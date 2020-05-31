Monthly General Astrology Forecast June 2020 – Turbulence and Enlightenment

Monthly General Astrology Forecast June 2020

By our astrologer Elena

Observe the Retro Rules

Fact-check before you act

Happy birthday, Cancer and happy Solstice everyone!

Take care not to throw babies out with the proverbial bathwater this month. We are experiencing some of the ‘heaviest’ retro-active weather of the year which is peaking this month. As well as two eclipses. Mercury begins its retroactive phase in Cancer on the 2nd. It goes into full retrograde in here from the 18th. This may leave us feeling vulnerable. Especially when it comes to our emotions.

Soar with the angels but keep your feet on the ground

Added to this is a lunar eclipse in Sagittarius. This occurs on the 5th – the day of the full Moon in here. Again, this may have us feeling vulnerable. Remember your eclipse rules. Eclipses conceal something. And it will take a while for us to find out what this is. Sagittarius is a fire sign and known for being impulsive. Rushing in where angels fear to tread in other words. So, this is not a time to take a chance or push your luck around anything.

One planet, one home

Sagittarius also rules foreigners and far away places. The Moon is all about our security and home. So, we may be seeing more issues around borders, travel, foreign trade and yes, what crosses those borders. What we need to remember is we all share the same home – the planet. On an emotional level, the signs most affected by this eclipse will be Sagittarius, Gemini, Virgo and Pisces. Especially if you have factors between 11 to 19 degrees of any of these signs. So, check your chart!

Love seeks expression

On top of this, Venus continues to move backwards through Mercury’s ruling sign of Gemini until the 25th. It may be hard to put a lid on those emotions. They come tumbling out no matter ow hard we try. They will feel very intense and because of this, very real. It may be hard for us therefore to separate feelings from facts.

Keep it real!

The reality of what is actually happening may be different to what we feel. We are also under the influence of ‘heavier’ retrogrades with Jupiter and Pluto retrograde in Capricorn and Saturn retrograde in Aquarius. Progress may appear to be blocked or everything seems like harder work than usual. Again, this may be more around what we feel that how things actually are. Try to wait and fact check first.

The past re-emerges with new meaning

Important news or a new path could arrive offering an alternative just before the solstice as the Sun meets the North Node in Gemini on the 20th – just hours before arriving in Cancer. Adding to the general air of retro-factor issues, we have another eclipse. This is an Annular Solar Eclipse in Cancer on the 21st. This makes a transformational angle to that retro Saturn in Aquarius. Linking us to karma and the past.

Coming out into the light again

This eclipse occurs at zero degrees of Cancer. The birthday sign especially is starting their new cycle in the dark about something. More on this in your monthly forecast Cancer. But which signs along with them will be emerging out into the light later? The Cardinal signs with chart factors between 0-4 degrees – Aries, Libra and Capricorn. Also, if you are a mutable sign – Gemini, Virgo, Sag or Pisces, check your charts for factors in the last 4 degrees of your sign too. For more again – see your personal monthly forecast.

Angels come in disguise

Those angels I spoke about us soaring with may come in disguise this eclipse season. How do you recognise them? These are your ‘gut’ feelings. Cancer rules the gut and digestion. Pay attention to what your gut tells you. These are angel whispers.

Some feelings may be intense but are these facts? We could see this played out in the larger world with threats that turn out not to be real at all. What we are told now may not actually be the truth. The usual eclipse rules apply. Watch and wait. This may however take some time to play out.

Relief begins to shine through as do the facts from the 23rd as first Neptune heads retrograde in Pisces and then the 25th sees Venus green light love and money matters again as it heads direct.

Look before leaping!

Mars arrives in ruling sign Aries on the 28th. This can hand us back the confidence we may have been lacking. And give us that nudge to take action. However: watch out for retrograde Jupiter and Pluto meeting in Capricorn on the 30th. There’s a risk of over-reaction. Especially around any remaining insecurities.

Above all – ask questions and wait for answers that chime with your angel voices. Especially if what you are being told comes from a questionable source. This month wants us to probe deeper to discover the real truth behind what we feel. Which may turn out to be very different to what we think it is. Or others are telling us. So, go deeper in now. The truth is out there.

In a nutshell: Happy birthday, Cancer. You begin your new cycle with a mystery. But then we are all being called to look deeper and find the facts behind all our feelings. There’s a reason behind why we feel the way we do. Look deeper.

2 Jun 2020 MERCURY RETROSHADOW BEGINS IN CANCER (Cancer)

3 Jun 2020 VESTA CONJUNCT THE NORTH NODE IN GEMINI (Gemini)

3 Jun 2020 SUN CONJUNCT RETROGRADE VENUS IN GEMINI (Gemini)

4 Jun 2020 VESTA ENTERS CANCER (Cancer)

4 Jun 2020 SUN IN GEMINI SQUARE MARS IN PISCES (Gemini to Pisces)

5 Jun 2020 FULL MOON IN SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

5 Jun 2020 PENUMBRAL LUNAR ECLIPSE IN SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

5 Jun 2020 T-SQUARE: SUN IN GEMINI OPPOSITION FULL MOON IN SAGITTARIUS SQUARE MARS IN PISCES SQUARE SUN IN GEMINI (Gemini to Sagittarius to Pisces to Gemini)

8 Jun 2020 VENUS RETROGRADE IN GEMINI SQUARE CERES IN PISCES (Gemini to Pisces)

8 Jun 2020 MERCURY IN CANCER TRINE CERES IN PISCES (Cancer to Pisces)

9 Jun 2020 VENUS RETROGRADE IN GEMINI SEXTILE CHIRON IN ARIES (Gemini to Aries)

11 Jun 2020 SUN IN GEMINI SQUARE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Gemini to Pisces)

18 Jun 2020 MERCURY RETROGRADE IN CANCER (Cancer)

20 Jun 2020 SUN CONJUNCT THE NORTH NODE IN GEMINI (Gemini)

20 Jun 2020 SUN ENTERS CANCER (Cancer)

21 Jun 2020 NEW MOON – ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE IN CANCER (Cancer)

21 Jun 2020 ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE IN CANCER QUINCUX SATURN RETROGRADE IN AQUARIUS (Cancer to Aquarius)

23 Jun 2020 NEPTUNE RETROGRADE IN PISCES (Pisces)

25 Jun 2020 VENUS DIRECT IN GEMINI (Gemini)

25 Jun 2020 MERCURY RETROGRADE IN CANCER TRINE CERES IN PISCES (Cancer to Pisces)

27 Jun 2020 MERCURY RETROGRADE CONJUNCT VESTA IN CANCER (Cancer)

28 Jun 2020 MARS ENTERS ARIES (Aries)

28 Jun 2020 MARS IN ARIES SEXTILE SATURN RETROGRADE IN AQUARIUS (Aries to Aquarius)

30 Jun 2020 RETROGRADE PLUTO AND JUPITER CONJUNCT IN CAPRICORN (Capricorn)