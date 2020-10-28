Weekly General Astrology October 26 2020

Weekly General Astrology Forecast October 26 2020

Set outrageous love fortune in motion

Values are your magic almanac

Dreams take flight this Halloween!

It’s a week of outrageous love magic! Get ready for spookily impossible and scarily outrageous outcomes this week.

How daring do you feel this Halloween week? Ready to cast your spell? Retro active Mercury moonwalks back into Libra, the sign of partnerships and duos of all descriptions on the 28th. The same day as Venus which rules this sign, arrives in it.

Fly by the light of the Full Moon!

All Souls Night or Halloween sees the Sun in Scorpio oppose Uranus in Taurus. The 31st also brings us a full Moon under which to leap on our broomsticks – real and the Nimbus 2000 of our imaginations, and take flight.

Uranus in the sign of Taurus is all about evolving our value systems and getting very clear about what truly matters to us. And the full Moon appears just hours before the Sun opposes it. All from the house of ‘power’ money. So, alchemical shifts can occur and deep feelings well up around what we value and what we will and won’t compromise or ‘sell out’ on. Because of the links with big business, billionaires and the stock market, we may see this played out in the financial world.

Some of us may release and let go of something under this full Moon. It could be something we thought we wanted in the past. We could even have attained it only to find we no longer wanted it when we did. If so, understand you are richer for the experience. Others may simply find that what they have been reaching for, no longer appeals. And set course towards something more soul-igniting instead.

Get ready to fly!

As for that love magic – don’t wait for the midnight hour, or be limited by what it could bring you now. Or by the actions you are able to take. Results could frankly astound or what we thought impossible turns out to be very real indeed. This could involve a past, present or potential partnership. And don’t be limited by what that may look like.

Venus in Libra opposing Chiron in Aries on the 1st, asks us what we dare do, try or attempt in the name of love. Or to pursue doing something we love as in a creative idea, career or activity where we shine. Attempting something we have avoided before, or an outcome we never thought possible, could just form part of this week’s Halloween magic. Start your broomsticks!

In a nutshell: This Halloween brings us a full Moon in earthly and sensual Taurus. Be guided by love matters and what truly resonates in your soul. And be ready for frankly astounding results to the spell you cast!

28 Oct 2020 RETROGRADE MERCURY RE-ENTERS LIBRA (Libra)

28 Oct 2020 VENUS ENTERS LIBRA (Libra)

31 Oct 2020 FULL MOON IN TAURUS (Taurus)

31 Oct 2020 SUN IN SCORPIO OPPOSITION URANUS IN TAURUS (Scorpio to Taurus)

1 Nov 2020 VENUS IN LIBRA OPPOSITION CHIRON IN ARIES (Libra to Aries)