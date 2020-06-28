July General Astrology Forecast 2020 – Soul Surrender

Monthly General Astrology Forecast July 2020

By our astrologer Elena

Surrender to your process

New beginnings come in disguise

Happy birthday, Leo!

July general Astrology forecast 2020 catch-phrase: What you resist, persists. July is calling for Soul Surrender. Especially when it comes to change, what we need to release or let go of.

Time to gather up what no longer works from our past – and let this go. That’s the lesson Saturn has for us as it returns to its ruling sign on Capricorn on the 1st. This is Saturn’s final visit in here. Once it heads direct again in September and exits Capricorn in December, it won’t be back for another 28 years. What it’s telling us is to release old structures and ways of thinking – once and for all.

Let the good times flow

If we resist the call to do this, we are likely to continue to be blocked and encounter problems. If we go with it, positive changes flow in. Yes, eclipses hide and conceal. And this one is no different. What you need to remember under this one is that new beginnings can come disguised as endings. So, keep an open mind.

Do you have Aries, Cancer, Libra or Capricorn factors in your chart?

This eclipse occurs at 13 degrees of Capricorn. So, if you have factors between 9 – 16 degrees of Capricorn, Cancer, Aries or Libra you are going to be affected the most. Many of you will have noted that this eclipse takes place the day after the USA’s ‘birthday’ on July 4. This puts the eclipse on an exact conjunction to the United States natal Sun. Therefore, watch what may be ‘covered up’ or the events that unfold ‘over there’ in the next two weeks.

Knowing we don’t have the big picture yet is further emphasised by Mercury retro. It will head direct in Cancer on the 12th. But it won’t clear it’s retro-shadow until the 26th. So until after that date – keep those retro rules in place!

Expect the impossible

Impossible, improbable and surprising events could occur mid-month as Mars and Chiron meet in Aries. This may mark the time when what has been covered up by that eclipse begins to come to light. All of us should stay connected to our intuition now as this will be our touchstone when it comes to knowing what is really going on. Follow its guidance especially at the time of the new Moon in Cancer on the 20th. Especially when it comes to what you need to release.

Get ready to roar!

Happy Birthday to all Leos. Your ruler the Sun arrives in your sign on the 22nd. All of us need to follow your example and allow our inner lover and/or our inner child out to play now. Expect royal news and ‘dynasties’ to dominate the news now. This includes the one in the White House.

Lovers, children, romancing the world in the form of travel and luck and goal attainment via the people they know will feature in the coming year for all those of you born under the sign of royalty. For more on this, see your full monthly forecast.

Get set for solutions

Mercury exits retroshadow in Cancer on the 26th. It will oppose retrograde Jupiter in high climbing Capricorn on the 30th. This could expose an opportunity we’ve all overlooked. Or bring much awaited news which offers a solution. It all begins with letting go this month. And that includes ideas around how we think things should be.

In a nutshell: This month’s eclipse is a soul call to surrender so as not to block change. It also tells us that opportunity often arrives in disguise. Surrender, feel safe and keep an open mind this July!

1 Jul 2020 RETROGRADE SATURN RE-ENTERS CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

1 Jul 2020 VESTA IN CANCER TRINE CERES IN PISCES (Cancer to Pisces)

4 Jul 2020 SUN IN CANCER TRINE CERES IN PISCES (Cancer to Pisces)

5 Jul 2020 FULL MOON IN CAPRICORN – PENUMBRAL LUNAR ECLIPSE (Capricorn)

5 Jul 2020 SUN CONJUNCT VESTA IN CANCER OPPOSITION ECLIPSED FULL MOON IN CAPRICORN (Cancer to Capricorn)

10 Jul 2020 VENUS IN GEMINI SEXTILE CHIRON IN ARIES (Gemini to Aries)

12 Jul 2020 MERCURY DIRECT IN CANCER (Cancer)

12 Jul 2020 SUN IN CANCER TRINE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Cancer to Pisces)

14 Jul 2020 SUN IN CANCER OPPOSITION RETROGRADE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN (Cancer to Capricorn)

14 Jul 2020 MARS AND CHIRON CONJUNCT IN ARIES (Aries)

15 Jul 2020 SUN IN CANCER OPPOSITION RETROGRADE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Cancer to Capricorn)

20 Jul 2020 NEW MOON IN CANCER (Cancer)

20 Jul 2020 SUN AND NEW MOON IN CANCER OPPOSITION RETROGRADE SATURN IN CAPRICORN (Cancer to Capricorn)

20 Jul 2020 VESTA IN CANCER TRINE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Cancer to Pisces)

22 Jul 2020 SUN ENTERS LEO (Leo)

22 Jul 2020 VESTA IN CANCER OPPOSITION JUPITER RETROGRADE IN CAPRICORN (Cancer to Capricorn)

26 Jul 2020 MERCURY EXITS RETROSHADOW IN CANCER (Cancer)

27 Jul 2020 VESTA IN CANCER OPPOSITION PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Cancer to Capricorn)

30 Jul 2020 MERCURY IN CANCER OPPOSITION RETROGRADE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN (Cancer to Capricorn)