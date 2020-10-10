Weekly General Astrology Forecast October 12 2020

Don’t rush

Embrace a new balance in relating

Only the results matter – not the process

We have major retro-active weather this week so stop, look, listen, count to three – or ten, and have a mantra of ‘Nothing in haste’.

Mercury, king of the backflip moves, turns retrograde in Scorpio from the 14th. Plus, we have Mars retrograde in its ruling sign of Aries. And please don’t forget that before Pluto was discovered, Mars was the ruler of Scorpio too.

Scorpio is the 8th house of the zodiac and rules amongst other things ‘power’ money, joint assets, mortgages, joint accounts, marital assets, your salary, loans, maintenance payments, benefits and yes, relationships where sex plays a role. I should therefore not need to tell any of you that taking out new loans or investments may be costly in more ways than one now. Renegotiating or refinancing is fine.

Love gets re-balanced

And this even extends to renegotiating who does what in your relationship. We have a new Supermoon appearing in Libra, sign of partnerships and balance on the 16th. Something fairer, more harmonious could be the rest of this. Especially if the terms have been loaded in one party’s favour for far too long. This Supermoon will square Pluto – modern day ruler of Scorpio, in the sign of Capricorn which rules those who make the rules basically.

This takes place just two days after the Sun in Libra opposes retro-active Mars in Aries. Yes, this may well expose our ‘me vs. we’ needs. But no matter what buttons it pushes, it is important that we don’t just react but consider our responses first. And the likely outcome of these. Hence, the ‘Nothing in haste’ mantra.

Change the world one person at a time

Venus in devotional Virgo opposes Neptune in its ruling sign of Pisces on the 18th. We’re still in the age of Superhero Virgo weather. Where taking care of ourselves and a ‘less is more’ mindset turns us into warriors for wellbeing on a soul and planetary scale. Higher wisdom doesn’t have to make logical sense. But the results speak for themselves.

We will all see this week how patience, connecting to inner wisdom and making changes within bring about the larger charges we always wanted in our outer world. So, that harmony and balance we’re seeking in our outer relationships begins within. But this takes time. Nothing in haste this week.

In a nutshell: This week’s new Moon in the sign of Libra is supersized! Changing our ideas around love can transform our lives. One person and one relationship at a time. Take as much of that as you need this week.

14 Oct 2020 MERCURY RETROGRADE IN SCORPIO (Scorpio)

14 Oct 2020 SUN IN LIBRA OPPOSITION RETROGRADE MARS IN ARIES (Libra to Aries)

16 Oct 2020 NEW SUPERMOON IN LIBRA (Libra)

16 Oct 2020 NEW SUPERMOON IN LIBRA SQUARE PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Libra to Capricorn)

18 Oct 2020 VENUS IN VIRGO OPPOSITION NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Virgo to Pisces)