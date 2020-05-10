Weekly General Astrology May 11 2020 – Time travel

Weekly General Astrology Forecast May 11 2020

Travel back to love

Freedom begins with forgiveness

The past gives birth to new beginnings

Mercury is very much direct and fuels those ideas and desire to apply what we have learned as it lands in its ruling sign of Gemini this week. But there’s a strange and charmed retrograde vibe in the air now as three planets head backwards in the sky.

Saturn is the first with the planet of establishment, boundaries and commitment moving back towards its ruling sign of Capricorn from the 11th but still in Aquarius. Ideas and even commitments to big changes and visions may stall now. We may have felt we can change the world but our momentum may halt. There’s something still to be cleared away before we can do this. Saturn is intent upon doing this now. So, when we look at what is happening in the world with lockdown still in place this all makes sense.

Mars direct enters Pisces this week asking us to take action with higher spiritual purpose. This is our house of the past. Is it possible to reach back and take action on past loves? Even if it is just to release, forgive or put things in perspective? Venus retrogrades rarely but does so on the same day (13th) in Gemini. This is the house of business and ideas and as well as our love life, Venus rules our bank accounts. So, try not to launch that money-making idea nor or enter into new financial arrangements. And please, if you are seeking new love, put that ‘on hold’ for now. Repairing existing or past loves is very much favoured. Having that conversation with a loved one you may have been putting off for instance. Injecting new inspiration into a business or creative venture. And yes, hearing from a past lover and perhaps deciding to give love a replay is a distinct possibility for many of us. Even while keeping our social distance.

Jupiter which rules international affairs and expansion, joins the retroactive movement on the 15th. Think of this as Mercury Retro on steroids. In other words, nobody’s going anywhere. Big money, big business, the stock exchange, the money market and exchange rates may react with reverses and reneging on deals. Expect more on international trade, the supply chain linked to Covid-19. All this gives us a clue that we need to be looking back now at what we need to reclaim before taking a leap forward – and that includes those values as well as love.

In a nutshell: The past holds the keys to our future. And it’s where we are being asked to travel to now. Reclaim those old loves. And when it comes to present ones – do some gardening now Venus is retrograde!

11 May 2020 MERCURY ENTERS GEMINI (Gemini)

11 May 2020 SATURN RETROGRADE IN AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

12 May 2020 MERCURY IN GEMINI TRINE SATURN RETROGRADE IN AQUARIUS (Gemini to Aquarius)

13 May 2020 MARS ENTERS PISCES (Pisces)

13 May 2020 VENUS RETROGRADE IN GEMINI (Gemini)

14 May 2020 SUN IN TAURUS TRINE PLUTO RETROGRADE IN CAPRICORN (Taurus to Capricorn)

15 May 2020 JUPITER RETROGRADE IN CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

17 May 2020 SUN IN TAURUS TRINE JUPITER RETROGRADE IN CAPRICORN (Taurus to Capricorn)

