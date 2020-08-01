August 2020 Astrological events and transits

August 2020 Astrological events and transits. Your guide to the main transits happening in this action packed August cosmic sky

1st August 2020

SUN TRINE CHIRON

The Sun is shining a positive light on our scars. Chiron reveals the wounds we carry with us. The Sun encourages us to be the individual, courageous being we would be if we did not have those unhealed soul cuts. Chiron shows us how we can use our past as fertilizer for our future.

1st August

MERCURY IN CANCER OPPOSITION RETROGRADE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN

Beware ultimatums and power struggles. Walk-in integrity, any manipulation will create an ending.

2nd August 2020

SUN IN LEO SQUARE URANUS IN TAURUS

Surprising, shocking, and strange events today. Be confident, but not bullish. Be bold but not reckless

3rd August 2020

FULL MOON IN AQUARIUS

MERCURY IN CANCER OPPOSITE RETROGRADE PLUTO

The Full Moon in Aquarius shows us how to be free. We are opening up to genius ideas, wild imaginings and a fierce desire for equality and justice. Mercury opposing Cancer can bring a willful force trying to block our way. Handle with care, the solution is on the way.

4th August 2020

MERCURY ENTERS LEO

Yay! Mercury in Leo is filling us with confidence. Communication is fearless as we value our ideas and minds.

4th August 2020

MARS IN ARIES SQUARE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN

Jupiter squares are the easiest of them all. Avoid overconfidence, though, as your power rises.

5th August 2020

VENUS CONJUNCT NORTH NODE IN GEMINI

We have glimpses of how we can evolve the love in our lives. We draw beautiful experiences to ourselves. Picture the abundant love that is coming.

7th August 2020

VENUS ENTERS CANCER

Our love turns towards nurturing ourselves and others. Cosy nights, time with the fam and tinkering with our space.

13th August 2020

MARS IN ARIES SQUARE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN

YIKES! TBH this is a very challenging and scary square! Avoid aggressive people. Expect a big drama between two countries. Confrontations and arguments can get out of hand.

15th August 2020

URANUS GOES RETROGRADE IN TAURUS

Phew! We have downtime from the surprises and shocks we’ve been having. We can assimilate past events and have a little more security. If you’ve had a genius idea, you can put your plan into action now.

16th August 2020

SUN IN LEO TRINE MARS IN ARIES

Phwoar! Imbued with confidence, drive, and Va Va Va Voom this is one passionate trine! Get things done today, Strutt your stuff, and know your worth!

17th August 2020

MERCURY IN LEO TRINE MARS IN ARIES

Mercury, in Leo trine Mars in Aries, brings a bonanza of confidence.

18th August 2020

NEW MOON IN LEO

TRINE MARS IN ARIES SEXTILE NORTH NODE IN GEMINI

WOW! This New Moon in Leo is one superfabulous opportunity to super-boost our future plans. Indulge in a spot of cosmic ordering, the law of attraction, or vision boarding. Feel your power, your possibility, and strength!

19th August 2020

MERCURY ENTERS VIRGO

Mercury, in Virgo, gives us the power to focus on small details. We talk about and plan changes to patterns, eating, and all things health and well being. Avoid being self-critical or judgmental of others.

22nd August 2020

SUN ENTERS VIRGO

A positive spin on all things healthy. Hard work brings rewards. Avoid perfectionism. You are enough!

24th August 2020

MARS IN ARIES SQUARE SATURN IN CAPRICORN

OK, another tricky square. Power and control, restriction, and overreaction. Play by the rules today.

25th August 2020

MERCURY IN VIRGO TRINE URANUS IN TAURUS

A lovely grounded trine brings a brilliant idea and a positive surprise.

25th August 2020

VENUS IN CANCER OPPOSITION JUPITER IN CAPRICORN

This opposition encourages to dive headfirst into indulgence. Pleasure is the name of the game but also a lack of discipline. Enjoy!

29th August 2020

MERCURY IN VIRGO TRINE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN

Write that novel, launch that website, embrace your voice. Communication leads to expansion!

30th August 2020

VENUS IN CANCER OPPOSITION PLUTO IN CAPRICORN

Relationships or careers are make or break. Do not let anyone bully you—Ulitmatums stick.