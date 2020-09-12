Weekly General Astrology Forecast September 14 2020

By our astrologer and psychic Elena

Harvest what you have planted

Clean karma brings big rewards

Grow your future organically

New beginnings come wrapped in the promise to bring transformation this week. This could revolve around our health, our daily working lives (paid or unpaid) and our routines. Make no mistake – we’re entering a new world now.

Get some organically produced soul results

It’s also harvest time. You reap what you sow. This week has the Sun in Virgo – sign of the harvest, trine Pluto in Capricorn – sign of those at the top. Accountability is a key word now. Pluto energy demands you keep it ‘clean’. Unless you work with it in this way you get literal ‘fallout’. Which just like the nuclear variety – which Pluto also rules, can take a long time to clear up.

Misuse of power or resources can see people in high office facing that kind of blow-back this week. But those who kept their energy squeaky clean? And this doesn’t just include the people at the top of the heap but the rest of us – then you deserve to be there or the new Supermoon in Virgo could mark the point you move on up a rung or three.

How’s that karmic credit score?

This new Supermoon of the 17th will trine retrograde Saturn in its ruling sign of Capricorn. Saturn rules karma. Hence, this week either paying us all interest for the good kind or demanding we settle up for the not-so-good. It’s not personal. It’s simply how the universe works.

However, that feel-good satisfaction those of us experience when we receive that ‘Job well done!’ acknowledgement from the cosmos is pretty priceless.

A braver, better new world

We can’t talk about Virgo and new beginnings without touching on the food we put into our bodies and how it is produced, the environment and also Covid-19. So, that accountability may touch on those who have exploited the planet for profit. And on a more positive note we may see a new awareness coming in when it comes to maintaining our planetary health. Ethical farming, the move towards a more plant-based diet for instance. And also new commuting and working dynamics that are not just better for us on a personal level, but cut down on emissions too.

Our environment includes our internal one. The thoughts we feed ourselves as well as the food we eat. Lots of us may be ready to make healthier choices now. The brave new world order begins this week. Claim your credits!

In a nutshell: Working in harmony with ourselves and the planet could just be the promise of this week’s new Supermoon in Virgo.

14 Sept 2020 SUN IN VIRGO TRINE RETROGRADE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Virgo to Capricorn)

17 Sept 2020 NEW SUPERMOON IN VIRGO (Virgo)

17 Sept 2020 SUN AND NEW SUPERMOON IN VIRGO TRINE RETROGRADE SATURN IN CAPRICORN (Virgo to Capricorn)

