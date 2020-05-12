Weave a Little Karma Magic! North Node in Gemini/South Node in Sagittarius – Part II

In Part 1 we discovered how the North and South Nodes link us to the past and our karma. Part II is all about how you can release yourself from the past and create not just opportunity, but new karma for the future!

Time to grab your journal and get ready to explore not only your own personal herstory or history, but even that of your past lives or family karma too. As discussed in Part 1, the North Node arrives in Gemini on May 6, 2020 for the first time in 19 years. Astrology is really about history. We know astrology works because history tells us it does. We can track the cycles of the planets and the Nodes and because of what these triggered time after time in the past, confidently predict what they will bring us in the future.

What is the meaning of the Nodes

The Nodes bring up themes from the past and past lives. Pre-packaged with the choice we can either opt for a repeat performance or do it differently this time around. Good karma puts us in credit. Or we may have a bill to pay. The South Node is what is tried but not necessarily true for us anymore. It can trap us in a recurring Groundhog Day scenario. The North Node offers a chance to choose not just different – but better. But this usually requires us to leave the familiar behind if we want a different outcome.

How will North Node in Gemini Affect the world?

In the media and big wide world, we are going to see how the North Node in Gemini affects some very big public figures. We’ll see whether they are in karmic credit or deficit. Famous North Node in Gemini people include J.K. Rowling, Khloe Kardashian, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mark Zuckerberg, Chris Hemsworth, Elton John, Sarah Jessica Parker, Robert Downey Jr, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. Take it from following what happens in their lives that you will get a front row seat when it comes to watching how karma works!

Yeah but what about me? How will I know what to expect?

In your own life, you are going to be jumping back in time in 19-year increments. Depending on your age, this will involve more than one period in your life. It can even involve jumping back in your family history too as the themes can repeat across generations. If you are currently on lockdown at the start of this cycle, then this is a wonderful opportunity to connect with older family members and ask about what was going on in their lives and the world in general during these times.

As you write all this down in your journal, you should see major themes begin to recur. Your key periods to look at are these dates when the North Node was in Gemini:

December 14, 1945 – August 2, 1947

August 26, 1964 – February 19, 1966

March 17, 1983 – September 11, 1984

October 14, 2001 – April 14, 2003

Begin by writing down all the major events that occurred for you during these cycles. Begin with the most recent and if you are old enough, then work backwards – just like the Nodes move! Talk to your parents, grandparents and older relatives to see if any themes are repeating across these time periods within your family as well as your own life.

What you will find you are creating is literally a list of the people, places, ideas, opportunities and themes which will recur in your own life within the next 1.5 years. It may look and feel slightly different, but carry that eerie sense of déjà vu with it. What is different however is you. Even if you are only 19 now, you have been here before. But you now have the ability to make a new choice or to work what you have learned works so well in the past.

Use your journal for clues to North Node magic

Keep your journal close to hand during this North Node in Gemini cycle. Refer back to it when you find yourself facing a situation that is repeating from your past. Remind yourself what choice you made back then – and how it worked out for you. Do you have any regrets? If so, you will now have the opportunity to choose again.

Sometimes the Nodes can re-deliver the path we did not take but wished we had. We may have wondered how our lives had turned out if we had had the courage at that time to head down ‘the road not taken’ as the poet Robert Frost put it. If this happens, choose not to have any more regrets this time around.

You should now have your guide to your true North – how to navigate your karma for this cycle. You know the themes that are likely to turn up and can prepare for when they do. Embrace a new way of working with your karma, creating some new while releasing yourself from the old, all by working a little Node Knows magic!