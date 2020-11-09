Weekly General Astrology Forecast November 9th 2020

Reach for that deeper, more powerful solution

Attract the new and uplifting

Own every part of you!

Venus and Mars form an intense angle this week. And both planets are in their ruling signs with Mars retrograde in Aries and Venus in Libra. It’s all about our vibration and what we attract. How we choose to express our energy.

And also, the opportunity to understand that until we allow ourselves to feel, express and release this energy in the appropriate way, well – what goes around comes around – again, and again and yet again.

Make love – not war

When we don’t own our feelings and then allow ourselves an opportunity to release and heal – and thus change our energy field, what happens is we keep on manifesting the same old thing – either emotionally, spiritually, materially or in our relationships. That’s because our energy field is still on our old default setting! When we own what we are feeling, our hurts, wounds and yes – our hopes, dreams and successes too, we undergo a shift in that field. And begin to attract something (or someone!) different.

Mars energy has to be expressed. And Mars retro is all about dealing with what we’ve not allowed ourselves to feel, say or do. When Mars energy is blocked, it will burst out in all kinds of sudden, unpredictable and out-of-all-proportion ways. What many astrologers overlook when it comes to the sign of Libra is that as well as balance and relating, it also rules the opposite – war and conflicts.

Hopefully in the collective, that’s not what we are attracting. Emotions run deep this week as we are in supermoon season. Lucky for us, just before the new Supermoon arrives in Scorpio, Mars moves forward again from the 14th. Plus we have both Mercury (communication) and Ceres (compromise) in forward motion as Mercury re-enters alchemical Scorpio and Ceres re-enters spiritual Pisces both on the 10th. The same day as the Sun in Scorpio trines Neptune in Pisces. It tells us we can reach for higher, more compassion and transforming solutions rather than old, destructive ones. And come up with lasting solutions thanks to the Sun’s trine to Juno also in Pisces on the 13th.

Awaken to your power potential!

The new Supermoon is one of awakening. To all the facets of our souls. And to our power. To let go of labelling emotions as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ and to stop judging ourselves and others. When we step into true soul empowerment, we let go of all of this. We understand we are all multi-faceted beings. And all parts of us are valid. We focus on healing rather than judgement and in doing so, we then put an end to over-reaction or acting in what the Dalai Lama would call ‘unhelpful’ ways for good.

This new Supermoon brings with it super-sized solutions and opportunities as it sextiles Jupiter (which rules both size and opportunity!) and Pluto – Scorpio’s ruling planet which rules transformation and re-birth. Being empowered by the ability to embrace something new, lasting and bigger, is just the start. Be both the catalyst and the change this week, soul warriors!

Want more? It’s in the stars! Take a deep dive into your birthchart and unlock your future potential with a session with one of our gifted astrologers!

In a nutshell: This week’s new Supermoon in deep, soul transforming Scorpio wants us to own our own power. And embrace every facet within. By doing so, we attract new opportunity. Reach for the alchemy within this week!

9 Nov 2020 VENUS IN LIBRA OPPOSITION MARS IN ARIES (Libra to Aries)

10 Nov 2020 MERCURY DIRECT RE-ENTERS SCORPIO (Scorpio)

10 Nov 2020 SUN IN SCORPIO TRINE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Scorpio to Pisces)

10 Nov 2020 CERES DIRECT RE-ENTERS PISCES (Pisces)

13 Nov 2020 JUNO IN SCORPIO TRINE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Scorpio to Pisces)

14 Nov 2020 MARS DIRECT IN ARIES (Aries)

15 Nov 2020 NEW SUPERMOON IN SCORPIO (Scorpio)

15 Nov 2020 NEW SUPERMOON IN SCORPIO SEXTILE JUPITER AND PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (Scorpio to Capricorn)