August 2020 Astrological events and transits. Your guide to the main transits happening in this action packed August cosmic sky
1st August 2020
SUN TRINE CHIRON
The Sun is shining a positive light on our scars. Chiron reveals the wounds we carry with us. The Sun encourages us to be the individual, courageous being we would be if we did not have those unhealed soul cuts. Chiron shows us how we can use our past as fertilizer for our future.
MERCURY IN CANCER OPPOSITION RETROGRADE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN
Beware ultimatums and power struggles. Walk-in integrity, any manipulation will create an ending.
2nd August 2020
SUN IN LEO SQUARE URANUS IN TAURUS
Surprising, shocking, and strange events today. Be confident, but not bullish. Be bold but not reckless
3rd August 2020
FULL MOON IN AQUARIUS
MERCURY IN CANCER OPPOSITE RETROGRADE PLUTO
The Full Moon in Aquarius shows us how to be free. We are opening up to genius ideas, wild imaginings and a fierce desire for equality and justice. Mercury opposing Cancer can bring a willful force trying to block our way. Handle with care, the solution is on the way.
4th August 2020
MERCURY ENTERS LEO
Yay! Mercury in Leo is filling us with confidence. Communication is fearless as we value our ideas and minds.
MARS IN ARIES SQUARE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN
Jupiter squares are the easiest of them all. Avoid overconfidence, though, as your power rises.
5th August 2020
VENUS CONJUNCT NORTH NODE IN GEMINI
We have glimpses of how we can evolve the love in our lives. We draw beautiful experiences to ourselves. Picture the abundant love that is coming.
7th August 2020
VENUS ENTERS CANCER
Our love turns towards nurturing ourselves and others. Cosy nights, time with the fam and tinkering with our space.
13th August 2020
MARS IN ARIES SQUARE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN
YIKES! TBH this is a very challenging and scary square! Avoid aggressive people. Expect a big drama between two countries. Confrontations and arguments can get out of hand.
15th August 2020
URANUS GOES RETROGRADE IN TAURUS
Phew! We have downtime from the surprises and shocks we’ve been having. We can assimilate past events and have a little more security. If you’ve had a genius idea, you can put your plan into action now.
16th August 2020
SUN IN LEO TRINE MARS IN ARIES
Phwoar! Imbued with confidence, drive, and Va Va Va Voom this is one passionate trine! Get things done today, Strutt your stuff, and know your worth!
17th August 2020
MERCURY IN LEO TRINE MARS IN ARIES
Mercury, in Leo trine Mars in Aries, brings a bonanza of confidence.
18th August 2020
NEW MOON IN LEO
TRINE MARS IN ARIES SEXTILE NORTH NODE IN GEMINI
WOW! This New Moon in Leo is one superfabulous opportunity to super-boost our future plans. Indulge in a spot of cosmic ordering, the law of attraction, or vision boarding. Feel your power, your possibility, and strength!
19th August 2020
MERCURY ENTERS VIRGO
Mercury, in Virgo, gives us the power to focus on small details. We talk about and plan changes to patterns, eating, and all things health and well being. Avoid being self-critical or judgmental of others.
22nd August 2020
SUN ENTERS VIRGO
A positive spin on all things healthy. Hard work brings rewards. Avoid perfectionism. You are enough!
24th August 2020
MARS IN ARIES SQUARE SATURN IN CAPRICORN
OK, another tricky square. Power and control, restriction, and overreaction. Play by the rules today.
25th August 2020
MERCURY IN VIRGO TRINE URANUS IN TAURUS
A lovely grounded trine brings a brilliant idea and a positive surprise.
VENUS IN CANCER OPPOSITION JUPITER IN CAPRICORN
This opposition encourages to dive headfirst into indulgence. Pleasure is the name of the game but also a lack of discipline. Enjoy!
29th August 2020
MERCURY IN VIRGO TRINE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN
Write that novel, launch that website, embrace your voice. Communication leads to expansion!
30th August 2020
VENUS IN CANCER OPPOSITION PLUTO IN CAPRICORN
Relationships or careers are make or break. Do not let anyone bully you—Ulitmatums stick.