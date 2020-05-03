Weekly General Astrology Forecast May 4 2020 – May The Force With You!

Weekly General Astrology Forecast May 4 2020 – May the 4th Be With You!

By our astrologer Elena

May the 4 th be with you!

be with you! Cut those fears down to size

The past opens up brand new worlds

May the 4th be with you! For all you Star Wars fans out there it is of course, Star Wars day. We have no idea of what is happening astrologically in a galaxy far, far away now. But we do know what is happening in this one. The planets tell us the Force is with us this week when it comes to the power of the Nodes.

The Nodes are linked to 19-year cycles and our fate. One of the ways astrologers can accurately predict major events in our lives even without a birthtime, is to use the nodes. Very often the people and events which define us are triggered by the Nodes returning to the same point in the sky they occupied 19 years ago or else hitting planets in our birthchart. One of our astrologers will be happy to go through your chart with you and explain how this works. When the Nodes change signs and their axis – which they do every couple of years, this is a big deal. They will of course have their biggest impact on our paths when we reach adulthood. But even if you were a child, you can often see major events unfold in your family which in turn impact on you, based on this 19-year cycle. So, as the North Node arrives in Gemini on the 6th, begin to look back at what occurred during the 2002-2003 period. Or even further back in 19-year increments, to get an idea of what this will bring.

Foreshadowing this is the full Moon in Scorpio this week. This is your house of death and rebirth. It will bring up intense emotions for all of us and perhaps around something we thought we had dealt with in the past or left behind us. Now it seems to be back in full force. Our very own Darth Vader if you like. Facing those emotional fears and cutting them down to size now puts all of us in a position where we can fly free during the upcoming Gemini/Sagittarius nodal cycle. The Nodes work backwards through the sign they are in. In other words, they enter at the late degree. So, we repeat again but hopefully in a different way and from a different perspective. Not so much reliving the past but showing what we have learned from it. Expect communications, business, writing, studying, the media and people and places (and galaxies) from far, far away to feature now. If you have strong, past life ties to other countries, you may be drawn back to them during this time. Have your passport ready.

Gender politics may make bigger headlines than usual as Venus and Vesta meet in Gemini on the 6th. Glass ceilings and exploitation by those at the top included. There’s an opportunity to create a different power dynamic and a better way of sharing resources as Mercury in Taurus trines both Pluto and Jupiter in the sign of the male-dominated establishment – Capricorn on the 9th and 10th. Those hanging on to power by dint of their gender could find themselves replaced by the rise of the new feminine. Do a little Skywalking this week. The Force is with you.

In a nutshell: Step free of fears and apply all you have learned about the past. What returns now can reward and free us. Or keep us in a ‘rinse and repeat’ cycle. Time to step into bigger possibilities. The Force is with you!

6 May 2020 VENUS IN GEMINI SQUARE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Gemini to Pisces)

6 May 2020 VENUS AND VESTA CONJUNCT IN GEMINI (Gemini)

6 May 2020 NORTH NODE ENTERS GEMINI (Gemini)

7 May 2020 FULL MOON IN SCORPIO (Scorpio)

9 May 2020 MERCURY IN TAURUS TRINE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Taurus to Capricorn)

10 May 2020 MERCURY IN TAURUS TRINE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN (Taurus to Capricorn)