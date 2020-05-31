General Astrology Forecast June 1st 2020 – Full Moon in Sagittarius

Weekly General Astrology Forecast June 1 2020

Put a hold on moving matters

Balance your role

Time for a new kind of equality

Emotions rocks the ocean as Mercury retroshadow begins in sensitive Cancer this week. By now you should know that retroshadow time is retro lite as opposed to the full fat version. Because this is happening in the house of home and which governs property dealings of any kind, be prepared for delays and people changing their minds. Unless you absolutely, positively have to move during this cycle, it would be better to wait it out before buying, selling, renting or leasing.

Look back at love

We are under major retrograde influences elsewhere in the sky too. This week sees the Sun meet retro Venus in Gemini. Cupid’s arrows are going off course or being delayed. Again, not a good time to begin a new love affair or even a business partnership. However, ideas revival or hearing from anyone from a past lover to a client, old friend or even co-worker or boss is possible as the Sun and retro Venus meet on the 3rd.

Eternal flames and role reversals

On a personal level, roles around the home, the household, within the family, parenting and who does what or is expected to do it, could be in focus as Vesta enters Cancer on the 4th. Vesta rules gender issues. There’s a strong link here with ‘keeping the home fires burning’ due to the Vestal Virgins being the keepers of the sacred flame. And sure, so many of us still doing exactly that!

Along with the Mercury retroshadow beginning in here, this could have us looking at traditional roles within the family that have been assigned purely on the basis of gender. And asking is this fair? Expect revelations and discussions around these issues as the Sun in Gemini squares Mars in Pisces on the same day.

Find your soul compass

This week brings us an eclipsed full Moon in Sagittarius. The sign that values freedom above all else. Freedom goes hand in hand with openness. And confidence. But instead we may feel vulnerable and uncertain. We need to have good personal boundaries but steer clear of becoming defensive. And hang on to that soul compass which is always our intuition. We need this in order to stay connected to what is our truth. And not to be threatened by differences of opinions.

Spiritual and religious issues may dominate the news as in our right to believe what we believe. Also, border controls and yes, possibly lockdowns. This week asks us to know when we need to stay close to home and also what value we put on freedom.

In a nutshell:

Don’t ignore that emotional pull towards fairness and freedom this week. Time to find the balance between those emotional needs and your own path. It all begins close to home now.

2 June 2020. MERCURY RETROSHADOW BEGINS IN CANCER (Cancer)

3 June 2020. VESTA CONJUNCT THE NORTH NODE IN GEMINI (Gemini)

3rd June 2020. SUN CONJUNCT RETROGRADE VENUS IN GEMINI (Gemini)

4 June 2020. VESTA ENTERS CANCER (Cancer)

4th June 2020. SUN IN GEMINI SQUARE MARS IN PISCES (Gemini to Pisces)

June 5th 2020. FULL MOON IN SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

5 June 2020. PENUMBRAL LUNAR ECLIPSE IN SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

June 5th 2020. T-SQUARE: SUN IN GEMINI OPPOSITION FULL MOON IN SAGITTARIUS SQUARE MARS IN PISCES SQUARE SUN IN GEMINI (Gemini to Sagittarius to Pisces to Gemini)

