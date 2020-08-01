Monthly General Astrology Forecast August 2020 – Dare to Shine

Monthly General Astrology Forecast August 2020

By our astrologer Elena

Find your shining path

Go towards what adds value

Happy birthday, Virgo!

How many ways can you find to shine? To challenge and to showcase your fierceness? The Sun in Leo asks all of us to showcase our creative, playful sides. To give the child within permission to have fun. Especially if we have been feeling life and love has been ‘heavy going’ of late.

Dare to shine – bright as the Sun!

August begins with the Sun in its ruling sign accepting a dare from Chiron in Aries – sign of confidence and action. Chiron challenges perceptions and what we consider possible. Or the ideas we may have taken on board around how we should behave or what we should be doing.

Throw out the rule book and write your own. This could involve making a discovery. That magic happens when we are no longer fazed by what others think.

Love begins with loving ourselves

The 3rd brings us a full Moon in the sign of the radical individual, the maverick risk taker – Aquarius. On a collective level it is asking us to stand by ourselves. And to understand that we’re not all meant to conform to one idea. Vive la difference! What’s more when we get comfortable with who we are, we get so much more tolerant and inclusive of others. What the world needs now is universal love, sweet love. Bring it in on this full Moon.

Mercury powers forward and also arrives in Leo on the 5th. So, let the love talk flow. This is the same day as Venus meets the cosmically-charged North Node in Gemini, Mercury’s ruling sign. Love could look and feel familiar on some level due to the Nodes operating on 19-year cycles. The same goes for ideas and fashion. If you personally want to know what love has in store for you and are old enough – look back 19 years now for possible clues.

What’s cooking in your astro-love kitchen?

Two days later and Venus dons her domestic goddess look as it lands in Cancer. Love of home, family, homeland, roots, lifestyle and what makes us feel safe, cuddly and secure. Outside in the world, love of country could surface. A little patriotic cupcake with a flag fluttering from the icing.

The 15th sees the Sun in Leo shine back at Mars in its ruling sign of Aries. Mars is all about boundaries. But it can leap in without thinking. We need to go to love and emotional safety and not feel threatened if something challenges our sense of security. The new Moon in Leo on the 19th wants us to feel the world is a safe place in which to explore and play as it trines Mars and sextiles the North Node in Gemini.

Shake and bake that value system

Don’t underestimate the power of a Uranus retrograde. The planet of the unpredictable simply has more surprises in store as it heads backwards in Taurus from the 16th. And there’s a surprise pay-off now at the end of the month when Mercury then in ruling Virgo makes a wonderful angle to it. Look to what really matters to find out what this is.

Go find your love

The new Moon in Leo is an important one. For all of us it’s the chance to begin a new cycle of love and creativity. What do you want to shine at? Even from the stage of your own front room or over zoom? That 19-year cycle I mentioned earlier will be triggered by this new Moon on the 19th. Leos especially – this marks the start of something major for you.

But none of us can afford to just sit waiting for life (or love) to happen under this new Moon. It trines Mars in its ruling sign of Aries and sextiles the North Node in Gemini. Hence that fated, dated, vintage 19-year link. If you are old enough and especially if you were born under the signs of Aries, Gemini, Sagittarius or of course birthday sign of Leo, look back at the fresh, new potentials that began in love, with children or your being able to find an outlet for what you love to do or are naturally talented at. Now, take action. For more on this – jump to your full monthly forecast for your sign.

Celebrate – Virgo style!

The 20th sees Mercury arrive in its other ruling sign of Virgo, just ahead of the Sun on the 22nd. Virgo is the sign which rules health and wellbeing. It likes things clean, pristine and ordered. So, we can’t talk about the Sun and Mercury in Virgo without talking about Covid-19 right now. Virgos out there – you may be showing us the way not just to taking care of ourselves and one another, but the planet too. Watch those Virgo friends and even leaders now. They just may be on to something.

A series of stunning aspects between the Sun and Mercury in Virgo and Venus in Cancer may illustrate to us all, that when it comes to change and opportunity, keeping this close of home – and that includes ‘local’ as well as personal, has a huge ripple effect. We may be looking at our values and what we truly need to support us as Mercury trines retro Uranus in Taurus.

Release that inner Virgo!

