Weekly General Astrology Forecast July 6 2020 – Mercury Direct!

Weekly General Astrology Forecast July 6 2020

Act outrageously in the name of love

Be the compassion you want to see in the world

If you can imagine it you can make it real

What’s that impossible dream? This week could show all of us that literally nothing is impossible. Especially when it comes to love.

Start in the name of love!

Play with infinite probabilities and allow your imagination free rein when it comes to your expectations. Venus in Gemini – sign of communication, the internet and ideas makes a sexy sextile to Chiron, object of outrageous fortune on the 10th. Aries is all about confidence and action. Chiron represents the impossible, illogical and frankly stunning. Finding ourselves saying and doing things we never imagined and all in the name of love is one impossibility.

As is hearing from that person we never thought to again. Or being offered an out-of-the box solution to a problem or issue.

Be prepared to be incredible

Outrageous fortune could feature. And all of us may be able to tap into incredible talents and creativity we never knew we possessed. Act on those ideas now. And don’t be afraid to speak up either.

The healing power of fresh ideas could be what the world needs now. Or we need to evolve our souls. Ones that come from caring and compassion. Mercury finally direct in nurturing Cancer from the 12th promises communication and connection. Just be aware however that it remains in retroshadow until the end of the month.

What we imagine, we can be

Neptune rules the realm of pure imagination, psychic ability and dreams simply waiting to be made real. We make dreams into goals and goals into reality when we take action. The 12th also sees the Sun in Cancer trine Neptune in its ruling sign of Pisces. Whatever we can imagine we can bring into being this week. If we simply reach for the improbably outrageous solution within.

In a nutshell: It’s a week to allow our imaginations free rein. And to know that we have the power to bring dreams into being if we act with compassion and love. Dream the impossible dream now!

10 Jul 2020 VENUS IN GEMINI SEXTILE CHIRON IN ARIES (Gemini to Aries)

12 Jul 2020 MERCURY DIRECT IN CANCER (Cancer)

12 Jul 2020 SUN IN CANCER TRINE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Cancer to Pisces)