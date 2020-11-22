Weekly General Astrology Forecast November 23rd 2020

Unexpected twists place our feet on a higher path

Make a new set of soul commitments

Let go – and trust

This week may feel like a bit of a rollercoaster ride. Expect the unexpected. Also – surprises, adventure and thrills.

To best take advantage of this week’s energy – don’t get too attached to plans or outcomes. Be ready to head in a totally new and surprising direction if offered. We may all get challenged around this and out ability to evolve, change and adapt.

It’s for keeps

This week has us looking at promises we’ve made and promises to keep. Commitments for the long term and also, existing ones that we cannot easily wriggle out of if we change our minds. That’s not to say we are stuck with something that no longer works. Part of this week’s energy is freeing us from anything which no longer allows us to grow and evolve.

But we will be all too aware that taking the door marked’ EXIT’ is for keeps. Just as is signing on the dotted line on a contract or agreement as Mercury and Juno meet in Scorpio on the 26th. Whether it’s saying ‘yes’ or consciously uncoupling ourselves, we’re in or out, for keeps now.

If we have thought we were stuck, then the 27th shows us no as the Sun in freedom loving Sagittarius trines the force of impossibility, Chiron in Aries. This same day sees Venus oppose Uranus in Venus’s ruling sign of Taurus. The new path is the one to liberation. And it also means we may not have to sell out or sell our souls to take it.

Let go of what you think you want – to get what you need

Above all, don’t be hung up on one particular person, outcome or thing. When we do this, we narrow our vision and restrict our potential. We are so focussed on what we think we want, we can’t see that something better is on offer and reject it. This can encompass anything from that lover to that job. There are so many ways to love and happiness. Not just one.

Neptune direct in ruling Pisces from the 29th either enlightens us by handing us enhanced intuition into what is right for us right now. Or else leaves us in a dream world and blind to what is on offer. Take the rollercoaster ride to somewhere different this week. Where it drops you off, could simply astound you.

Want more? It’s in the stars! Take a deep dive into your birthchart and unlock your future potential with a session with one of our gifted astrologers!

In a nutshell: This week has an energy and direction all its own. It has a plan and a purpose however. And that’s to place us all on a path to soul evolution. To take it – let go of plans and what you think you want. Opt for something radically new instead.

26 Nov 2020 MERCURY AND JUNO CONJUNCT IN SCORPIO (Scorpio)

27 Nov 2020 SUN IN SAGITTARIUS TRINE CHIRON IN ARIES (Sagittarius to Aries)

27 Nov 2020 VENUS IN SCORPIO OPPOSITION URANUS IN TAURUS (Scorpio to Taurus)

29 Nov 2020 NEPTUNE DIRECT IN PISCES (Pisces)