Virgo doesn’t like clutter. Streamlined, Mario Condo-like joyfulness, quality over quantity – if you are working your Virgo this is what you are drawn to. Virgo would prefer to save to buy one beautiful item they will use for years (or wait and find it on eBay at a bargain price) than splurge on fast fashion. Mercury and the Sun’s opposition to Ceres on the 23rd and 28th is a classic example of this. Virgos may show us the way yet again with what we need to let go of to have what really matters, and bring in a ‘less is more’ lifestyle for the planet.

We can all work this to create joyful, soul-boosting immunity now. What’s more, shifting our focus to what really adds value to our lives and boosts our souls while discarding what doesn’t opens up doors to flow, abundance and opportunity. These are designed to make us all feel more loved and ‘at home’ as Venus in Cancer will oppose Jupiter and Pluto in Capricorn.

Mercury trines Jupiter on the 29th and opposes Neptune in Pisces on the 30th. the spiritual truth around what we really need as opposed to what we have thought we needed, is revealed. This may surprise many of us but when we realise what it is – let go of what we now see is redundant. And take action to claim what is timeless, precious and so, so supportive this August!

In a nutshell: Somewhere within all of us is a hidden Virgo side. It wants us to focus on what truly sparks joy. Whether it’s drawing real love to us or what adds value. Show us the way, birthday Virgos!

1 Aug 2020 SUN IN LEO TRINE CHIRON IN ARIES (Leo to Aries)

2 Aug 2020 SUN IN LEO SQUARE URANUS IN TAURUS (Leo to Taurus)

3 Aug 2020 FULL MOON IN AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

3 Aug 2020 MERCURY IN CANCER OPPOSITION RETROGRADE SATURN IN CAPRICORN (Cancer to Capricorn)

3 Aug 2020 MERCURY CONJUNCT VESTA IN CANCER (Cancer)

5 Aug 2020 MERCURY ENTERS LEO (Leo)

5 Aug 2020 VENUS CONJUNCT THE NORTH NODE IN GEMINI (Gemini)

6 Aug 2020 VESTA IN CANCER OPPOSITION RETROGRADE SATURN IN CAPRICORN (Cancer to Capricorn)

7 Aug 2020 VENUS ENTERS CANCER (Cancer)

12 Aug 2020 VESTA ENTERS LEO (Leo)

15 Aug 2020 SUN IN LEO TRINE MARS IN ARIES (Leo to Aries)

16 Aug 2020 URANUS RETROGRADE IN TAURUS (Taurus)

16 Aug 2020 VENUS IN CANCER TRINE CERES IN PISCES (Cancer to Pisces)

17 Aug 2020 MARS IN ARIES TRINE MERCURY IN LEO (Aries to Leo)

19 Aug 2020 NEW MOON IN LEO (Leo)

19 Aug 2020 NEW MOON IN LEO TRINE MARS IN ARIES SEXTILE NORTH NODE IN GEMINI (Moon 26, Mars 25, Node 27) (Leo to Aries, Leo to Gemini, Aries to Gemini)

20 Aug 2020 MERCURY ENTERS VIRGO (Virgo)

22Aug 2020 SUN ENTERS VIRGO (Virgo)

23 Aug 2020 MERCURY IN VIRGO OPPOSITION CERES IN PISCES (Virgo to Pisces)

25 Aug 2020 VENUS IN CANCER OPPOSITION RETROGRADE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN (Cancer to Capricorn)

25 Aug 2020 MERCURY IN VIRGO TRINE RETROGRADE URANUS IN TAURUS (Virgo to Taurus)

27 Aug 2020 VENUS IN CANCER TRINE RETROGRADE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Cancer to Pisces)

28 Aug 2020 SUN IN VIRGO OPPOSITION CERES IN PISCES (Virgo to Pisces)

29 Aug 2020 MERCURY IN VIRGO TRINE RETROGRADE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN (Virgo to Capricorn)

30 Aug 2020 VENUS IN CANCER OPPOSITION RETROGRADE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Cancer to Capricorn)

30 Aug 2020 VESTA IN LEO TRINE CHIRON IN ARIES (Leo to Aries)

30 Aug 2020 MERCURY IN VIRGO OPPOSITION NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Virgo to Pisces)