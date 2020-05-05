Weave a Little Karma Magic! North Node in Gemini/South Node in Sagittarius

North Node in Gemini/South Node in Sagittarius has arrives! If you’re currently grounding and cocooning in May 2020, you’re being handed a once in a 19-year opportunity to author yourself a new karmic story. And if you are one of those souls currently working in an essential role the big question you need to be asking is: Have I done this before? In another time or place for instance. If not in this lifetime then another one.

No matter your current situation it’s time to say ‘The Node knows!’ and discover for yourself just what that is as from May 6, 2020, the North Node arrives in the sign of Gemini. Which puts the South Node in Gemini’s opposite sign of Sagittarius. It’s been 19 years since the North Node was last in here. In Vedic astrology the Nodes are known as Rahu and Ketu. You may also hear them referred to as the ‘True node’ or ‘Mean node’. Or even ‘Dragon’s Head’ and ‘Dragon’s Tail’.

North Node in Gemini/South Node in Sagittarius both the Nodes are linked to our karma

North Node in Gemini/South Node in Sagittarius both the Nodes are linked to our karma but in slightly different ways. The fact they move backwards through a sign tells you a lot about them. Yes, they are linked to the past. It’s very much ‘What goes around comes around’ or ‘Same chocolate, different wrapper’! History repeats itself in a new nodal cycle. All going back in 19-year increments. Both in our personal lives and also with themes in the world around us. And further back too. To family karma, themes and patterns and to past or even as some astrologers believe, to parallel lives we may be living within the multiverse! So, get ready to be a time traveller when it comes to discovering what the North Node in Gemini may bring for you.

How long will the karmic shift last?

The North Node will take approximately 1.5 years to move backwards through Gemini while the South does the same in Sagittarius. Finally leaving these signs for Taurus and Scorpio from January 18, 2022. The Nodes are always in opposite signs and if you have your birthchart to hand you will be able to see where yours are. You’ll also probably discover that the house and sign your Nodes are in will have other important chart factors in them too. This is because they are so linked to your karma, who you are and what you have come here to do, experience and yes, pay forward or back!

Whats the difference between the North Node and South Node?

So, what’s the difference between the North and the South Nodes? The South Node is the ‘Back to the Future’ node. This is where we are presented with the same scenario time and time again – going back in those 19-year increments. It all feels familiar because it is! And because it is familiar, we may reach for the same responses or become stuck. But on the other hand it is also where we say ‘I got this!’. You know what to do because you’ve lived this before. The South Node shows our debts and credits with the Bank of Karma. It’s where we get paid with interest of have to pay back in turn.

The North Node is our guiding light of our soul journey

The North Node is where we create or earn sparkly fresh and shiny new karma. It also points us towards opportunity, growth and expansion. So, why wouldn’t we choose our true North instead of heading south? Because the North Node represents what is untried or unexplored. So, it is unfamiliar and a bit scary! As souls we crave new experiences, learning and expansion. But as humans we often avoid change or trying something different! But if we dare to try something new – well, we all know the old saying that outside our comfort zone is where the magic happens. And that certainly applies to the North Node.

What happened 19 years ago?

If you are now 19, you have lived one entire Node cycle and are having your nodal return. This will take you back to childhood or your early life in some way. Older than 19? Go back 19 years, what major events occurred between October 2001 and April 2003? Expect a repeat.

If you have your North Node in Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces or Virgo or chart factors in these signs, then you need to fire up your Delorean and be prepared to jump back in time in 19 year increments to what was happening in your life back then. You are about to see this return.

Our karma is shift and we have a golden chance to grow

No matter what your sign is, prepare for karma to come knocking and the chance to either rinse and repeat – or do it different this time around. In part two of this article I’ll be looking at how we can all use this cycle to freshly mint our future – not just this time around but in future lives while maximising our potential in this one. I’ll also be posting individual North Node in Gemini forecasts for your sign. Remember – the Node Knows how to unlock your magic!

