Weekly General Astrology Forecast June 15th 2020

By our astrologer and psychic Elena

Wait for more information

History reveals the truth

Happy birthday, Cancer!

Solstice season could bring back up questions linked to events which began back in January. Expect more revelations to come. Eclipses hide and conceal. Sometimes it can take an entire eclipse cycle for what is in their shadows to emerge.

Feel the intuitive truth

An Annular eclipse is where the Moon covers the Sun’s central disc but leaves that classic ‘ring of fire’ around it. So, we can say something has a ‘ring of truth’ to it now, even if it is vehemently being refuted at the time.

This eclipse will quincunx retrograde Saturn in Aquarius. So, it could involve yet another cover-up around powerful individuals or even companies or groups. And the people determined to bring these to light. Your intuition as always knows. So don’t be fooled into thinking otherwise.

History repeats itself

Before the Sun arrives in Cancer, it meets the North Node in Gemini. The North Node rules karma, fate and ‘what goes around comes around’. In 19-year cycles. If you want to know what the eclipse may be covering up, the themes around this can be found by looking back at history – in 19-year increments.

Hidden truths and signs of the times

For us on an individual level, Mercury is now fully retrograde also in Cancer from the 20th. Our roots, family history, our home, homeland and security (Homeland Security in all its shapes and forms) will be important now. As could be boundary issues as in border control, social distancing still– or the fence between you and your neighbours! So, whether it is your birthday or not, this is a time to revise, reimagine, redirect and review before moving forward again next month. And to wait for the truth to emerge.

In a nutshell: Happy birthday to all Cancerians out there. Your birthday has a touch of mystery around it thanks to an eclipse in your sign. This week asks we watch and wait before embarking on anything new.

18 Jun 2020 MERCURY RETROGRADE IN CANCER (Cancer)

20 Jun 2020 SUN CONJUNCT THE NORTH NODE IN GEMINI (Gemini)

20 Jun 2020 SUN ENTERS CANCER (Cancer)

21 Jun 2020 NEW MOON – ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE IN CANCER (Cancer)

21 Jun 2020 ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE IN CANCER QUINCUX SATURN RETROGRADE IN AQUARIUS (Cancer to Aquarius)

June 15th General Astrology Forecast

