URANUS IN TAURUS (Pisces to Taurus)

26 May 2020 MERCURY AND VESTA CONJUNCT IN GEMINI (Gemini)

28 May 2020 MERCURY CONJUNCT THE NORTH NODE IN GEMINI (Gemini)

28 May 2020 MERCURY ENTERS CANCER (Cancer)