Weekly General Astrology May 18th 2020

The weekly transits may 18th stir our spirit. Ideas and how we communicate these are top of our agenda. How we get around, our immediate surroundings, our siblings if we have them, our neighbours, publishing, the internet and early education. All these come under the rulership of Gemini. And we are in extreme Gemini weather now the Sun arrives in here this week.

A spaghetti western of a week!

Along with the new Moon in Gemini on the 22nd which is all entangled with the North Node, we have the Sun, Moon, Gemini’s ruling planet Mercury, Venus, Vesta and the North Node all sitting in here. The Sun and new Moon will trine retro Saturn in Aquarius. Old ideas may seem new or even revolutionary. We may see the value in ideas which have transcend time and trend for instance.

How open are you to others views?

The other side to this is how open we are to other’s points of view. Are we threatened by ideas which challenge our own? Or do we find them eye-opening or mind broadening? Are we prepared to agree to disagree on certain matters and respect each other’s points of view? Do we understand that we can have different opinions but share the same values? Are we seeking friends who mirror our own worldview or kindred souls with their own beliefs?

The potent New Moon

This new Moon says out with the dogma and on with the openness. It’s a great new Moon under which to launch something or take your message or manifesto out there. And exchange your ideas with others fearlessly. Thanks to the internet we can do this even while maintaining social distance.

What happened 19 or 38 Years Ago?

With the North Node now in Gemini, we all need to be looking back 19 or even 38 years. Things may come full circle now. The past may feature. Not just those ideas being resurrected, but people and places from our past. Gemini rules our early education and where we grew up.

A trip down memory lane

So, revisiting those old haunts if not in person but via memory, or friends from our childhood getting in touch may feature for some. It’s not about sentimentality and ‘The way we were’ however. It’s about what we may have let go that we should have treasured and held on to. As Mercury and retro Venus trine retrograde Saturn and square Neptune in its ruling sign of Pisces expect introspection around these. And perhaps reclamation and revival too.

Mars and Ceres in Pisces

Mars & Ceres meet in Pisces this week, and Mars in Pisces is all about uncovering spiritual truths and being a soul warrior. Ceres is always about the power of the feminine. Expect more themes around suppression, repression and exploitation to come to light. The new openness we’re entering into demands accountability. We won’t stay quiet any more in other words. This could result in the restoration of appreciation and caring for the natural world and the reckoning of those who have exploited both it and women.

Connecting ideas

Some opposing points of view open our eyes to new perspectives. Others deserve to be consigned to the past along with inequality and 1% of the world’s population telling the other 99% how they should live. It’s your right to choose both on a soul level and a material one this week. Just as others have the right to choose their point of view. Look for where your ideas and those of others intersect this week. It’s not our differences that bring us closer. But where we find common ground for the Now Age to change our world.

In a nutshell

This week has us all reclaiming old ideas and values that we should never have discarded in the first place. It also has us opening our minds to different points of view. The Now age is all about seeing where we are all on the same page.

20 May 2020 SUN ENTERS GEMINI (Gemini) Note: Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Vesta and North Node all in Gemini

May 20 2020 URANUS IN TAURUS SEXTILE CERES IN PISCES (Taurus to Pisces)

22 May 2020 NEW MOON IN GEMINI (Gemini)

May 22 2020 SUN AND NEW MOON IN GEMINI TRINE RETROGRADE SATURN IN AQUARIUS (Gemini to Aquarius)

22 May 2020 MERCURY AND RETROGRADE VENUS CONJUNCT IN GEMINI SQUARE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Gemini to Pisces)

24 May 2020 MARS AND CERES CONJUNCT IN PISCES (Pisces)

