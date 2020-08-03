Weekly General Astrology Forecast August 3 2020

Home is place and also people

Bring in beauty

Love is all about equals

This week’s powerful full Moon in Aquarius is a call to honour our individuation and to bring one particular goal-setting path to a close of culmination. In preparation for new beginnings later in the month.

Who is on your team?

All of us may be looking at our existing friendships and connections. Or even our loyalty to a group, band, party or association under this full Moon. Does this reflect and support who we are and our beliefs? Does it promote tolerance and universal love? We are all about to step into an exciting future cycle. So, it’s important this week to look at who we want to take with us or travel with into it.

The 3rd which is the day this full Moon occurs, also sees Mercury in Cancer oppose retroactive Saturn in Capricorn while meeting Vesta. Later in the week, Vesta itself will challenge Saturn. Expect gender politics and equality to feature prominently in the collective. But on a personal level we will all be looking at how we are seen, treated and respected based on who we are or the gender we identify with.

Embrace a universal vision

That universal thinking and love should mean we are all equal. Are you being treated as just that by who you associate with or the circles you move in? Maybe you personally are but what’s the bigger picture here? We all need to re-evaluate any connections that don’t treat everyone else with the same love – despite how we ourselves may be being treated and accepted.

The 5th marks Mercury’s entry into Leo while in Gemini (Mercury’s ruling sign) Venus meets the North Node. Love, creativity and above all, babies, children, parenting, sparkle-dusted cosmic romance and opportunities to shine are linked to destiny. If you are old enough, look back 19 years to what began then around any of these themes.

Destiny drives connections

Looking for love? Fate is at work. Just as it could be to get you noticed or be timing that parenting, step-parenting or even glam-parenting experience! For more on this read your weekly or monthly forecast for your sign or watch your video forecast.

Venus loves to be in the sign of Cancer. Which is where it arrives on the 7th. Babies born with Venus in Cancer usually have extra-beautiful skin and luminous eyes. Think shining like the Moon radiance and pearly light. Venus is extra good in here for all of us wanting to enhance our home, lifestyle and living arrangements. Just watch that budget however if redecorating or buying things for the home. For Venus in Cancer, aesthetics not cost is what matters.

Decorate your life with love

In the big wide world, what can we do to make our home, the earth, a more beautiful place? Venus asks us this question. This includes our family, clan, group or circle. Do we feel ‘at home’ with them? Find your place, your people and your vision for a beautiful future this week!

In a nutshell: Home can be a place, it can be bricks and mortar. But it is also the people and ideas that sustain our souls. This week asks we bring more love home. Across all areas but especially our futures!

3 Aug 2020 FULL MOON IN AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

3 Aug 2020 MERCURY IN CANCER OPPOSITION RETROGRADE SATURN IN CAPRICORN (Cancer to Capricorn)

3 Aug 2020 MERCURY CONJUNCT VESTA IN CANCER (Cancer)

5 Aug 2020 MERCURY ENTERS LEO (Leo)

5 Aug 2020 VENUS CONJUNCT THE NORTH NODE IN GEMINI (Gemini)

6 Aug 2020 VESTA IN CANCER OPPOSITION RETROGRADE SATURN IN CAPRICORN (Cancer to Capricorn)

7 Aug 2020 VENUS ENTERS CANCER (Cancer)