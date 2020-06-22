Weekly General astrology Forecast June 22 2020

Barriers to love vanish

Intuition whispers the truth

If you feel the passion – take action!

Love gets a green light for all of us this week as Venus finally heads direct once more in Gemini on the 25th. At long last, there’s no doubt about our intentions being misunderstood. Partnership matters of all kinds move forward if they have been stalled.

Love goes the distance

It may be some of you met someone just prior to Venus heading backwards – even on-line or at that social distance. And while it looked promising at the time, that potential lover then became a ghost. If so, some of you may find they reappear now with clear intentions.

We still remain in heavy retrograde weather however. This week sees Neptune turn backwards in its ruling sign of Pisces. The thing about Neptune is that it actually spends almost half of the year retrograde. Neptune can conceal and obscure. Neptune retro is when we get glimpses or how things really are. Not how we may imagine them to be. Your intuition knows the difference.

Your secret superpower

The secret is to take on board what it is telling us. Rather than what we may want to hear or imagine. All of us know of instances we have ignored it in the hope it was wrong. Only to be proved otherwise. So, face the facts insight is telling you now.

This especially applies as Mercury continues its retrograde cycle in Cancer – another sign of sensitivity and emotional insight. It will trine Ceres also in Pisces on the 25th and meet Vesta in Cancer on the 27th. This is an opportunity to be able to intuit what others want, feel or are seeking. But not to sacrifice what we need in order to meet it.

Act with passion and persuasion

Being able to do that – and with confidence, may be easier than we think this week. We all get a call to follow through with passionate action whether it’s to further our own desires or collective ones now Mars enters its ruling sign of Aries on the 28th. In the big wide world, we may see large groups of people take to the streets whether on lockdown or not, as Mars aligns to retrograde Saturn in Aquarius the same day.

This week tells is that the time for thinking and talking is coming to an end. It’s time to take action. Especially if passion moves you.

In a nutshell: Love is back on the menu thanks to Venus direct from the 25th. If romance or even business talks stalled, they could move forward now. Join in the pursuit of passion again this week.

23 Jun 2020 NEPTUNE RETROGRADE IN PISCES (Pisces)

25 Jun 2020 VENUS DIRECT IN GEMINI (Gemini)

25 Jun 2020 MERCURY RETROGRADE IN CANCER TRINE CERES IN PISCES (Cancer to Pisces)

27 Jun 2020 MERCURY RETROGRADE CONJUNCT VESTA IN CANCER (Cancer)

28 Jun 2020 MARS ENTERS ARIES (Aries)

28 Jun 2020 MARS IN ARIES SEXTILE SATURN RETROGRADE IN AQUARIUS (Aries to Aquarius)

