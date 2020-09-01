General Astrology September 2020 – Passion Alert! Mars retro!

General Astrology September 2020

By our astrologer and psychic Elena

Listen to inner knowing

Walk a new path to discover fresh opportunities

Ready for radical love outcomes?

Are you ready for a slow-burn? This may be difficult for the Aries amongst you. This week sees Mars, Aries’ ruling planet, make an ultra-rare retro in its ruling sign on the 10th.

Where’s the heat?

Uh-oh. Passion like Elvis may leave the building now. Or we find ourselves getting all worked up over nothing. Things may smolder but not sizzle. They can begin and then stall. Mars rules action or the need to take it. And what we may find is that even if we do, we get nowhere fast.

Act – don’t react

Mars retrograde wants us to learn that sometimes the best course of action is to do nothing. It also wants us to know the difference between wanting to take it and needing to. Simmering resentments are another aspect of Mars backwards. Especially in its ruling sign. Care must be taken not to allow them to explode.

In other words, avoid knee jerk reactions and ask ourselves just why we are getting so worked up? Usually under a Mars retro this has been building for some time. Mars wants us to own not just our actions now. But also, the result of not taking appropriate action in the past. When we allow things to fester instead of airing them right away, this sets us up for reactions that are out of all proportion to what is going on at the time.

Dive into an ocean of intuition

Our psychic abilities will peak at the time of the full Moon in Pisces on the 2nd. Listen to your inner guidance at this time. Especially when it comes to areas you know you should tackle. Need help? Luckily for all of us Mercury arrives in the sign of balance, diplomacy, harmony and long term love, Libra on the 5th. While the Sun also arrives on the 22nd. Do watch for words getting heated on the 24th when Mercury will oppose Mars. Ask yourself: do you really need to have the final word?

We could see a lifting of some restrictions as Jupiter finally shifts direct again in high climbing Capricorn from the 13th. Jupiter will now power forward, make one final meeting with Pluto, before exiting this sign in December. Time to put a little confidence back into those ambitions. Yes, it takes a while to get to the top. But slow burn Mars can work in your favour now. Giving you time to pause, get your second wind and even adjust your path before moving on again.

Walk your own path

When we do move or take action, it’s important to come from a place of passionate truth. And to go big or go home. Venus now in Leo trines Chiron in Aries also on the 13th. This can deliver a different kind of love. As in an unusual romantic partner for some. But show-stopping Leo asks we reign supreme in an area which gives us personal joy. Whether we are feeling the heat from that love interest or not. Chiron simply wants us to rock out. So, ditch any worries about what others may think. Even with a Mars retrograde, we can generate our own passion for what we love to do.

And when we pursue what we love, funny how we attract more to love too!

Supersize me!

The new Supermoon in Virgo on the 17th marks the point of astral new beginnings for birthday sign Virgo in particular. Unlike full Supermoons, new Supermoons happen invisibly. But that does not mean their potential is diminished however. This new Supermoon trines retro-Saturn in ruling Capricorn. We need to work within rules, areas etc and pay attention to the details. At the moment it’s impossible not to talk Virgo energy without including Covid-19. This is because Virgo rules health and wellbeing. What’s this saying? The launch of long-term new rules which support wellbeing may be put in place. But on an individual level, we may bring in our own or realise our old routines have now been replaced by new, permanent ones which support and protect us.

Partnerships need depth and may undergo transformation one way or another as Juno arrives in Scorpio on the 21st. This is the day before the Sun’s arrival in Libra – sign of marriage, balance and all long-term relationships.

Happy birthday, Libra!

If you are a Libra or a Libra-rising, you will be entering the new Now Age of Love in the next 12 months. Time to get serious and make commitments. If not to a partnership then to how you express yourself, hobbies, fun and even babies and children. Call the Venus/Chiron aspect this month a practice run.

However, bring kindness and a desire for win/win outcomes to any discussions which occur on or around the 24th when Mercury opposes retroactive Mars. If the conversation gets heated – know when to walk away and simply reschedule for another day! Sometimes action means knowing when to quit. And no, we don’t have to have the final word – that’s our egos talking!

Talk gets sexy, has power and added depth when Mercury enters Scorpio on the 27th and meets Juno on the 29th. Many of us can expect to be involved in joint discussions around things we share – from that bed to that bank account.

Look for the radical way out

Compromises are on the table as Ceres returns to Aquarius also on the 27th. New, surprising and even innovative solutions – ones we thought impossible to bring about, could become all too realistic. And in fact, may turn out to be the only sensible choice as Libra’s ruling planet Venus trines Mars on the 28th. The final day of September sees the Sun in Libra light up Chiron. If you are in talks with someone or if you have reached a deadlock where no-one is happy, dare to suggest a radical way out. The result could send you spinning freely on into October now.

In a nutshell: Passions may run hot – and then cold again. Outcomes could be on a slow-burn. But there’s so much opportunity to reach new outcomes and agreements this month. Especially if they involve you and another!

1 Sept 2020 SUN IN VIRGO TRINE URANUS IN TAURUS (Virgo to Taurus)

1 Sept 2020 VENUS IN CANCER OPPOSITION RETROGRADE SATURN IN CAPRICORN (Cancer to Capricorn)

2 Sept 2020 MERCURY IN VIRGO TRINE RETROGRADE SATURN IN CAPRICORN (Virgo to Capricorn)

2 Sept 2020 FULL MOON IN PISCES (Pisces)

5 Sept 2020 MERCURY ENTERS LIBRA (Libra)

6 Sept 2020 VENUS ENTERS LEO (Leo)

8 Sept 2020 GRAND EARTH TRINE: Sun in Virgo trine Jupiter in Capricorn trine Moon in Taurus trine Sun in Virgo (Virgo to Capricorn to Taurus to Virgo)

9 Sept 2020 SUN IN VIRGO TRINE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN (Virgo to Capricorn)

10 Sept 2020 MARS RETROGRADE IN ARIES (Aries)

11 Sept 2020 MERCURY IN LIBRA OPPOSITION CHIRON IN ARIES (Libra to Aries)

11 Sept 2020 SUN IN VIRGO OPPOSITION NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Virgo to Pisces)

13 Sept 2020 JUPITER DIRECT IN CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

13 Sept 2020 VENUS IN LEO TRINE CHIRON IN ARIES (Leo to Aries)

14 Sept 2020 SUN IN VIRGO TRINE RETROGRADE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Virgo to Capricorn)

17 Sept 2020 NEW SUPERMOON IN VIRGO (Virgo)

17 Sept 2020 SUN AND NEW SUPERMOON IN VIRGO TRINE RETROGRADE SATURN IN CAPRICORN (Virgo to Capricorn)

21 Sept 2020 JUNO ENTERS SCORPIO (Scorpio)

22 Sept 2020 VENUS AND VESTA CONJUNCT IN LEO (Leo)

22 Sept 2020 SUN ENTERS LIBRA (Libra)

24 Sept 2020 MERCURY IN LIBRA OPPOSITION RETROGRADE MARS IN ARIES (Libra to Aries)

27 Sept 2020 MERCURY ENTERS SCORPIO (Scorpio)

27 Sept 2020 RETROGRADE CERES RE-ENTERS AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

28 Sept 2020 VENUS IN LEO TRINE RETROGRADE MARS IN ARIES (Leo to Aries)

29 Sept 2020 MERCURY CONJUNCT JUNO IN SCORPIO (Scorpio)

30 Sept 2020 SUN IN LIBRA OPPOSITION CHIRON IN ARIES (Libra to Aries)

